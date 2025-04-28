A new chapter in Saudi Arabia’s cultural evolution begins with Fragments of Folklore, a ground-breaking exhibition that reimagines traditional narratives through contemporary art. Set in Riyadh’s vibrant JAX District, this exhibition brings together leading voices from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Pakistan to explore identity, heritage, and accessibility in the arts.

Presented by THAA, MIR’A Art, and TRIYAD, Fragments of Folklore is more than an exhibition—it’s a cultural movement that reflects Saudi Arabia’s transformation under Vision 2030. Featuring works by Lulwah Al Homoud, Raeda Ashour, Hamra Abbas and Rashid Al Khalifa, the exhibition embraces a dynamic dialogue between past and present, tradition and reinvention.

At a time when the Middle East’s art scene is rapidly expanding, Fragments of Folklore stands as a defining moment in Saudi Arabia’s artistic renaissance. This is especially significant as the Kingdom shifts from its historical focus on imported narratives to elevating local voices, showcasing regional creativity on a global stage.

Folklore Reimagined

Folklore is often perceived as static—an archive of myths and stories. Yet, Fragments of Folklore challenges this notion, presenting it as a living narrative, one constantly reshaped by each generation. The artists featured engage with cultural symbols, calligraphy, geometry, and abstraction, transforming fragments of heritage into contemporary expressions.

Saudi artists Lulwah Al Homoud and Raeda Ashour, alongside Bahrain’s Rashid Al Khalifa and Pakistan’s Hamra Abbas, delve into the patterns and motifs that define their respective cultures. Whether through Al Homoud’s mathematical calligraphy or Abbas’s reinterpretation of miniature painting, each artist presents heritage not as a relic, but as a foundation for innovation.

A Cultural Statement in the Heart of Riyadh

Hosting Fragments of Folklore in the JAX District—the epicenter of Saudi Arabia’s contemporary art scene—underscores the exhibition’s role in shaping the nation’s creative identity. Riyadh is rapidly emerging as a global arts hub, with projects like the Louvre Riyadh and Centre Pompidou AlUla reinforcing the Kingdom’s commitment to cultural leadership.

This exhibition also coincides with Saudi Arabia’s Year of Handicrafts 2025, highlighting the continued relevance of artisanal traditions. By bringing heritage into the present, Fragments of Folklore positions itself at the intersection of history and modernity.

Beyond the Exhibition: A Movement for Accessibility

Fragments of Folklore is not only about showcasing art—it’s about redefining who has access to it. The exhibition pioneers a model where art is seen as an intrinsic right, not an exclusive privilege. Through mentorship programs, curatorial support, and a curated Art Store offering affordable works, it fosters a more inclusive art ecosystem.

Moreover, the collaboration between THAA, MIR’A, and TRIYAD bridges local and global narratives. Their joint effort emphasizes cross-cultural dialogue, ensuring Middle Eastern and South Asian artists are at the forefront of their own stories.

Saudi Arabia at a Crossroads

As Saudi Arabia prepares to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup and continues to invest in tourism and the arts, Fragments of Folklore reflects a nation in transformation. Historically known for its religious and economic influence, the Kingdom is now asserting itself as a cultural powerhouse.

The exhibition’s timing is poignant. Alongside events like Desert X AlUla and the Islamic Arts Biennale, it signals Saudi Arabia’s deepening engagement with high culture. Furthermore, with Sotheby’s holding its first Saudi auction in 2025, the region is solidifying its place in the global art market.

Join the Cultural Reckoning

Fragments of Folklore invites visitors to explore a bold reinterpretation of identity and creativity. It is a testament to a new Saudi Arabia—one where art is lived, debated, and continuously reimagined. As the country embraces its artistic future, this exhibition stands as both a milestone and a catalyst.

This is not just an exhibition. This is a cultural reckoning. Join us.

