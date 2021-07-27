Biofit Reviews – Is it a Scam or a Legit Probiotic Product?

BioFit probiotic is a dietary supplement formulated to aid in healthy weight loss. The site claims that the supplement aids in healthy wealth loss without really having to alter your diet or go on a strict exercise regimen. The dietary supplement simply functions by using a blend of its proprietary natural probiotics to help you naturally lose weight.

Designed as a probiotic supplement, the BioFit targets different parts and bodily processes to address uncontrollable weight gain. Still, wondering how exactly the BioFit supplement functions? What is it made of? Is it for you or not? Check out this detailed BioFit review to find out everything there is to know about the dietary formula.

The BioFit is an oral dietary supplement formulated to aid in natural weight loss. Unlike other supplements, the BioFit dietary supplement is designed to target the root cause of weight loss rather than just offering a temporary solution. The supplement contains a blend of 7 m icrobes combined at just the right proportion to ensure its potency.

The supplement is designed with what’s known as the special spore delivery system, which integrates the 800mg of microbes in the supplement to tackle your weight gain woes. The formula survives the harsh conditions in the stomach, helping to hasten digestion, increase energy, and ultimately accelerate weight loss. Each BioFit bottle sells for about $69. A single bottle contains about 30 capsules to last you for 30 days. You want to take a single capsule daily in the morning to experience optimal results.

Who Created BioFit?

The supplements are sold by Nature’s Formula, a company that has been in the market for over two decades – formulating some of the industry’s leading supplements.

How Does BioFit Work?

The BioFit dietary formula contains a blend of 7 probiotic bacteria. The bacteria result in over 5.75 billion CFUs in every capsule serving. The CFUs target the body to aid in weight loss through stomach biome optimization and natural digestion support. This working mechanism means that you can continue to take your supplement daily without having to really affect your diet or exercise.

Due to the probiotic’s formulation, the supplements don’t only take care of weight loss. They also improve digestion and immune function. Furthermore, thanks to its patented DE111 strain, the supplement allows you to burn up to 70 lbs quickly in a short period. The dietary formula is formulated to function by using gut bacteria to speed and power up the fat-burning process.

The fat burnt is then used to power up and energize your body while eliminating hunger cravings. As you feel satiated, you will not have to eat more – allowing for an even better weight loss process. As you take in the supplement, it functions to take care of the following.

Burning up to 70 lbs of fat without the need to alter your diet or adopt a workout routine

Preventing bloating and digestion

Supporting immune function

Amongst the seven strains of probiotics bacteria include the patented spore-based Bacillus subtilis DE111 strain. The supplement helps to support digestion in both children and adults, support the growth of good gut bacteria, promote healthy gastrointestinal flora and reduce the total blood and blood LDL cholesterol.

The combination of the strains, on the other hand, helps to boost overall digestion, immunity and reduce belly bloating. The result is reduced weight and belly fat. But this is not the only way the supplement works. Remember, the supplement addresses weight gain from its root cause. Therefore, each bacteria strain in the supplement formula plays a significant role in delivering the overall functions of the supplement and preventing any rebounds.

Thus, you will find that some probiotics function by extracting the critical nutrients from the food you eat to aid in effective digestion and replenish the body with the nutrients needed for efficient functioning. Other bacteria strains function to simply improve immune function to prevent health decline, the risks of developing a disease, or even conditions that may lead to weight gain.

Ultimately, the seven bacteria strains balance your gut environment – allowing for optimal weight management, digestion, and immunity. While the supplement works for any user, it is mainly designed for those with imbalanced gut environments.

Suppose you struggle with a non-diverse gut bacteria environment. In that case, you may suffer from having too many colonies of one specific strain – leaving the body to slack on other areas of your digestive system. Other people may have too many harmful bacteria in their gut, leading to poor digestion and even health problems. Taking the BioFit supplement helps balance the gut environment, ensuring enough good bacteria balance, so every part of your digestion is handled correctly.

The amount of CFUs in every serving of the supplement helps too. Sure, you can take natural probiotics such as yogurt and sauerkraut. However, they don’t deliver even half of the CFU you will find in the BioFit supplement. While food items such as yogurt and sauerkraut contain about 1 billion CFUs, only a single BioFit capsule contains about 5 billion CFUs.

This ensures that the probiotics bacteria strains are not damaged by the strong acid once introduced into the gut. To further reinforce this protection is the patented Bacillus Subtilis DE111 strain. Without this strain, only 5% of the probiotics bacteria in yogurt and sauerkraut will survive the harsh stomach conditions.

The probiotics in the supplement are also responsible for burning fat. The patented Bacillus subtilis DE111 strain produces a short-chain fatty acid known as butyrate, which aids in digestion and burning fat quickly. Additionally, butyrate activates the unique fat-burning gene called AMPK and shuts down fat-storage genes while suppressing hunger cravings.

This is a mechanism summary of how exactly the seven strains of probiotics bacteria work.

Maintain consistent digestion

Accelerate fat burning and metabolism

Optimize digestion by allowing it to better process food and wastes

Support bloating and abdominal comfort

Maintain a healthy appetite by suppressing unwanted hunger cravings

Most of the Biofit customer reviews are positive.

