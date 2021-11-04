Buy Over the Counter Phentermine Alternatives in Stores like Amazon, Walmart, CVS, GNC and Walgreens

Over-the-counter phentermine means the weight loss drug that you can buy without a prescription. Phentermine is a strict prescription-based drug that was approved by the FDA in 1959 to treat obesity.

Generics similar to Phentermine are merged and available in a form of multiple brand names i.e. Adipex-P, Lomaira, and Suprenza which are highly toxic to the body and that are why you should always have a prescription for them.

Doctors prescribe phentermine when they confirm you have obesity-related health issues ahead. Most people with BMI higher than 28 are given a prescription for phentermine drug for weight loss.

Top Phentermine Alternatives in Stores

How Phentermine Works for Weight Loss

Phentermine is a sympathomimetic amine that belongs to the anorectic class of drugs. Anorectic are appetite-suppressing compounds that decrease the urge to have more calories and lead to weight reduction after prolonged caloric deficit.

Phentermine mechanism to suppress the appetite is still unclear to the experts but it mostly involves the increased levels of neurotransmitters in the brain. Phentermine drug is known to enhance the levels of Dopamine, Norepinephrine, and Serotonin which reduces the hunger feelings in young and adult individuals.

Phentermine users develop tolerance to the drug after weeks of appetite suppression and in this case, users must stop using it for some time.

How Phentermine Alternatives were formulated?

There were so many side effects caused by Phentermine to which experts had to take a step. The formulation of Over The Counter phentermine began some years ago where so many companies introduced different brands unrelated to phentermine.

Not every diet pill or weight loss supplement acts like phentermine unless they have a wide range of appetite-suppressing compounds. Out of hundreds, only a few supplements can be called real Phentermine Alternatives.

Our main preference for choosing the right Phentermine Alternative is to look at the list of ingredients. Natural phentermine-like supplements are unable to perform what Phentermine does except a few supplements have made it up to the top.

Are Natural Alternatives to Phentermine really Effective?

Only few Over Counter Phentermine are stated as effective by the experts which many of us are unable to find at the stores like Amazon and GNC. Phentermine is a widespread weight loss drug that has a history of too many side effects, the reason for using Phentermine alternatives is to eliminate those side effects and perform a whole better weight loss process that provides you further health benefits.

There is no pharmaceutical alternative to Phentermine available; however, it is sometimes available with Topiramate which shares almost the same mechanism with different prevalence of the side effects.

Over the Counter Phentermine Diet Pills for Weight Loss

There isn’t only one best phentermine over the counter but the market has many alternatives to the weight loss drug. Because of the social media influence and online shopping becoming common worldwide, we can take a look at multiple options at once and find out which OTC version to phentermine is effective.

But there are some criteria to follow, any Over the Counter Phentermine supplement shouldn’t be trusted unless you have proper information about the brand, its company, and what kind of effects it delivers.

Many stores claim to sell OTC Phentermine brands but the best versions are only dealt with on their official page. Once again, there is a very smart reason to not sell Over the Counter Phentermine at GNC, Walmart, Amazon, and Walgreens.

How to Buy Phentermine Alternatives in Stores

There are many stores in the US that happen to deal with phentermine alternatives, but are they effective? That’s another thing to ponder upon!

We all have our favorite superstore chain nearby from which we expect to buy so much stuff, but choosing diet pills from the same source isn’t a fair choice. There is a reason why the best phentermine alternatives are only sold on the official web pages and not on Walmart, Amazon, CVS, GNS, Costco, and Walgreens.

At their official site, you get to talk to their information representatives that will guide you when it comes to the details of the product like how to use it and what type of diet should you be mixing with it, etc. Not Walmart or any stores in US deal with the natural phentermine alternative along with the customer staff support Or the Money Back Guarantee offer.

Top 5 over the Counter Phentermine Alternatives in Stores

It depends on which store chain you have chosen to buy over-the-counter phentermine.

