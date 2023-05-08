Flying with Your Vapes: Tips for a Safe and Stress-Free Travel Experience

Whether you are travelling long distances or short, keeping your vaporizer investment safe must be one of your top priorities but travelling with a vape – particularly by air – isn’t as simple as you might think.

It’s important to note that the United States Transportation Security Agency (TSA) has strict guidelines for carrying vapes and cartridges when travelling on an aircraft. Before you take your device on a plane, it’s crucial to understand how they work and the potential risks involved with travelling with them. Vape Store answers some of the frequently asked questions when flying with a vape.

How Could a Vape Be Dangerous Onboard an Aircraft?

Disposable vapes typically use a battery-powered heating element to heat e-liquid and create a vapour. These heating elements use between 50 to 75 watts of power daily. Vapes can overheat if accidentally activated at higher air pressures, such as those experienced during air travel. This can potentially cause them to explode, presenting an immediate fire hazard.

Aside from the risk of a potential fire hazard caused by the battery overheating, vapes are typically made of materials that are not very robust and can easily break if mishandled or accidentally dropped. This can cause damage to the battery components of the vape, leading to a risk of fire.

To prevent such incidents, following TSA guidelines when traveling with a vape is essential.

How to Store Your Vapes & Cartridges When Flying

If you’re planning on traveling with a vape, you’ll want to ensure it’s well-protected and follow the proper guidelines. Many vape kits come with cases to hold your device and cartridges, providing a layer of protection against damage during travel. Keep in mind:

Individual vapes should be carried on your person or in your carry-on luggage, not in any checked baggage. Any kits containing multiple vapes should also be carried in a protective case on your person.

Cartridges should be kept in their original packaging and subject to the same carry-on restrictions as other liquids.

Ensure your vape has some locking or auto-shutoff mechanism to prevent accidental heating element activation. Removing the battery from the heating coil of your vape can also help prevent accidents.

By following these guidelines, you can keep your vape and cartridges safe and secure while traveling in the US. Always prioritize safety and check with the TSA for any updates or changes to their guidelines on traveling with vapes.

How To Store Spare Lithium Batteries While Flying

Spare lithium batteries cannot be checked-in for your flight. They must be carried on your person or in your carry-on luggage.

Store the batteries in separate pouch compartments or in their original retail packaging to prevent short-circuiting and posing a fire risk.

If the batteries may touch each other in your carry-on or pocket, use electrical tape to tape over each end of each lithium battery.

The spare batteries must not exceed 100-watt hours for lithium-ion batteries or 2 grams for lithium-metal batteries.

Rechargeable batteries are not allowed on the aircraft and vape pens cannot be recharged while flying.

By following these guidelines, you can safely travel with spare lithium batteries for your vape without posing a risk to yourself or others on the plane.

Other Things to Consider When Traveling With Your Vapes

The FAA doesn’t allow more than 100ml of liquid in your carry-on or checked baggage. To avoid any issues, it’s best to empty your vape of liquids before flying or purchase empty vape bottles that meet the size restrictions.

Check with your airline for their specific rules on flying with vapes. Some airlines require you to remove and store your vape batteries separately from the cartridges, in a separate battery case.

Consider buying a separate battery case, in addition to your vape case, to store your batteries and prevent any accidental activation during travel.

Flying With Your Vape

If you’re planning to fly with your vapes, it’s important to be aware of the rules and regulations. While it may be more complicated than traveling with cigarettes, taking the time to double-check can help avoid any potential accidents.

Invest in a protective case for each component and separate them before flying to keep your vapes and batteries safe during the flight. And it’s crucial to never check your vapes, batteries, or chargers as checked baggage.

Be sure to follow all airline rules carefully and prepare for a stress-free travel experience. Then, once you arrive at your destination, you can enjoy vaping to your heart’s content.