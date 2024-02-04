Flames of Transformation: The Modern Alchemy of Jean Boghossian Major New Solo Exhibition to Open 4 February 2024

London, 25 January: Anima Gallery, Doha announce ‘Flames’, a solo exhibition by the Belgian artist of Lebanese-Armenian descent, Jean Boghossian. This exhibition marks a significant chapter in Boghossian’s artistic journey, transitioning from a jeweller to a visionary artist. The exhibition runs from February 4, 2023 to March 3 2024, at the St Regis Hotel, Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl.

An invitation to discover Jean Boghossian’s journey from jeweller to artist, as it intersects with themes of environmental conservation, nature’s wrath, and the impact of war in the Middle East

Jean Boghossian’s new exhibition is a testament to his journey from a jeweller to a full-time artist. With a rich heritage in jewellery craftsmanship, Jean’s artistic expression was initially moulded by the intricate art of shaping and creating with precious metals and gems. This background laid the foundation for his fascination with the transformative power of fire, a tool central to both jewellery-making and his current artistic practice. “Flames” presents a collection that explores themes of environmental conservation, the wrath of nature, and the impacts of war in the Middle East, reflecting his deep contemplation of our world.

At the core of “Flames’ is Boghossian’s unique approach to fire, a tool central to his current artistic practice. This exhibition showcases several series that illustrate the transformative power of fire. The ‘Wave’ series, an unintentional tribute to Hokusai, is born from a fusion of collages, plaster, and paint, depicting a dynamic wave, symbolising nature’s untamed force. This series organically transitions into the ‘Volcano’ series, where the elemental fury of volcanic eruptions is captured, integrating fire with the motifs of water, earth, and air.

The ‘Regattas’ series, inspired by the sight of sailboats and initially showcased in Monaco, along with the ‘Atomium’ piece from the ‘Clash’ series, employ techniques of resin, smoke, and pigment on steel or aluminium. These pieces, echoing the movement and elegance of sails, represent the transformative interplay between nature and human craftsmanship.

Further exploring the theme of transformation, the ‘Flaming Flow’ series, previously known as ‘Eruption,’ captures the dynamic release of energy and ambition. In contrast, the ‘Alternance’ piece, a variation of the ‘Pliés Fumées’ series, stands out with its distinct use of colours, depicting the shifting perspectives and phases of creative pursuit.

The exhibition culminates with the ‘Missile’ series, where Boghossian employs a visual technique that mimics the appearance of a photographic negative to portray the shape of a missile. This artistic choice creates a profound visual impact, serving as a metaphorical device to reflect on current global conflicts. By presenting his work, Boghossian invites deeper contemplation through the concept of the ‘missing missile,’ raising questions about the purpose of war, the necessity of peace, and the inversely proportional relationship between technological advancement in warfare and the preservation of human dignity. In a world increasingly engulfed in conflict, this series stands as a powerful testament to art’s ability to silently yet effectively comment on the human condition.

“The state of the world today, serves as a reminder of the dangers of fire”

Jean Boghossian

In “Flames”, Boghossian’s journey from crafting jewellery to creating evocative art pieces is validation of the inherent diversity of experimentation and depth of his artistic expression. Each series in the exhibition is a chapter in a larger story of transformation, reflecting our relationship with nature, our technological advancements, and our role in shaping the future. Through the lens of his technique and the interplay of fire, Boghossian invites viewers to traverse an aesthetic and contemplative universe, delving into the profound intricacies of one’s renewal, as the key ingredients binding this exhibition together.

Notes to Editors:

Exhibition:

Niki Gifford, Gifford Arts: +44 7826161919 niki@nikigifford.london

Sam or Ruth, Gifford Arts: press@giffordarts.com

Download IMAGES

Press Preview: Saturday 3 February 5.30-7pm, in the presence of the artist RSVP: niki@nikigifford.london

Private Preview: Saturday 3 February 2024 from 7- 9pm, in presence of the artist RSVP: art@animagallery.com

Exhibition: From 4 February till 3 March 2024

Address: Anima Gallery, St Regis Hotel, Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl – Doha, Qatar

