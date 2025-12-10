Brokeree Solutions has released Plugin Configurator, a web-based management interface to simplify how forex and CFD brokers configure plugins across MetaTrader 4 and 5 servers.

The new solution addresses a common operational challenge for brokers, allowing them to switch between platforms. MetaTrader’s native configuration system requires administrators to log into each server individually and edit text-based files. The process gets heavier as a broker adds more servers across regions and data centres.

Plugin Configurator connects multiple MT4 and MT5 servers to a single dashboard. Administrators can view, modify, and apply plugin settings easily switching between server instances. The released version of the platform supports Brokeree’s Dynamic Margin & Leverage plugin, with plans to integrate additional plugins over time.

The Configuration Challenge

For brokers operating in multiple markets, plugin configuration sometimes may be a source of operational friction. Each server needs to be accurately configured to ensure smooth execution according to the broker’s business needs. When a broker has to adjust margin settings or leverage parameters, the basic process involves accessing each server separately and editing text-based configurations that offer little room for error. The consequences of mistakes can be significant. These risks multiply as brokers add more servers to their infrastructure.

The manual nature of the process also creates knowledge silos. In some companies, only a few employees know exactly how to configure the specific server. When those individuals move to different roles, institutional knowledge may disappear with them.

How Plugin Configurator Works

Plugin Configurator replaces text-based editing with a graphical interface that checks inputs before applying them. Character limits are enforced automatically, so administrators don’t have to worry about invalid entries slowing them down.

Each configuration change creates a permanent entry in Events. Administrators can review past versions of rules, see what was adjusted, and export earlier versions if a configuration needs to be rolled back and republished.

Flexible Workflows for Different Operations

The platform supports two distinct workflows to accommodate different operational requirements. The Draft workflow is designed for planned changes that require review or approval before deployment. Administrators can prepare configurations, add usage notes, and save them without affecting live operations. Once stakeholders approve the changes, the configuration can be published to production.

The Active Configuration workflow is built for changes that need to happen immediately. Updates apply directly to the plugin instance in real time. Each update creates a complete snapshot of the configuration at that moment. If an issue arises, administrators can roll back to any previous Event through a simple restore process.

Both workflows maintain comprehensive version history, supporting audit requirements and providing teams with visibility into how configurations have evolved over time.

Supporting Growth and Scale

Plugin Configurator is particularly valuable for brokers running several server instances across different markets. It allows them to replicate settings from an existing server when setting up a new one. This streamlines deployment and keeps new servers aligned with their current infrastructure.

For brokers with distributed teams spanning multiple regions or time zones, Plugin Configurator provides a unified interface accessible to all authorized staff. Operations teams in different locations can view the same configuration data and historical context. This centralized visibility reduces coordination challenges and prevents knowledge from becoming trapped with specific individuals.

Availability and Future Development

Plugin Configurator is available to brokers using Brokeree plugins on MetaTrader platforms. The initial release supports Brokeree’s Dynamic Margin & Leverage plugin for both MT4 and MT5. Brokers interested in Plugin Configurator can request a demo via [email protected]. For more about Brokeree’s full product line, visit brokeree.com.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

About Brokeree Solutions

Brokeree Solutions is an international provider of technological solutions for multi-asset brokers worldwide. With 12 years of industry expertise, the company specializes in turnkey solutions development, trading platform servicing, and consultation for retail brokers using MetaTrader 4 and 5, cTrader, DXtrade CFD. Brokeree Solutions’ extensive product portfolio includes flagship systems such as Social Trading, PAMM, Prop Pulse, and Liquidity Bridge, offering comprehensive technologies that address nearly all the needs of brokers.

Brokeree’s flagship products include cross-server Social Trading, PAMM, and multi-platform Liquidity Bridge and are available for brokers operating on MT4, MT5, cTrader, and DXtrade CFD trading platforms. In addition, the company offers more than 50 solutions and tools that help brokers elevate their businesses in various areas, including client attraction, risk management, liquidity management, etc.