They help to fortify the immune system and protect against unwanted diseases

BioFit Ingredients

BioFit contains seven key strains of probiotics bacteria and is divided into two active groups, i.e., probiotics matrix and MCTs, which help bind the formula together. These strains include;

Probiotic Matrix

The Biofit probiotic supplement is first added with a seven strain probiotics matrix for its ability to optimize weight loss and digestion. Additionally, the probiotics matrix supports metabolism, gut health, weight loss, and immunity. Plus, the supplement contains about 5.75 CFUS in the formula – allowing for optimal survival and potency. The seven strains of probiotics bacteria in the supplement include Bacillus subtilis, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus casei, Lactobacillus Plantarum, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Bifidobacterium longum, and Bifidobacterium breve.

Bacillus subtilis – A proprietary strain, the Bacillus subtilis DE111 is primarily responsible for promoting weight loss. Other properties of the strain include gut efficiency, digestive regularity, and flushing out toxins from the body. Therefore, the supplement contains the highest amount of the Bacillus subtilis strain compared to other strains.

Lactobacillus rhamnosus – This bacteria strain is added thanks to its multiple methods for imprinting digestive health. Outside the supplement, the Lactobacillus rhamnosus strain can be found in yogurts and other types of foods.

Lactobacillus casei – Naturally found in the digestive tract, this bacteria strain delivers a range of effects to the body. Due to its higher acidity and temperature range, it is amongst the most powerful strains – comfortably surviving the stomach environment. The strain also complements the L.acidophilus strain.

Lactobacillus Plantarum – This bacteria strain is the largest genome amongst lactic acid bacteria and functions just like L. casei. In fact, they even boast similar properties. It is added to the supplement to aid in supporting gut health.

Lactobacillus acidophilus – L.acidophilus is linked with promoting the production of amylase, which in turn supports the breaking down of carbs in the gut and digestive tract. This strain also targets bloating.

Bifidobacterium longum – one of the two Bifidobacterium strains in the supplement, Longum also plays a crucial role in digestion.

Bifidobacterium breve – B.breve aids in digestion a vast range of molecules- optimizing digestion.

Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs)

Medium chain triglycerides boast the same functions as those of the probiotics matrix. While they boast the same tasks as probiotics, MCTs are much easier to digest than linger types of fatty acids. These fatty molecules wrap around probiotics to ensure maximum supplement dosage reaches the gut.

BioFit Pricing

According to the official site, the BioFit dietary formula is exclusively available on gobiofit.com. Therefore, you will not find the supplement in marketplaces such as Amazon or Walmart. The exclusive availability on the official site helps to protect customers against duplicators and scammers, ensuring they receive authentic supplements. Currently, a single bottle of Biofit is available for $69. However, the prices drop to as low as $49 per bottle if you opt for up to six bottles at a time. Now the prices on gobiofit.com are as follows.

1 bottle: $69 + $9.99 shipping

3 bottles: $177 + free shipping

6 bottles: $294 + free shipping

When you order the BioFit supplements, it takes about 24 hours for supplements to be shipped out and about 5 to 7 business days for you to receive your package. Each Biofit bottle contains about 30 capsules to last you for 30 days on a single capsule daily serving. You want to take the supplements in the morning so you can enjoy optimal results throughout the day.

The BioFit supplements really don’t have a timeline for you to follow. But it is recommended to take the supplement for at least 90 to 180 days non-stop to ensure maximum and long-lasting results. The three-bottle and six-bottle packages that last between 90 and 180 days come with the advantage of discounted prices with free shipping.

Additionally, each BioFit supplement package comes with bonuses – 3 free bonuses, to be exact! The first two bonuses are books, while the third bonus is free membership. The first bonus is The Truth About Dieting book. The $39 value offers a guide to the food you should eat to lose weight. A second bonus is the Favorites Recipes book to complement the first bonus. This $69 value shares a wide range of delicious recipes to satisfy your cravings while quickly burning fat.

Lastly, you will receive lifetime free access to the Private Members Area. This $99 value access allows you to enjoy free meal plans, quick start guides, and delicious recipes from the BioFit private members’ area. Therefore, even if you opt for the single $69 bottle, you will still receive your bonus gifts worth more than $200.

BioFit Refund Policy

Every BioFit package comes with a 180-day refund policy that backs your purchase. Therefore, each BioFit package comes risk-free. Consequently, you can try out the supplement for about 180 days after purchase. If you are not impressed with the results or don’t notice any, you can always request a full refund within this timeline.

Biofit Reviews – Final Words

Using the BioFit dietary supplement, you can forget all your weight gain problems. What makes this probiotics supplement stand out is that it does so naturally while improving overall health. The supplement helps to improve gut health, metabolism, and even immune functions – protecting you against diseases.

Plus, the supplement comes 100% risk-free thanks to the 180-day money back guarantee. However, you must remember that the BioFit supplement is simply a dietary supplement. Therefore, you should never use it as a replacement for your medication.

In fact, if you have an existing condition or are currently taking prescribed medication, it is advised that you consult a physician to receive a go-ahead. On the other hand, pregnant women, breastfeeding women, and individuals under the age of 18 are advised against taking the supplement.

To learn more about BioFIt or buy the supplement online today, visit gobiofit.com, where 180-day money back guarantee backs all purchases.