The best dating sites for over 50 singles are an excellent opportunity to meet young women for older men. Besides, if you’re fond of a certain girl type, you can choose from a range of locations offered by those platforms. For instance, many Asian, Latin, and European ladies are searching for guys of your age group. So, check out the best dating sites for seniors over 50 according to experts, pick the platform you like, and enjoy your new exciting romance!

Best dating sites for over 50 foreign men

Dating site Why choose Starting price JollyRomance ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ A large audience of young Slavic women 20 welcome credits and only $2.99 for the first package BravoDate ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Wide range of communication tools 20 credits cost $9.99 AmourFactory ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ The service offers many free features Newcomers pay $2.99 for the first package UkraineBride4you ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Members can use video chat to enjoy a conversation The starting price is $3.99 LaDate ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ A convenient interface and real gift delivery Pay $3 and get 20 credits to start using LaDate LoveFort ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Accurate search and free profile viewing Newbies get 20 complimentary credits and can buy the same package for $2.99 LatinFeels ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Active Latin females and high profile quality Your first order will cost $2,99, and the next payment is $9.99 TheLuckyDate ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ A clear dating app with thousands of foreign girls 2,000 credits can be yours just for $2.99 EasternHoneys ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ The website offers the best interaction features and extra options The first package is free, and the next one goes for $2.99 OrchidRomance ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ A user can watch live streams and donate in chat The minimal amount of credits costs $9.99

The selection of international dating sites is huge nowadays, and that’s why you need to choose carefully. If you don’t have time for research, consider the services presented below as they were tested by specialists:

JollyRomance

BravoDate

AmourFactory

UkraineBride4you

LaDate

LoveFort

LatinFeels

TheLuckyDate

EasternHoneys

OrchidRomance

The best dating sites for seniors over 50 are briefly described next. Keep on reading and make your choice!

➕Pros:

A messenger equipped with templates

A range of search options

Flexible pricing for everyone

Selection of free features

➖Cons:

No mobile app

⚙️Top features:

Multi-functional live chat

Newsfeed

Real gift delivery

💵Starting price: begin with $2.99 for 20 credits

JollyRomance is a go-to dating app for older people seeking potential partners, not a casual affair. It’s a platform for those seeking meaningful communication and something romantic. The JollyRomance female audience consists of Slavic women of different ages, so chances are you’ll meet a younger girlfriend who looks for senior singles. You may visit pages and open the window to their daily routine by looking at their photos and latest posts. Their habits, traits, goals, and interests are the details you may find out.

JollyRomance is among the dating sites for 50+ offering a range of paid and non-fee-based features. Here are the most interesting free ones:

Updating your profile

Visiting women’s pages

Checking newsfeed

Sending photos in the mail

Opening public profile pictures

The following options are available for money, like on many dating sites:

Texting in chat rooms

Sending mails

Picking virtual gifts

Watching private photos and videos

Requesting personal contact details

With the sum ranging anywhere from $2.99 to $149.99, you can fully enjoy all the tools instead of buying a premium membership. So, in case you’re on a budget, JollyRomance is an excellent choice for older men who want to add a little bit of romance to their lives.

➕Pros:

Active women from Eastern Europe

Animated virtual gifts

Free public photos

Detailed profiles with bios and personal information

➖Cons:

Limited search filters

A little high prices

⚙️Top features:

Virtual gifts

Contact request

Say Hello

💵Starting price: first 20 credits cost $2.99 for newcomers

If you’re not a time-waster and strive to find like-minded people on singles dating sites for over 50, BravoDate is a great option for you. The service will offer you ladies compatible with you if you pick the appropriate parameters in the search tab. BravoDate will suit you in case you prefer to get to know a person at least a little before starting a virtual conversation. You can visit a woman’s page for free and discover more about her favorite activities and personal characteristics.

BravoDate is a reputable dating site with a large selection of features, which differs it from apps based on swiping left and right. For instance, the following ones even don’t require you to spend your credits:

Sending winks

Using emojis

Seeking ladies

Getting match suggestions

Opening the first mail

Viewing news feed

Like other mature dating sites for over 50, BravoDate also has paid options:

Exchanging messages

Sending mails

Using real gift delivery service

Adding stickers in chat

Requesting personal email and phone number

While the first 20 credits are available only for $2.99, the next payment will be $9.99. Considering that BravoDate is a popular online dating site for foreign men and European ladies, you should give it a try and seek a woman for a serious relationship here.

