You can’t avoid artificial intelligence, from virtual assistants and chatbots to maps and navigation, no matter how hard you try. How much is too much? If you’re curious about how the AI explosion affects industries like finance, health care, and enterprise, Daniel Nikic, founder of boutique investment research firm Cohres, offers a unique perspective on AI’s role in reshaping these sectors.

Investment research has traditionally relied on human expertise to analyze market trends, assess risks, and provide strategic recommendations. While effective, it can be time-intensive and limited in scale. But the advent of artificial intelligence has enabled researchers to process vast datasets with unprecedented speed and accuracy through advanced data analytics and machine learning algorithms.

According to Nikic, AI’s primary value lies in its ability to augment human intelligence rather than replace it. “I am excited about artificial intelligence, especially since we’re still in the augmented AI phase, where human input is still required,” he said. “It will be fascinating to see how AI evolves, and I remain hopeful that its development will be for the better.”

Daniel Nikic: AI Will Create New Industries

In the finance sector, AI is already driving a paradigm shift. Automated systems are enhancing efficiency in areas such as risk management, fraud detection, and portfolio optimization. Daniel Nikic acknowledges that big changes are afoot — and not all of them come from a dystopian future. However, he senses an incoming resemblance to futuristic fiction.

“I think there’s going to be more jobs in terms of legal and regulatory in terms of copyright and safety measures for sure,” he shares. “And I think with AI it’s going to probably create new industries, too. Things that we have not thought of to be very open. It could be space, it could be something that we watched in sci-fi movies that we thought never was possible.”

One such new position could be an “AI wrangler” — a human who polices early bugs like bias.

“I think individuals will manage the AI more and more to make it not biased,” he adds. “Because one issue, I remember what happened with chatGPT was a bias — and let’s be realistic. If there’s going to be human bias to whoever creates a product of a certain AI and the auditing of the data, I think that’s going to be more and more.”

Integrating AI

Cohres, under Daniel Nikic’s leadership, has been at the forefront of integrating AI into investment research, developing proprietary methodologies that combine traditional financial analysis with advanced AI technologies. “AI is becoming a game changer in the investment industry,” Nikic wrote in a blog post. “AI’s ability to process large volumes of data and recognize patterns is not only transforming investment strategies but also reshaping regulatory practices.”

One of the most pressing concerns about AI is data privacy. The vast amounts of data processed by AI systems raise questions about how this information is stored, used, and protected.

“Consider this,” Daniel Nikic wrote. “AI systems can monitor transactions in real time, detect anomalies, and even predict potential regulatory breaches before they happen. This proactive approach is a leap forward from traditional reactive methods. It’s not just about efficiency; it’s about creating a safer, more transparent financial environment.

“But the road ahead is not without challenges. As AI systems become more sophisticated, regulators face the daunting task of understanding and overseeing these advanced technologies. The key question is, how can regulatory bodies evolve alongside AI to ensure compliance without stifling innovation?”

Cohres’ Vision for AI Integration

Under Daniel Nikic’s leadership, Cohres aims to remain a pioneer in AI-driven investment research. The firm is exploring new ways to leverage machine learning for deeper insights and is continually refining its methodologies to serve clients better.

“AI in regulatory practices is more than a technological upgrade; it’s a paradigm shift in how we approach compliance and risk management,” he wrote. “It’s a journey toward smarter, safer investment practices.”

AI will undeniably reshape investment research and other industries by providing powerful data analysis and decision-making tools. Daniel Nikic’s insights highlight the importance of integrating AI that complements human intelligence, addresses ethical considerations, and leverages AI’s transformative potential across various sectors.

