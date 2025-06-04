Disinformation is no longer a peripheral issue in Europe—it is a growing societal threat with direct consequences for individuals and communities alike. In countries like Poland, misleading or outright false content is having a tangible impact on public trust, media integrity, and democratic processes.

A 2022 Eurobarometer study confirms that 45% of EU citizens view the spread of disinformation in the media as a serious concern. Meanwhile, one in three regularly comes across deceptive online content. Globally, 60% of people report difficulty distinguishing between truthful information and fake news.

Amid this troubling reality, Robert Szustkowski (profile), a philanthropist and social advocate, has launched a European initiative calling for the expansion of the Right to Be Forgotten—a principle currently enshrined in the GDPR—to include media organizations as controllers of personal data. His proposal aims to address the unique harm caused when personal data appears in digital news archives or online reports without continued public interest or factual integrity.

The idea has received significant institutional momentum. The Polish Supreme Administrative Court (NSA) recently issued a landmark ruling affirming that the Right to Be Forgotten can independently justify the deletion of personal data from digital media platforms when it is no longer necessary. This ruling provides a legal precedent for broader privacy rights in the digital age.

“In response to the increasing threat of disinformation, the EU must adopt legal measures to better protect citizens from fake news. Only quality and responsible journalism can fill the gap currently occupied by unaccountable social media platforms,” Szustkowski (profile) emphasizes.

The proliferation of false narratives—ranging from health conspiracies to divisive rhetoric on immigration and EU policies—is being accelerated by the unregulated use of digital platforms, often fuelled by algorithms that reward sensationalism. These conditions not only compromise information integrity but raise urgent questions about the future of Europe’s digital society.

Disinformation is increasingly weaponized as a political tool, capable of manipulating public opinion across borders. As Gillian Tett, a senior columnist at the Financial Times, notes, solutions must go beyond content moderation: “This is not about suppressing free speech but about introducing safeguards against abusive activism and supporting fact-checking social platforms.”

Institutional alignment with the Initiative

Szustkowski’s initiative complements ongoing efforts at the EU level, including the Digital Services Act (DSA)—a new regulation obligating major platforms to detect and remove illegal content and limit the viral spread of disinformation. Under the DSA, users will be empowered to request the deletion of unlawful information via a formal administrative process.

In tandem, national EDMO (European Digital Media Observatory) hubs have been launched to coordinate independent fact-checking initiatives across member states, helping establish a more resilient media environment.

Crucially, Szustkowski proposes that media outlets themselves be recognized as data controllers, making them subject to requests under the Right to Be Forgotten. His plan includes the creation of a registry of personal rights violations and the appointment of a Reader’s Rights Ombudsman to support those affected by harmful or false media coverage. A standard complaint form would allow citizens to report digital defamation or misinformation efficiently.

The Role of AI in Spreading Disinformation

The rise of artificial intelligence has further intensified the disinformation landscape. Tools powered by AI are capable of producing deepfakes, operating fake accounts, and flooding digital spaces with false narratives. This technology is increasingly used to manipulate public opinion, distort factual understanding, and damage reputations. “AI tools are accelerating the spread of disinformation and altering social perceptions,” warns Wojciech Głażewski, Country Director at Check Point Software Technologies in Poland.

While citizens are encouraged to verify information and cross-check sources, much of the responsibility lies with reputable media institutions, which must integrate internal fact-checking mechanisms. Szustkowski’s proposal to the European Commission includes recommendations for such editorial safeguards. (Source)

Poland’s legislative lag and the need for education

While European institutions are making strides, Poland must accelerate national legislation aimed at protecting its citizens from defamation and digital misinformation. But legal frameworks alone are insufficient. Szustkowski emphasizes the importance of media literacy and civic education as long-term defences. These efforts would help individuals identify and reject false information before it spreads. As early as 2020, an earlier Eurobarometer survey showed that 71% of Europeans had encountered disinformation and believed its rapid dissemination endangered democracy.