For someone who is looking to buy from GNC, we have:

Best GNC Phentermine Alternative – PhenGold

PhenGold is the most searched GNC Phentermine Alternative in 2021, along with other brands. The formula of PhenGold is made to support weight loss without the harmful effects of Phentermine GNC. Legally purchased from the official site of PhenGold, the OTC Phentermine suits everybody regardless of their weight loss diet and fitness goals.

For men, PhenGold can act as a pre-workout supplement that abolishes the fats from the body parts with remarkable speeded results.

PhenGold Ingredients

Not just ordinary diet pill GNC, PhenGold exceptional ingredients are available with exceptional dosage form that makes it the number one over-the-counter phentermine for people who are searching it on GNC.

Green Tea (50% Polyphenols) 500mg L-Tyrosine 300mg L-Theanine 250mg Rhodiola Rosea 250mg Caffeine Anhydrous 225mg Cayenne Pepper Extract 200mg DMAE Supplement 150mg Green Coffee Bean Extract 100mg BioPerine (for increased absorbtion) 5mg Vitamin B3 15mg Vitamin B6 1.3mg Vitamin B12 24mcg

The amount mentioned after each ingredient is the amount per serving of PhenGold.

Pros and Cons

Phentermine GNC has more lists of the drawbacks than benefits. PhenGold is straightforward about its ingredients, results with a pros and cons list.

PhenGold Pros

Every ingredient that you see is extracted from a natural source and is 100% safe

The dosage given to each ingredient is scientifically effective to treat higher BMI

Contains no soy, GMO, and Lactose containing the ingredient

Delivers faster results, increased energy, and high response rate

No side effects were mentioned by the user

The official site of PhenGold offers free shipping and a money-back guarantee

PhenGold Cons

PhenGold drawbacks are mostly about its availability at GNC store, these are:

PhenGold is only purchased from the official website

The price for PhenGold is slightly higher than OTC phentermine GNC, but the official site also provide discounts on bulk purchase

PhenGold replicas are sold online and at GNC which may be a problem for some users

Best Walmart Phentermine Alternatives – PhenQ

Diet pills Walmart users have been agitated by the side effects and because they don’t find PhenQ at Walmart, some had to go with the worst diet pills 2020.

PhenQ is the first Walmart Phentermine Alternative in the world which clearly got endorsed by each of its users. Wolfson Berg Limited, a giant supplement manufacturing company is behind the formula of PhenQ which has an exclusive clinical study performed on PhenQ active ingredient.

PhenQ formulation happened when millions of Americans asked for the legal and natural alternative to Phentermine Walmart, the product itself is a wholesome diet pill that manages to deliver Phentermine-like results. The ingredients in PhenQ are ideally chosen for theming the phentermine effects in the body by quickly eradicating the fats without the phentermine pill’s side effects.

PhenQ Ingredients

Walmart diet pills ingredients aren’t effective as PhenQ since this formula introduced α -Lacys Reset for the very first time. The dietary formula of PhenQ is made for men and women both who have better understandings about how to use Phentermine alternative with an ideal diet plan combined with regular exercise.

PhenQ pills share the dose of the following ingredients per serving.

α- Lacys Reset 25mg Niacin 4.5mg Nopal Fiber 20mg Piperine Extract 3mg Caffeine Anhydrous 150mg Chromium Picolinate 80mcg Calcium Carbonate 625mg L-Carnitine Fumarate 142.5mg

Pros and Cons

PhenQ pros clearly outweigh the cons list and thus making it the top noticed phentermine alternative to Walmart.

PhenQ Pros

Vegan-friendly weight loss supplement

Non-GMO and natural ingredients

No side effects

Free shipping worldwide

Users gain lean muscle mass

Offers affordable price and money-back guarantee

No prescriptions required

Cons

Not suitable for individuals below 18

Results depend on the user’s diet and exercise plan

Not found at Walmart stores

Best Amazon Phentermine Alternatives – PrimeShred

Prime Shred Fat Burner for men only is the separate Amazon phentermine alternative designed for hardcore athletes and fitness geeks. The fat-burning efficiency of the supplement is off the chart and that’s because of the thermogenesis.