➕Pros:

Private and public photos

Optional automatic topping-up

Opportunity to send videos and pictures

Online members displayed for a user

➖Cons:

No video call option

⚙️Top features:

People search option

Virtual gifts

Mail

💵Starting price: $9.99 for the minimal package

AmourFactory realizes that seeking a partner in real life for older people may be harder than for young ones, and that’s why it’s among the top 50 plus dating sites. Understanding that single silvers are less interested in hookups, this platform is focused on quality communication and accurate search. Whenever you search for a person with the same interest or long-term commitment, specify your goal, and AmourFactory will help you find matches meeting your expectations.

The platform stands in a line with other sites offering the best user experience. Notice that these features are completely free:

Visiting women’s pages

Checking out their photos

Receiving a girl’s contact details upon spending 3,000 credits

Connecting with customer support 24/7

Unlocking the first photo in mail

With a few credits, you’ll access the options presented below:

Saying Hello with a template phrase

Messaging in chat

Choosing a virtual gift

Viewing videos

Sending letters

AmourFactory is one of the best dating sites for over 50 as newbies get 20 welcome credits and a discount for the first order. The highest price for a package is $149.00, which is enough to enjoy a meaningful connection with a girl for a month.

➕Pros:

Members can set up video dates

Advanced search options based on your preferences

Bonus points can be exchanged for introductory mails

Video content may be watched for free with the access key

Dating apps found on Google Play and App Store

➖Cons:

Old-fashioned designs

Expensive communication

⚙️Top features:

CamShare

Call service

Video shows

💵Starting price: $3.99 for 2 credits

UkraineBride4you wins the hearts of newcomers and totally deserves its place in the list of the best dating sites for men over 50. The platform’s matching algorithm takes into account lots of aspects, including information shared by a user in their profile, their online activity, and partner preferences. Moreover, those searching for serious relationships can answer an in-depth personality test and compare results with potential matches.

UkraineBride4you has been in the niche for a long time and knows what senior singles need from online dating. The site’s features include awesome free options, like the next ones:

2 Say Hi vouchers

Using extended search to find matches

Watching a video preview

Verifying your profile

Setting a chat theme

The UkraineBride4you site offers excellent paid features to fully enjoy mature dating with the preferable age group:

Starting a video chat

Messaging

Making phone calls

Watching videos

Sending real gifts

Like on the top dating sites for over 50 men, the occurrence of fake profiles is low on UkraineBride4you because members are screened by moderators. Besides, prices rise from $3.99 to $399, so it’s pretty unlikely that a scammer would like to pay. Thus, UkraineBride4you is also a safe place for silver singles.

➕Pros:

Easy communication with template starters

Range of playful stickers

Regularly updated news feed

Active users among pretty Latin women

Convenient mailbox

➖Cons:

Not available video chat

⚙️Top features:

Live chat

Stickers

Virtual gifts

💵Starting price: first goes a welcome package, and then you pay only $2.99 for the next order

LaDate is highly praised along with the best online dating sites for over 50 single men striving to meet like-minded people from Latin America. The platform is for users who take virtual communication seriously and want to attract someone special into their lives. All profiles are well-designed and detailed with a short description of the owner and additional information about their occupation, marital status, goals, and interests.

LaDate offers something like a free basic membership. But you should notice that the service doesn’t have a regular subscription as it’s based on a credit system. However, some of the standard features don’t require you to pay any money:

Sending winks

Adding girls to favorites

Visiting their profiles

Viewing photos

Using search filters

Giving likes

Paid features of one of the most popular over 50 dating sites include the following options:

Using chat rooms

Attaching photos in a message

Sending a virtual gift

Getting a personal phone number

Opening mails

A LaDate complimentary package opens your journey with the website, while $10 or $50 will help you continue communicating with ladies. So, register for free and start your mature dating path!

