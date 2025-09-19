Organizations need innovation as their primary competitive advantage in today’s business environment. In a fast-changing world, adapting is not optional—it is necessary for survival. Many organizations continue to operate with outdated methods which allow leaders to make all decisions about accepting or rejecting new ideas. The practice of following established procedures for decision-making protects stability but prevents from accessing modern solutions which customers and markets require.

History provides direct evidence about how to proceed. The photography industry leader Kodak refused to adopt digital cameras because it believed this move would damage its film operations. The mobile phone industry leader Nokia failed to adapt to smartphone technology which resulted in its complete market disappearance. The two companies demonstrate how maintaining traditional organizational systems prevents organizations from advancing forward. But what if, instead of using a “one-size-fits-all” approach, they adapted innovative solutions to meet the unique needs of the market and local ways of thinking?

Change management strategy: Lewin’s Model Unfreeze: Preparing for Change

Step 1: Unfreeze – Prepare for Change

Adopting an innovation culture is not just about new technologies, but also about creating a new mindset within organization. The Lewin Change Model (1947) provides a basic framework to initiate change by first identifying problems and then understanding them before developing solutions.

Leaders need to create an environment where employees can discuss new technologies while openly sharing organizational challenges. Addressing fears is important — employees need to see that change can lead to growth and a competitive edge. An example of this can be seen when Microsoft transformed its corporate culture under Satya Nadella by moving from a “know-it-all” to a “learn-it-all” approach which integrated innovation into regular operations.

Step 2: Change or Movement

Now that everybody has been prepared, it is time for the company to act. Decision-makers should lead the action; however, everyone needs to be involved. Training and support coupled with open dialogue between managers and the employees should smooth the way.

Netflix is a Chief String example. It began as a DVD rental company but immediately went on to adopt the new, more innovative technology of streaming and content production. In contrast, Blockbuster, the dominant player on the other side, held on to the old rental technology and went into bankruptcy. Hence, saving and growing a business depends upon moving on with the innovation at the right moment.

Step 3: Refreeze – Turn into the New Normal

The last step makes the change permanent. The innovation is integrated into daily practices and is not a one-time project. The change initiative at Google allowed employees to use 20 percent of their working time on their projects, which laid the foundation for the creation of Gmail and Google Maps.

Other companies may continue these activities such as meeting their teams on a regular basis to share new ideas and track progress to ensure the improvements continue, and may backslide into old habits.

Benefits of Innovation

Employees feel appreciated: In the shift from doing task-based work to problem-solving, employees obtain a sense of ownership and pride. This, in turn, fosters greater creativity and the generation of new ideas.

Stronger competition: Innovative companies stay competitive. Apple serves as an example, innovating the iPhone and setting global standards. BlackBerry did not keep pace with touchscreen phones and soon lost the market.

Barriers to Innovation

Fear of change: Many people like what they know and alternative modes of working clash with their stereotype.

Cultural and generational divides: Various languages, age groups, and cultural views may obstruct change.

Conclusion

There are several things that need to be done to get innovation into the culture of a company, but it is much more than tools; it is in the minds. Lewin’s Change model explains how to counter resistance to obtain acceptance, so sustainable innovation becomes a daily reality.

The lessons are clear. Netflix, Microsoft, Apple, and Google are examples of will to adapt and move on. Kodak, Nokia, and Blockbuster show what happens when companies cling to the old ways.

In the end, innovation is not something done one time. Business transformation is a dynamic, perpetual emergence that requires companies to stay competitive, adaptive, and ahead of future times.