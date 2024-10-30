Building a compassionate and socially responsible society begins with involving children in acts of kindness. This should be part of everyday life, not just a one-off option, as the ability to help others and participate in social initiatives not only develops empathy in children, but also strengthens society. Encouraging young people to devote their time and effort to others is not always easy, so different approaches should be used, depending on their interests and age, says entrepreneur and charity founder Leus Dmitry. Philanthropists advise taking a comprehensive approach to the issue, so let’s look at some tools for getting young people involved in volunteering.

School projects

Schools are the perfect place to start charitable activities, as they bring young people together and provide a platform for implementing social initiatives.

Fundraising for specific causes

Organising school fairs, charity concerts, or sports competitions to raise funds for sick children, animal shelters, or families in difficult circumstances. Pupils can create crafts, bake treats, or devise creative performances—these activities allow children to showcase their talents while also doing good deeds, and they help them understand that helping others is not a burden, but an exciting process.

Volunteer groups

Creating volunteer clubs where students can get involved in different social projects will help them choose the activities they find most interesting. For example, helping the elderly, cleaning parks, planting trees or organising collections for the needy. Volunteering not only benefits society, but also teaches children a sense of responsibility.

Social events in schools

Conducting educational sessions on charity and volunteering will help children understand why it is important to help others. Inviting representatives of charitable organisations or volunteers to meet with students is an excellent way to motivate them.

Family activities

Involving the whole family in charitable activities helps to create your own tradition of helping others and sets a positive example for children. Parents are the most important role models for young people, so adults should also encourage volunteering, explaining why it’s important and demonstrating how giving a little time can make a difference to the lives of others.

Visiting animal shelters

Children often initiate the desire to have pets, but it’s also important to show them how many animals are abandoned and may never find a home. Caring for them, walking dogs or helping to set up special areas encourages a sense of responsibility and compassion for living creatures.

Participating in initiatives to help children in need

Organising or participating in charity events, such as collecting clothes, toys or stationery for children from low-income families, develops empathy for those less fortunate.

Using technology

Today’s children are active users of the internet and social networks, so these resources should also be used to spread charitable ideas:

Social media as a platform for charity

Children can be encouraged to create social media pages where they can talk about charity events, share the stories of those in need or spread the word about volunteering opportunities.

Online fundraising

There are many crowdfunding platforms where people can raise money for a specific charitable cause. Under adult supervision, children can learn to create charity campaigns, write motivational texts and use graphics to better communicate information. This is a valuable experience of using technology that will be useful in the future.

Involving young people in charity work promotes the development of a responsible and empathetic society. This process can be quite interesting and creative, but it’s important that these initiatives become part of an ongoing practice, rather than one-off actions.