Forthcoming exhibitions from Jean Boghossian include

7 March-27 April Smoke Signals, Nosbaum Reading Gallery, Luxembourg,

17 March 2024 Abstract Writings, Abstract Thoughts, Wittockiana, Brussels,

15 April 2024 40 site specific artworks at UBP, Monaco

May/June 2024 Sotheby’s, Monaco

8 Oct – 30 Nov 2024 Seoul, Korea – details to be confirmed.

About Jean BOGHOSSIAN

Jean Boghossian, a multidisciplinary abstract Belgian artist of Lebanese-Armenian origins, is known for his unique use of fire and smoke in his artworks. Born in 1949 in Aleppo into a family of jewellers, he worked in the family business while studying Economics and Sociology at the University of Saint-Joseph in Beirut. The Lebanese Civil War in 1975 forced him to relocate to Belgium.

In Belgium, Boghossian’s passion for art flourished. He enrolled in the Academy of Fine Arts in Boitsfort, Brussels, while continuing his involvement in the family jewellery business. His artistic journey took a distinctive path in 1988 when he began to explore the use of fire in his artworks. This method, involving deliberate burn degradation, became a hallmark of his style, symbolizing a dynamic interplay between destruction and regeneration.

Boghossian’s process involves a search for harmony amid the chaotic nature of flames and smoke, engaging in a “fire dance” until the right balance is achieved. This approach aligns him with artists like Burri, Fontana, Pollock, Klein, and Kounellis.

In 1992, he co-founded the Boghossian Foundation at Villa Empain in Brussels with his brother and father, reflecting his commitment to the arts and cosmopolitan identity.

Globally, Boghossian is one of the few artists who experiments by applying fire and smoke to various works. Fire, his artistic language of choice, is used through a wide array of torches. Having transitioned more than a decade ago towards abstraction, Boghossian’s art may evoke a contemporary view on the Zero-movement and Fluxus, although he claims not to belong to any artistic movement.

Boghossian applies fire to various mediums, including canvas, paper, books, and plastics, often creating perforated patterns. His paintings and drawings incorporate a variety of materials like watercolour, charcoal, oil, pigments, and acrylic paint, utilizing techniques such as folding, collage, and uprooting. His sculptures, made from materials like wood, polystyrene, clay, marble, and bronze, are also sometimes exposed to flame. Recently, he expanded into ceramics, further showcasing his artistic adaptability and creativity.

Boghossian has exhibited widely in recent years. In 2022, his exhibitions included the Bentley Art Car Course in Brussels and “Melencolia Contemporanea” in Venice. In 2023, he was featured in “The Sea is Green” hosted by SBM and at Opera Gallery in Monaco. His “The Language of Fire – Flaming Imaginary” exhibition at Villa Zito’s Pinacoteca and other various locations in Palermo highlighted his socio-cultural, geopolitical, and ecological awareness. Jean Boghossian continues to be a significant figure in contemporary art, living and working between Brussels and Monaco, and leaving an indelible mark with his fiery artistic language.

A notable highlight of Boghossian’s career was representing the Pavilion of the Republic of Armenia at the 57th Venice Biennale in 2017. His exhibition, “Fiamma Inestinguibile,” curated by Bruno Corà, showcased his distinct fire-based artworks.

Looking ahead to 2024, Boghossian is set to continue his artistic journey with several solo shows. These include “Smoke Signals” at Nosbaum Reding in Luxembourg; “Abstract Writings, Abstract Thoughts” at Wittockiana, the Museum of Book Arts and Bookbinding in Brussels, Belgium; and exhibitions at UBP in Monaco and at N Gallery in Seoul, Korea. These upcoming exhibitions are poised to further showcase his unique artistic language and the evolving nature of his work.

www.jeanboghossian.com @jeanboghossianstudio

About Anima Gallery

Anima Gallery, inaugurated in March 2012, specializes in two primary sectors: curating exhibitions and providing art consultancy services. Anima gallery showcases a diverse portfolio of artists, ranging from emerging talents to established figures, across various artistic disciplines. The collection boasts an eclectic mix of original paintings, sculptures, paper works, and limited-edition prints. Anima Gallery hosts two major exhibitions annually, emphasizing contemporary art while representing a mix of local, regional, and international artists, making Anima a pivotal contributor to Qatar’s vibrant cultural art landscape.

www.animagallery.com