Everything You Need to Know About 2D Animated Videos

Explanatory videos are no longer news, but according to current research, they are more popular than ever, especially with a younger target group. But how is an explanatory video actually created? What makes an explanatory video successful? You can find the answers here!

Why do I need an explanatory video?

Explanatory videos refer to the classic help content that every company should offer to their customers. As a result, they not only build the loyalty of their customers, but they can also present their products and services in an informative, rather than primarily promotional, way that many consumers find more enjoyable. The power of explanatory videos is that they explain a topic in a rational, concise, simple, and understandable way through animation.

What does a (good) explanatory video do?

Explanatory videos complement the company’s video portfolio with factual and didactic content that is primarily intended to convey knowledge to the viewer. They are ideal for explaining complex relationships, visualizing processes, or conveying instructions for using a product. A good explanatory video picks up the target group in which they are faced with an understanding problem and then guides them step by step through the topic. The explanatory video may be accompanied by graphic elements, voiceover and animation, depending on what is at stake. In particular, abstract themes can be made more tangible with 2D and 3D animations. You can order a 2d explainer video by Explain Ninja by following the link.

So, the explaining video has a rather difficult task – it is clear and quickly conveys the necessary information to the client. Only a trained team can handle this. In addition, an expander is needed to: tell a story, present a product, train an employee, explain the principle of use, etc.

The commercial potential of the explainer video:

Video tells instead of you or your salespeople about the product ; Uses a generally accepted and understandable form , nothing superfluous , only benefit for the client ; Creates audience loyalty and removes objections ; Works 24 hours a day .

A clear and rigorous concept is especially important to create a successful explanatory video. In this case, both the target audience and the channel on which the video will be published should be taken into account. For example, the attention span on Facebook and Instagram is significantly shorter than when users are actively searching for videos on YouTube or have already clicked on the company’s website because of interest.

2D animations

If you want to explain a more complex relationship or tell a story that you would like to emphasize with pictures, 2D animations are ideal.

3D animation

3D animation is preferred for visually demanding product presentations or complex installations. The big advantage here is that everything can be rendered in 3D, which can be too time consuming or too risky in actual filming. In the software sector, 3D animations are popular because they impressively illustrate the functionality of complex systems.

Combined styles

Of course, you don’t have to stick to one of the above styles for the explanatory video, but you can flexibly combine them depending on which presentation best conveys the content. Of course, such hybrid formats can come with higher costs, as you have to consider the costs of both shooting and motion design. However, when you consider that a well–designed explanatory video helps countless customers to better understand their product and thus ultimately convince them to buy, this is a very profitable investment.

If you are interested in this information – visit this page and find out more or order an animation video that ideally suits your business right now.