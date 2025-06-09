In the highly competitive world of consumer packaging, visual impact can be the deciding factor between a product that gets noticed and one that’s overlooked. When a Chilean seafood brand approached Art Director Anton Momot with a request to design their new salmon packaging, Anton faced a familiar challenge: limited time, tight budgets — and no final product photos ready.

But this time, he had something he was ignoring before, and it was AI.

How it started

Anton put genuine effort into capturing the perfect photo for the brand — but as any creative knows, photographing food is very tricky. The textures, lighting, and freshness are hard to control, and the results often fall short of expectations.

That’s when he turned to AI MidJourney.

After hours of refining prompts and experimenting with styles, Anton generated several hyperrealistic images of both raw and cooked salmon, styled with garnishes and lit like a professional shoot. These weren’t just stand-ins — they offered striking depth, rich color, and refined composition that rivaled, and in some ways surpassed, traditional photography.

He presented a packaging mock-up using one of the AI-generated visuals.

Its sharpness, realism, and ability to convey freshness made it stand out immediately.

The client’s response? They approved it on the spot. The image looked so polished and appetizing, they assumed it came from a high-end studio shoot.

Even after conducting a real photo session, the final photos couldn’t match the visual impact of the AI-generated version. So, after reviewing them side-by-side, the client chose to move forward with the AI generated images.

What was the output of it

The success of this project wasn’t just about replacing photography — it was about accelerating the creative process while maintaining quality. AI allowed iterating faster, explore different visual styles, and land on a concept that would have taken days — or weeks — to produce otherwise. Most importantly, AI proved its creative value by producing an image so polished, it didn’t just stay in the deck — it made it onto the shelf.

The Future of Branding

For Anton this project stands as proof that AI-generated visuals can be more than a novelty — they can be the solution. When used thoughtfully, AI tools allow brands to tell their stories faster, better, and more vividly than ever before.

And in the world of food packaging, where freshness and quality have to be seen, that’s a game-changer.