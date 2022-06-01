Cybersecurity is an Essential Aspect of Digital Transformation That Should Not Be Neglected

The need for greater digital cybersecurity has grown as digital transformation has become a more prominent method within enterprises. The potential impact and risk to digital cybersecurity created during and after a digital transformation reflect the two parties’ close working relationship.

As more companies migrate to using cloud-native processes to achieve business success, as seen in Contino’s digital transformation report, cybersecurity becomes increasingly crucial. They will be at a disadvantage if they do not protect their company from hackers.

Cybersecurity must be prioritised both promptly and strategically in digital transformation efforts. If ubiquitous access built a company’s foundation on digital technology if digital interactions shape customer experiences, and staff productivity is driven by applications and data, cybersecurity must be built into every aspect of the business.

What is Cybersecurity?

Cybersecurity is the process of safeguarding electronic data by reducing risks and vulnerabilities. Third-party vendors, social media, malevolent insiders, and email phishing scams are all potential sources of information security threats.

Threats can exploit vulnerabilities to gain unauthorised access to or damage data. Unpatched software, bad passwords, and exposed ports are all common vulnerabilities.

Cybersecurity employs technology, techniques, and policies to protect systems, networks, programs, devices, and data from cyberattacks. This is a method of safeguarding computers, servers, mobile devices, electronic systems, networks, and data from malicious attacks. Its mission is to reduce the risk of cyber-attacks and protect systems, networks, and technology from unauthorised access.

As technology improves, new opportunities frequently lack adequate security in their early phases, posing significant cybersecurity risks. Having a robust safety strategy in place is critical for businesses driven by technology and using technology in their operations. The following are some reasons to invest in cybersecurity:

Cyber Threats Are Increasing

As digital technology advances, cybercriminals’ attacks get increasingly complex. Businesses should not trust that their data is safe because of advances in cybersecurity; the threat to the network will always remain and grow. Companies must have a cybersecurity plan to adopt security policies and processes that address new and existing threats (ransomware, phishing, etc.).

Customer data is protected

Cyberattacks can compromise customer data. Companies, particularly those in high-risk industries like finance and healthcare, must protect their clients’ personal information and sensitive data. They risk accruing obligations if they don’t.

Boosts productivity

When a business is subjected to a cyberattack, its operations are severely affected. A cyberattack might prevent them from connecting to their networks, effectively halting their operations. This might have a significant impact on the company’s productivity and efficiency.

When a cyberattack happens, the most common cause is an employee’s lack of security control. As a result, businesses should enrol their staff in IT security training to improve their understanding and awareness of potential cybersecurity dangers.

Cost-cutting

Although implementing a specialised cybersecurity policy can be costly, it saves money in the long run by preventing potentially expensive cyber-attacks. Having a cybersecurity partner for your business will not protect you from cyber-attacks, but it will assist you in preventing them.

To mention a few repercussions, a cyber attack can cause reputational harm, financial loss, potential lawsuits, job delays, and intellectual property theft.

Digital Cybersecurity Measures to Put in Place

Make use of strong passwords

Strong passwords are necessary for online security. Use a mix of capital and lower-case characters, numbers, and symbols in your password. Avoid using personal information, change it periodically, and never use the same password for several accounts.

Businesses can also adopt a password policy to help employees follow security best practices. To enforce their password policy, they should investigate other technological approaches, such as scheduled password resets.

Inspect for intrusion

Intrusion detectors monitor systems and abnormal network activity. A detection system can generate an alarm, such as an email notification if it suspects a potential security breach based on its behaviour.

Install a firewall

Firewalls act as a barrier between the computer and the internet. They act as a deterrent to spreading cyber threats such as viruses and malware. Firewall devices must be configured correctly and often checked to ensure that their software/firmware is updated or will not function properly.

Best Practice and Testing

Automated security and built-in security for various apps will automatically check risks and enforce blocks and punishments on anomalous activities. Routine or periodic testing to look for flaws and other potential attack points will help safeguard the network and identify where security enhancements are needed.

Organisations should have a plan in place for how they will respond to a breach if one occurs. This includes identifying the stakeholders who need to be involved, setting up call trees, and assigning roles and responsibilities.

The organisation should also have a way to test its response plan to identify any weaknesses or gaps. It is essential to involve the IT and security teams in these tests to get their input.

To detect and remove harmful code that has infiltrated the network, businesses should use security software such as anti-spyware, anti-malware, and anti-virus tools.

After the test is complete, the organisation should debrief to identify what went well and what needs to be improved. This information should be used to update the response plan.

Conclusion

The internet has created a new digital world where businesses are always looking for the next big thing. But with this digital transformation comes unknown risks that can threaten a company’s security and its data. To stay ahead in today’s competitive market, businesses need to embrace cybersecurity as part of their digital transformation strategy.