Family Businesses and the War for Talent

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Welcome to The Better Boards podcast series, the podcast for Chairs, CEOs, Non-Executive Directors, Company Secretaries, and their advisors.

Every episode is filled with practical insights and learnings from those inside the boardrooms. We discuss what really matters and highlight actionable steps you can take to enhance the performance of your board.

Family businesses represent a significant majority of the European, Asian and US landscape. According to the European Central Bank, 60% of all companies are family-owned businesses. In Asia, family-owned businesses form about 85% of all companies. The figure is quite similar in the US, where the figure is 87%. Yet so much that we focus on in business, governance and search is designed for corporates.

I am delighted to speak with Andreas von Specht, family shareholder and NED of Berenberg Bank, Europe’s second-oldest private bank, and shareholder of Bergos Bank in Zurich. He founded AvS Advisors in 2011, advising privately held clients on succession and family governance. Previously, he built a career in Consumer Goods and was a long-time partner at Egon Zehnder in Germany and France. Having conducted over 3,000 interviews with owners, CEOs, and board members, Andreas champions effective governance in family businesses. He brings deep expertise in recruiting top executives and non-executives, while highlighting pitfalls to avoid in leadership appointments.

Andreas, thank you for contributing to The Better Boards podcast series.

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