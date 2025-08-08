The podcast and the article are brought to you by The Better Boards Podcast Series.

Is today’s board secretary ready for tomorrow’s boardroom?

In this episode, Moya Heyhurst returns to the Better Boards Podcast to explore how AI is reshaping not just how company secretaries work—but what their role means. A fellow of the Chartered Governance Institute with 25+ years’ experience, Moya shares insights from her work across industries and with the Centre for AI in Board Effectiveness.

Board secretaries sit at the intersection of governance and transformation. This episode explores how they can lead—not lag—as expectations rise.

The Role Is Changing—The Only Question Is How

“If you define yourself as just arranging meetings and writing minutes, then this is a call to arms.”

Secretaries must move beyond logistics to remain relevant in an AI-enabled boardroom.

Not Just Automation—A Shift in Purpose

“AI can either destroy your world or make it better. It’s how you decide to use it.”

AI isn’t just a tool—it’s a turning point. It can elevate how governance professionals deliver insight and value.

The Strategic Partner Boards Didn’t Know They Had

“Company secretaries know where everything is—and they know the risks of what’s at their fingertips.”

Great secretaries already drive board effectiveness. It’s time the role reflects that.

From Admin to Governance Intelligence

“If board secretaries don’t step forward, someone else will.”

The board’s demand for strategic input is rising. If secretaries don’t fill the gap, others will.

From Shadow Influence to Vocal Leadership

“We need to surface the role of the board secretary to unlock the value already inside organisations.”

Speaking up isn’t about ego—it’s about relevance.

How to Get Started

“Secretaries don’t have to know how to do it all. They need to know where the answers are—and how to connect them.”

Three Key Takeaways

This is not a task shift—it’s a role shift.

Step forward—or others will.

The profession is ready—if it’s intentional.

