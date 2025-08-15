A blog post from the European Central Bank, authored by Jürgen Schaaf, warns that the growing dominance of stablecoins linked to the U.S. dollar — especially those issued by Tether and Circle — might pose a threat to the very autonomy Europe requires to run its own monetary policy.

The stablecoin market reaches nearly between $250 to $265 billion, with these figures being only 1% not linked to the U.S. dollar. And stablecoins denominated in euros represent less than 360 million USD.

The ECB is warning that it may lose control of monetary policy, with a result similar to the “dollarized” countries where the dominant use of the dollar undermines local policies.

This announcement comes as the EURUSD pair drops, shortly after the tariff agreement between the U.S. and the E.U. which many analysts consider to be favorable to the United States.

A disordered collapse of private stablecoins could trigger a financial contagion that would affect banks, liquidity, and the stability of the system.

Stablecoins that pay interest also run the risk of siphoning off funds that would have been deposited in traditional banks, reducing their lending capacity. Europeans are seeking to take action to counter this, and the solution could be a digital euro.

Europe’s strategic response: the e-euro

The European Central Bank (ECB) is actively pushing forward the project of the digital euro (e-euro). As a strategic safeguard, the e-euro aims to reduce dependency on private digital currencies, and keep payments within the controlled digital ecosystem of the Eurozone.

The urgency of accelerating regulatory work is being emphasized by Christine Lagarde and other ECB leaders. This push comes as the potential launch of this new digital standard approaches — variously projected by different ECB officials to occur in either October 2025 or sometime between 2026 and 2027, depending on how the test phases go.

There is a divergence between the ECB and the European Commission. The ECB tries to tighten the regulation of stablecoins, while the European Commission would like free circulation of capital. The debate focuses particularly on the possible fungibility of European stablecoins held by E.U. non-residents.

The table below recaps the reasons the ECB views European monetary sovereignty as endangered:

Challenge Current threat ECB response Reference currency Dominance of dollar-pegged stablecoins (99%) Promote the e-euro (European CBDC) Policy control Private uses regulated outside the ECB Launch a public, regulated digital euro Financial stability Risk of contagion, volatility of stablecoins Strengthen oversight, security, and legislation Geopolitical influence Increased dependence on the United States Revalue the euro as the dominant digital currency

Europe would like to act quickly to preserve its monetary sovereignty against the emergence of stablecoins backed by the dollar.

The ECB suggests that the e-euro should be established as the public and strategic solution that could secure the digital transaction industry in Europe, ensure that the euro retains its current influence, and contain the risks that private actors might represent.

This initiative, alongside closer regulation of the digital economy (via MiCA), forms the crux of the strategy that the ECB is pursuing to bolster the euro in this new age, and only time can tell what the outcome will be.

