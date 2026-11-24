Home Credit Vietnam has been named “Finance Company of the Year” and received the “Sustainability Initiative of the Year” award at the Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Awards 2026, recognizing its business performance and initiatives related to financial inclusion, green consumption, and community development.

The awards were presented at a ceremony held in Singapore on July 2, bringing together financial institutions from across Asia.

This is the second consecutive year Home Credit Vietnam has received the “Finance Company of the Year” title. The “Sustainability Initiative of the Year” recognizes the company’s efforts to promote financial inclusion, support economic empowerment and community resilience, and encourage greener consumption.

Building sustainable growth

According to FiinGroup’s Vietnam Consumer Finance Report 2026, the country’s consumer finance market is entering a new phase, with greater emphasis on growth quality, operational efficiency, and risk management following a period of market volatility.

Against this backdrop, Home Credit Vietnam has continued investing in governance capabilities and applying technology to its operations and customer experience. The company has also strengthened its credit assessment models and digital platforms to shorten application processing times and improve loan portfolio management.

It has also developed financial solutions tailored to the needs and repayment capacity of different customer segments while improving the transparency of product information and loan terms to help customers make more informed borrowing decisions.

These efforts contributed to Home Credit Vietnam receiving the “Finance Company of the Year” award, which recognizes financial institutions based on operational performance and their ability to adapt to changing market conditions.

According to the company’s 2025 financial statements, total assets increased 36.8% compared with the beginning of the year, while profit after tax reached VND2.077 trillion (US$79 million).

Its non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.66%, while the capital adequacy ratio reached 23.3%.

Integrating sustainability into business operations

Pham Ngoc Khang, Chief Strategy Officer and Chairman of Home Credit Vietnam’s ESG Steering Committee, said sustainable development is part of the company’s long-term strategy.

Khang said: “We believe that business growth should align with the interests of customers and communities.

“Financial solutions are truly meaningful only when they contribute to improving quality of life and expanding people’s access to financial services.”

The “Sustainability Initiative of the Year” award recognized activities implemented under Home Credit Vietnam’s sustainability strategy, which focuses on expanding access to responsible finance, encouraging green consumption, and supporting community development.

In 2025, the company introduced preferential financing packages for electric motorcycles from VinFast and Dat Bike as part of efforts to encourage the adoption of zero-emission transportation.

Home Credit Vietnam also expanded its financial literacy initiatives.

By the end of 2025, its Home Smart online platform had reached more than 21 million people. The company organized personal finance management workshops for more than 4,000 students and women and distributed over 1,000 personal finance handbooks for women.

Community programs were carried out through the Home Love initiative.

During the year, Home Credit Vietnam allocated VND7 billion ($276,000) to support people affected by storms and floods and to build three schools in remote mountainous areas.

More than 350 employees participated in volunteer activities that supported over 8,000 children and disadvantaged people.Home Credit Vietnam said it will continue to focus on responsible lending, developing products based on consumers’ needs, and expanding community initiatives aimed at promoting financial inclusion.

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