Lately, we have seen Phentermine amazon diet pills happen to have no thermogenic ingredients and that’s the reason for choosing Prime Shred over diet pills showcasing an ineffective number of ingredients.

With an activated workout plan and minor alterations to the diet, PrimeShred supplement can:

Accelerate faster fat burning mechanism

Boosts workout energy at the gym

Sharpens mental clarity

Produce fat-burning hormones in the body

Muscle Club Limited, a UK-Based company presented the idea of PrimeShred which is now even popular in the US.

PrimeShred Ingredients

It takes well-defined and effective for weight loss ingredients to make the best Over Counter Phentermine Amazon. PrimeShred is not just used by men as the official website mainly displays bodybuilders, the diet pill is for women also who have an OTC version of Phentermine in mind while they searching for it on Amazon.

Prime Shred ingredients with their dosage in every serving size are:

Green Tea Extract 500mg L-Tyrosine 300mg L-Theanine 250mg Rhodiola Rosea Root 250mg Caffeine Anhydrous 225mg Cayenne Pepper 200mg DMAE 150mg Green Coffee 100mg Vitamin B Complex BioPerine 5mg

Pros and Cons

PrimeShred Pros

Helps with the removal of excess toxins and fat from the body

Prevent muscle fatigue and lethargy during fat-burning exercise

Suppress appetite like Phentermine for weight loss

Not a single artificial agent is found

Available without a prescription

Legally sold at official website

30-Day money-back guarantee offer

PrimeShred Cons

Slow-acting than Phentermine

Only available for purchase via online website

Prime Shred is not available at a local pharmacies or Amazon stores

Best Walgreens Phentermine Alternatives – Trimtone

The counter Adipex Walgreens isn’t the natural version of phentermine but it has phentermine drug inside. Buying highly expensive diet pills with side effects is way too a foolish decision. Whereas…

Trimtone is another phentermine alternative for women only from Swiss Research Labs LTD which is also involved with the production of PhenGold fat burner.

The company wanted to make a whole different fat burner for females that react just like Phentermine as it suppresses the appetite, and the results come with no side effects like phentermine. Trimtone users are mostly women and this is indeed the best fat burner for females who recently got weight after a child’s birth.

Trimtone Ingredients

Looking out for anything comparable to phentermine diet pills? Trimtone ingredients will give you a short briefing about how the ingredients work as an alternative to phentermine Walgreens. There is a partial combination of appetite suppressors, metabolism enhancers, and thermogenesis ingredients that qualifies Trimtone to be the best natural phentermine alternative at Walgreens.

Glucomannan Caffeine Green Coffee Green Tea Grains of Paradise

Pros and Cons

Trimtone Pros

Thermogenesis performed by Trimtone formula is unlike anything phentermine alternative users have ever seen, this helps rapidly to lose weight faster as a result of increased temperature to workout profoundly

Trimtone ingredients are green-labeled, working together they mobilize the fats and convert them to energy

Every weight loss ingredient picked by Trimtone Company is known for causing 0 side effects in the users, the official website also shares a plethora of clinical studies on every single ingredient

Trimtone can help women lose weight without a workout plan, they only have to choose a unique diet plan to support the appetite suppressing effect

It is an American brand that is manufactured in a US-based facility

Trimtone Cons

Females who are not overweight are not allowed to consume trimtone pills

Not found in Walgreens as many people already checked

Trimtone website is the main source to purchase the phentermine alternatives Walgreens

Best CVS Phentermine Alternatives– Phen375

CVS Pharmacy is a recognized chain or retail pharmacy in the US but you cannot find any CVS Phentermine Alternatives there. The best you can go with is Phen375 which is by far the top Phentermine Alternatives CVS.

