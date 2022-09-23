Dotbig is a brokerage firm that is not a newcomer to the forex market. The DotBig company has a fairly good reputation and a wide range of services. Dotbig was founded in 2003. The company offers a service for making money in the foreign exchange markets. You can learn more about the activities of a forex broker from DotBig Ltd review.

Terms of trade

Dotbig is a large international organization with a well-thought-out service for users. There are many opportunities for making money here: trading in digital contracts, cryptocurrencies, in the forex market, etc. As a full-fledged broker with a large selection of tools, the platform has educational materials, analytics, and a free demo account, which is easy for traders to start their first steps with.

In addition, the binary options broker offers trading in its own terminal with a yield of up to 90%, social trading, and quick withdrawals in various ways.

The main direction of the broker’s work is trading in digital contracts and in the forex market. Dotbig provides all traders with a convenient and powerful tool for making a profit on favorable terms:

Minimum transaction amount: $100.

Several types of digital contracts.

Platform: MT4, MT4, Dotbig Webr.

To make a deal in the DotBig terminal, you need to perform only three simple steps:

Select the desired amount; Determine the expiration time; Specify a direction.

Dotbig: benefits of cooperation

The educational section at Dotbig is made up of a series of publications that describe the basic principles of trading on the platform. This information is useful for traders just starting to get acquainted with the market. The broker offers the author’s materials, which discuss in detail the foreign exchange market, trading in digital contracts, and the main methods of working with them. The materials are available on the website of the Dotbig broker.

DotBig Platform

Broker Dotbig offers to trade digital contracts in the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals, as well as in the terminal developed by the company – DotBig Web. The advantage of this platform is that it is familiar to the user, and an impressive set of tools is available here – these are indicators, graphic elements, and entire complex trading systems, a large selection of assets, expiration settings, news and analytics, signals, and robots.

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are solutions that incorporate advanced trading technologies, the program allows you to test any strategy (from scalping to long-term trading), first of all, it is of interest to professional players. Platform Tools:

2 performance modes;

2 market orders;

4 pending orders;

2 stop orders and trailing stop;

9 timeframes;

More than 20 analytical objects;

Over 30 technical indicators, etc.

One-click trading is possible in the terminal, all requests are executed at high speed. Acquaintance with its capabilities is fast, especially for beginners, because. an intuitive interface is available here, it is easy to understand the settings, you just need to install the program and you can start trading. The software works on common operating systems: Windows, Linux, iOS. You can also work in the DotBig Web platform, hosted on the website of the broker DotBig.com, the reviews confirm that the terminal has everything necessary for full-fledged trading, and is not inferior to the capabilities of MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Broker quotes

Dotbig is the largest international company that cooperates only with trusted organizations, including reliable liquidity providers. Quotes are supplied by well-known companies, and are accurate and up-to-date. The broker does everything for profitable trading on the platform, including the instant execution of orders.

Demo account

The broker offers to get acquainted with the platform for free on a demo account. Such a decision is positively perceived by traders, it allows them to avoid risks that could lead to ignorance of the features of the terminal. A free demo account from Dotbig.com will help you explore the broker’s platform and test strategies, and indicators here, try the first trades on the market with the help of virtual capital. After that, you can confidently start real trading, especially with a broker in which the user is already confident, because. in fact, I was able to make sure that this is an honest and reliable company.

Conclusion about the broker

Based on the reviews of DotBig, the company’s activities leave an exceptionally good impression. Cooperation with Forex broker DotBig means favorable and comfortable conditions. To start cooperation with a broker, you must go through the registration procedure and accept the terms of the user agreement. The main provisions of the user agreement are available for study in the process of filling out the registration form.

For all questions that are related to trading, or in case of technical problems, you can contact the support service for help. In addition, you can also try a demo account before you start trading. This feature is very useful for those who are just starting their trading journey. Also, clients of the Forex broker DotBig can access the automatic trading service. Newcomers to the market can repeat the trading actions of other users of the platform. On the DotBig LTD website, you have the opportunity to become successful traders.