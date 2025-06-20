Amsterdam, 12 June 2025 – DELIVER Europe celebrated its tenth-anniversary event on 4+5 June in Amsterdam with significant engagement from 2,000 key industry stakeholders, reflecting the increasing importance of sustainability, innovation, and strategic networking within logistics and retail commerce.

The 2025 event attracted a highly targeted, pre-qualified delegation of senior executives representing some of the most prominent global retail brands, including Amazon, Nike, Hugo Boss, Shein, Levi Strauss & Co., HelloFresh DE, Dolce & Gabbana, TikTok, and many others. Attendees participated in a robust programme of 7,500 intensive one-to-one meetings, strategically connecting suppliers with buyers to foster productive business relationships and collaborations.

“There’s no comparison between other events and DELIVER. DELIVER is far more effective when it’s organising meetings and events. We absolutely love the format and the caliber of delegates you bring to us!” commented Seham Al Balushi, Marketing & Communications Director at Asyad Express.

Several new initiatives marked the 2025 event, notably the “Women in Retail Breakfast,” hosted by Sunaina Kohli from The Human Difference, and the introduction of Elite Tables, offering roundtable discussions focused on critical supply chain challenges. The event also featured a C-Suite Dinner the evening before on 3 June, further enhancing networking opportunities among senior executives.

The Sustainability Lounge was another successful addition, prominently featuring a “Wish Tree” that captured attendees’ aspirations for sustainability advancements. Moreover, DELIVER formally launched its Sustainability Initiative through an inaugural Client Focus Group, moderated by renowned climate advocate Christiana Figueres (Founding Partner, Global Optimism; Former Executive Secretary – UN Climate Change Convention), DELIVER’s Founder & Chairman Stephane Tomczak, and representatives from consultancy MiNDO. This initiative provided an open forum to address sustainability challenges and will serve as a platform to actively drive the industry forward in achieving its sustainability goals—reinforcing DELIVER’s ongoing commitment to meaningful, action-oriented progress within the logistics community.

Prominent guest speakers further enriched the conference experience with 50+ hours of conference content on offer across the 2 days. Jo Malone CBE shared entrepreneurial insights, while Christiana Figueres facilitated the Sustainability Initiative Focus Group, did a fireside chat, participated in a book signing, and presented the Sustainability Award, underlining her pivotal role in global sustainability advocacy.

The event’s keynote theatre featured influential voices, including Maria Hollins, CEO of Ann Summers, and Ajit Sivadasan, President of Global eCommerce at Lenovo, offering valuable perspectives on navigating complex retail landscapes. Kate Hardcastle MBE, known as “The Customer Whisperer,” effectively hosted the Keynote Theatre, guiding impactful discussions on customer-centric approaches and retail innovation.

A central highlight of DELIVER Europe was the annual Vendor Awards, celebrating excellence among suppliers in the retail and commerce sectors. Fully voted for by the attending retailers, this year’s winners included Relay, receiving the Game Changer Award; Bring, honored with the Sustainability Award; parcelLab, recognised for Customer Experience; KLAREO, identified as the Rising Star; and DP World, acknowledged with the Brand Excellence Award.

The tenth-anniversary was also celebrated with a memorable exclusive party sponsored by DP World, featuring an acrobat, a dance act and a live performance from acclaimed DJ Bob Sinclar, providing attendees a vibrant networking and celebratory experience.

Looking forward, DELIVER continues its global expansion, announcing upcoming events in major international markets, including:

DELIVER America in Las Vegas (29+30 October 2025)

DELIVER Middle East in Dubai (21+22 January 2026)

DELIVER Asia in Singapore (4+5 March 2026)

DELIVER Europe in Amsterdam (3+4 June 2026)

Further details and future updates can be accessed via the DELIVER website.

Press & Media contact at DELIVER: