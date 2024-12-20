Dubai is a city of luxury and contrasts, where skyscrapers neighbour skyscrapers with vast deserts. The most convenient way to explore its beauty is to travel independently, and rent a car in Dubai is a popular way for tourists to enjoy the freedom of movement. But before booking a car, there are a few important things to consider.

Choosing a car and a company: focus on your needs

The choice of car depends on your budget, the number of passengers and your travel plans. If you are planning a trip out of town, for example to the desert, it is better to rent an SUV with four-wheel drive. For city trips, a compact car or a sedan will do. Dubai is famous for its luxury cars, but don’t forget about fuel consumption and parking costs, which can significantly hit your budget.

When choosing a company, pay attention to reviews from other customers. Check for insurance and optional extras such as GPS navigation or child seats. Compare prices and terms of hire from different companies, not forgetting possible hidden fees. Booking in advance, especially during the peak season, guarantees you a better choice and more favourable prices.

Read the rental terms and conditions carefully. Pay attention to mileage restrictions, acceptable return locations and driver’s licence requirements. Some companies require an international driving licence. Clarify all details in advance to avoid unpleasant surprises on arrival.

Insurance and traffic regulations: be vigilant

Dubai has strict traffic regulations, the breach of which can result in serious fines. Make sure you familiarise yourself with them before you get behind the wheel. Pay particular attention to speed limits, parking rules and overtaking prohibitions. It is strictly forbidden to use a mobile phone while driving.

Insurance is a prerequisite for hiring a car. Check what insurance is included in the rental price and whether it is worth taking out additional insurance, e.g. for damage to the car. In case of an accident, be sure to call the police and record all the circumstances of the accident.

Don’t forget that driving in Dubai may be different from what you are used to. Be careful and cautious, especially during peak hours when the traffic on the roads becomes very heavy.

Parking and fuel: saving time and money

Parking in Dubai can be chargeable and quite expensive, especially in the city centre areas. Look for free parking on the outskirts or use paid parking in shopping centres, which usually have discounted rates for visitors. Don’t leave your car in inappropriate places – parking fines are very high.

Refuelling your car may seem like a simple task, but there are nuances too. There are several major oil companies in Dubai and fuel prices can vary slightly. Check with your landlord what type of fuel your car runs on and fill up at trusted petrol stations. Be prepared that at many petrol stations you will only be able to pay with a bank card.

Returning the vehicle: Completing the journey

Before returning the vehicle, inspect it carefully for damage. Take pictures of the car from all sides to avoid disputes with the rental company. Make sure the tank is filled to the required level according to the rental terms and conditions. Return the car at the specified time and place to avoid additional charges.

Make sure that all documents are returned to you. Make sure that the landlord does not make any additional claims against you. Leave positive feedback if everything went smoothly. Keep all receipts and documents to prove payment and other important points.

Ask all questions and clarify all details even before signing the rental agreement.

Renting a car in Dubai is a great way to get to know this amazing city. By following our tips, you will be able to make the rental process as comfortable as possible and avoid possible problems.

