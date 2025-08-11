Registering a crypto business in Costa Rica remains a viable and exceptionally popular choice among entrepreneurs seeking a light regulatory regime and a simple path to compliance. This jurisdiction has its benefits and downsides, both of which must be studied in more detail. This article will dwell on the appeal of Costa Rica for crypto licensing and explain what to expect from the local regulatory landscape in the upcoming year.

Why Is Costa Rica Gaining Attention from Crypto Exchanges in 2025?

Crypto exchanges more and more frequently choose the Costa Rica crypto license due to the country’s stable political and economic landscape, open approach to digital innovation, and, most importantly, lack of regulatory barriers. Besides, Costa Rica has a strategic geographical location and provides access to skilled tech talents, which enhances its appeal among investors. There is no formal crypto framework established in Costa Rica yet, but its business-friendly environment allows companies to operate with more flexibility compared to the traditional offshore markets. As a result, both local and international blockchain ventures strive to get authorized in Costa Rica.

Does Costa Rica Have a Specific Crypto License? What Legal Framework Applies?

As for 2025, Costa Rica has not established a distinguishable framework for cryptocurrency licensing yet. Instead, local blockchain businesses operate under general commercial and financial laws, on condition that they don’t engage in activities that are considered within the securities or traditional banking regulations. At the same time, the Central Bank of Costa Rica (CBCR) announced that cryptocurrencies are not considered legal tender in the country. They can be, instead, classified and used as a means of payment under the local laws. Most of the cryptocurrency regulation in Costa Rica hinges on complying with AML-CFT obligations to avoid legal complications.

How Does the Regulatory Environment in Costa Rica Differ from Other Jurisdictions?

Costa Rica’s regulatory approach is significantly lighter compared to the EU, Singapore, or the United States. The country has not yet imposed any broad restrictions or heavy compliance requirements on local crypto companies. The general approach can be characterized as “wait-and-see”, and it focuses primarily on basic consumer protection and financial integrity. While it seems like a low-hanging fruit, investors should still be aware of risks like reduced legal certainty and limits on some cross-border operations.

What Are the Key Steps to Register a Crypto Exchange in Costa Rica?

The process of registering a crypto business in Costa Rica is faster and more streamlined compared to traditional jurisdictions. It can be summarized as follows:

Incorporating a legal entity (usually a Sociedad Anónima or Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada ) in Costa Rica;

or ) in Costa Rica; Appointing directors, key personnel, and a local legal representative;

Applying for the license;

Opening a bank account.

While seemingly simple, these steps can still confuse first-time entrepreneurs. This is why it is crucial to have support from a legal professional with experience in Costa Rica licensing. The right lawyer will simplify the company formation and licensing processes and help you stay compliant with the jurisdiction’s rules in the long run.

Are There AML/KYC Requirements for Crypto Businesses in Costa Rica?

Yes, like in any other jurisdiction licensing crypto businesses, companies in Costa Rica are subject to AML/KYC standards and regulations. While there is no mandatory requirement to assign an AML Officer, local crypto businesses must still take care of their AML-CFT compliance and regularly update their policies to align with the regulators’ expectations and international best practices.

What Institutions Oversee Cryptocurrency Activity in Costa Rica?

Several institutions play indirect roles in overseeing crypto-related activities. SUGEF handles AML compliance for financial institutions, including crypto firms with fiat exposure. The Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR) has clarified that crypto is not legal tender but may be used for private transactions. Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Taxation expects crypto companies to follow regular tax reporting rules, treating crypto as taxable assets. If a project issues tokens that resemble securities, the Superintendency of Securities (SUGEVAL) may get involved. Although no single authority governs crypto comprehensively, these agencies collectively form the regulatory perimeter.

What Are the Benefits and Risks of Operating a Crypto Exchange from Costa Rica?

The undeniable benefits of establishing and running a crypto business in Costa Rica are its favorable tax structure, relatively simple incorporation processes, and a permissive regulatory climate that supports innovation. Local businesses can benefit from operational flexibility and the absence of regulatory burdens. At the same time, the lenient approach of the jurisdiction brings uncertainty about future changes, which might as well force many businesses to drop out of the picture. While nothing is confirmed yet, it still remains a foreseeable risk, and entrepreneurs should know how to properly protect their businesses and ensure long-term compliance. In addition, the absence of a formal crypto license may be a red flag for some international partners or investors.

Is Costa Rica a Sustainable Long-Term Option for Crypto Projects in 2025 and Beyond?

Costa Rica presents an attractive launchpad for early-stage crypto ventures due to its regulatory lightness and business-friendly environment. However, long-term sustainability depends on whether the country introduces clearer, more comprehensive crypto regulations. Projects planning to expand globally may eventually need to complement their Costa Rican entity with licensing in stricter jurisdictions. The government’s interest in digital innovation suggests it may adopt a formal crypto framework, but timelines remain unclear.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