Phen375 was originally developed for weight loss supplement users with low metabolism speed. There are two versions of Phen375 available that CVS doesn’t deal with from the start. Phen375 Day Formula and Night Formula helps with the most complex processes of weight loss in the body.

Phen375 diet pills are well-designed to support the weight loss process 24 hours. The day formula supplies metabolism boosters in the day while the night formula reduces the cortisol hormone levels that diminish the urge of stress-eating. Cortisol is the naturally produced hormone in humans that contributes to stress and emotional eating.

Phen375 Ingredients

Phen375 Day Formula has 30 servings per bottle available, and in every serving size is 1 capsule with the following ingredients.

Guarana Extract 100mg Zinc 15mg Manganese 2mg Copper 1mg Caffeine 150mg L-Phenylalanine 70mg Cayenne Powder 20mg

Phen375 Night Formula serving size is 2 capsules and comes with a number of health benefiting vitamins and minerals which are:

Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) 80mg Calcium D-Pantothenate 10mg Pyridoxine HCL 5mg Chromium 120mcg D-Biotin 120mcg Thiamine HCL 4mg Glucomannan 1,000mg Griffonia Extract 52mg Choline 42mg Green Tea Extract 40mg Hops Extract 25mg

Phentermine alternatives CVS will have no powerful ingredients as Phen375 Day and Night Formula.

Pros and Cons

Like every diet pill that proclaims to be Phentermine Alternative over the Counter, here is the depiction of Phen375 Pros and Cons

Phen375 Pros

Comes with multiple energy boosters

Stimulants keep you focused and highly motivated

Glucomannan as a dietary fiber perform efficient gastric cleanse at night time

Most vitamins containing OTC Phentermine

No side effects were mentioned by the users

Phen375 Cons

Some ingredients aren’t well-proven by scientific studies

CVS buyers may not find it in the stores

Purchasing takes place at the official site only

Which is the Best Diet Pill over the Counter?

This totally depends on your weight loss goals because some people responded best to the PhenQ diet pills, they are a particular set of individuals with body requirements for major appetite-suppressing effects. Previous bodybuilders who recently got some weight will best respond to PrimeShred and PhenGold.

Individuals with constant need of hunger-reduction and metabolism boost must try Phen375 for its dual-action formula that works day and night. Females who are eagerly cautious about their physique tone must acquire Trimtone as it is the best phentermine alternative for women.

Buying Over the Counter Phentermine Alternatives in USA Stores

The best 5 over-the-counter phentermine are not the part of US-based super-stores scheme but they are being sold separately.

In some parts of the world where phentermine alternatives are not available, people are still relying on the natural weight loss supplements like Garcinia Cambogia, Guarana Extract, and Glucomannan for having at least minor health benefits.

Alleviating obesity isn’t simple as it sounds, drugs like phentermine upon prolonged use could lead to BMI reduction and that too, comes with a dangerous price because of the adverse drug reactions.

Weight loss supplements in 2021 are divided into two types:

Prescription Phentermine

OTC Phentermine

Prescription phentermine purchase is impossible without the prescription, even if you find the perfect version of Phentermine pills you need to maintain a serious diet plan with no extra calories intake plus a strict exercise regimen is recommended with phentermine.

Over the Counter, Phentermine are a supplement that via natural ingredients performs weight loss with no harmful effects. This is the main reason why most dieters are turning to phentermine alternatives in 2021 because drugs induced side effects can be life-threatening.

Summary: All Safe and Legal over the counter Phentermine Alternatives in Stores

Phentermine 37.5 mg alternatives are available from the top vendors in 2021 which we mentioned alongside the store details they cannot be found in. This is to notify the previous Phentermine users that if they are willing to say the side effects of Phentermine goodbye, they rather adopt OTC Phentermine alternatives because thousands of people are already using them.

PhenGold, Phen375, PhenQ, Trimtone, and PrimeShred are the versatile natural versions of Phentermine pills that get you faster weight loss results and are suitable for men and women regardless of their age and body type.