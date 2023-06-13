Brokeree Solutions integrates its Liquidity Bridge with Advanced Markets

Advanced Markets, a leading provider of institutional-grade foreign exchange (FX) liquidity, technology, and credit solutions, and Brokeree Solutions, a developer of turnkey technology solutions for multi-asset brokers, have announced an important integration which connects Advanced Markets’ revolutionary liquidity services with Brokeree’s Liquidity Bridge.

The integration facilitates brokers utilising MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and DXtrade trading platforms to access the advanced liquidity management technology of Liquidity Bridge, and the expansive liquidity pool offered by Advanced Markets at the same time.

MT4/MT5 Liquidity Bridge is Brokeree’s turnkey solution enabling brokers to manage large volumes of liquidity and efficiently map trading symbols inside the solution. Liquidity Bridge can connect several liquidity providers with the trading platform, expanding brokers’ abilities to finetune trade executions. Thus, brokers can set up any business model, including in-house risk processing, hybrid A/B book, DMA, ECN, or pure STP.

Commenting on the collaboration, Andrey Kamyshanov, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Brokeree Solutions, said, “We’re excited to integrate the deep liquidity pool from Advanced Markets, a leading provider of liquidity services, into our Brokeree Solutions Liquidity Bridge. With this integration, brokers can offer their clients access to a wider range of trading instruments, faster execution speeds, and tighter spreads.”

Anya Aratovskaya added, “We are delighted to partner with Brokeree Solutions and merge our Prime-of-Prime Liquidity with their innovative Liquidity Bridge. This collaboration will permit brokers to seamlessly enhance their clients’ trading experiences. By combining our strengths in liquidity provision and technology, we aim to empower brokers with greater flexibility, efficiency, and reliability, in trade execution and risk management.”

About Advanced Markets

Advanced Markets is a leading provider of prime-of-prime liquidity, offering credit and technology solutions to brokers and asset managers worldwide. The company’s range of products supports direct market access (STP) trading in a variety of financial instruments, including Spot FX, metals, energy, and CFDs. Advanced Markets also offers credit solutions and services to fund managers and corporate FX market participants. With its extensive client base, Advanced Markets provides liquidity to over 40,000 institutional and individual clients across more than 30 countries globally.

About Brokeree Solutions

Brokeree Solutions is a well-known provider of innovative technological solutions for multi-asset brokers worldwide. The company specializes in high-grade solution development as well as MetaTrader platform servicing and consulting.

Brokeree’s flagship products include cross-server Social Trading, multi-server PAMM, and multi-platform Liquidity Bridge available for brokers that operate on MT4, MT5, and DXtrade trading platforms. Besides those, the company offers more than 50 solutions and tools that help brokers to elevate their businesses in very different areas, including client attraction, risk management, liquidity management, etc.