➕Pros:

Latin female audience of different age groups

Regional partners in any region to send a gift to your girlfriend

Attaching photos in mail is free

Regular posts in the newsfeed

➖Cons:

Using templates is paid

No comment option in the newsfeed

⚙️Top features:

Accurate search

Real gifts

Contact request

💵Starting price: the first balance topping up is $2.99, while the second order is $9.99

With tens of thousands of visitors per month, LoveFort is among the most overcrowded dating apps for people over 50. The platform doesn’t have a free membership, but registration isn’t fee-based, which is one of its benefits. Moreover, LoveFort has an easy-to-use interface as it’s a priority for many senior singles. Once you sign up, add a few personal details and start looking for other users just by applying location and age.

Another good thing about LoveFort is that older men seeking Latin women can use the following options free of charge:

Picking girls in the People section

Checking chatroom templates

Editing their profiles

Uploading photos

Contacting customer support

Reading the first mail

Getting pop-up notifications

Interaction on one of the best dating sites for seniors over 50 is fee-based, but you’ll access these excellent features:

Chatting with ladies

Sending stickers

Picking virtual gifts

Opening all photos and videos

Buying real presents

Saying hello

Whether you continue paying $9.99 for every 20 credits or buy 250 credits for $69.99, you’ll get all the perks of this online dating platform. Chances are you’ll meet a younger girlfriend who will be on the same page with you on LoveFort.

➕Pros:

Many Latin women interested in serious dating

Selection of stickers and emojis

Modern interface and free registration

Winks making interest expression easier

Well-designed member pages

➖Cons:

Paid communication

No opportunity to set up video dates

⚙️Top features:

Newsfeed

Convenient chat

Mailbox

💵Starting price: 20 credits cost $10 on average

Experts keep adding LatinFeels to the list of the best internet dating sites for over 50, and it’s not surprising. The interface is convenient for older singles as you don’t have to look for how to start a conversation or send a virtual gift. You can either begin chatting when you find a pretty girl among suggestions or visit her profile first. Moreover, the search is comfortable and accurate because you can set the necessary criteria of age and location.

LatinFeels is a wonderful dating service for over 50 single men due to a selection of free features:

Seeking potential matches

Giving likes to females

Looking at profile photos

Reading a girl’s bio

Checking available templates and adding yours

Visiting the newsfeed section

Although the following ones are paid, you’ll adore them:

Sending and receiving photos in chat

Using a messenger

Writing longer letters in mail

Giving virtual gifts

Obtaining a member’s contact details

LatinFeels offers credit packages for every budget starting from $2.99. So, you’ll find the variant suiting your wallet for sure on this online dating site.

➕Pros:

Two interface themes at your service

Members can upload videos instead of main photos

Attractive pricing scheme

Interesting conversation icebreakers

➖Cons:

Only live chat available for communication

⚙️Top features:

Chat room

Detailed profiles

Convenient search

💵Starting price: everything starts at $2.99

It’s hard to find the best dating site for over 50 users that would be as clear and easy to use as TheLuckyDate. The uniqueness of this platform hides in its simplicity as it isn’t packed with unnecessary tools like many other services. Moreover, members don’t have to share too much personal information leaving the most interesting details for closer communication. Worth mentioning that older singles might find it helpful to change the color of the interface background by switching from light to dark and vice versa.

When searching for dating websites for over 50 men, remember that TheLuckyDate has interesting free options:

Switching themes

Giving stars to girls

Visiting ladies’ profiles

Pressing likes

Adding females to the list of favorites

Viewing photos on a woman’s page

These features are paid:

Texting

Sending virtual gifts

Using stickers

At first, TheLuckyDate seems expensive, but notice that you can buy 75,000 credits just for $149.99 and enjoy continuous usage. Pick this online dating site, and you’ll fill your life with new impressions!

➕Pros:

Real gift delivery option for surprising your girlfriend

Video chat is replaced with live streams

Pick Say Hello feature when you don’t know how to start

You can add your own templates

Send photos in mails for free

➖Cons:

No free dating apps for a smartphone

⚙️Top features:

Live stream

Group chat rooms

Mail

💵Starting price: after spending 20 welcome credits, you can buy the same package for $2.99

Even silver singles who haven’t ever used such platforms will enjoy one of the best dating sites for over 60 called EasternHoneys. Registration is easy as one-two-three, while editing your profile takes minutes. EasternHoneys has an exclusive search algorithm allowing you to find an Asian woman of a preferable age for a serious relationship or communication. Additionally, you may pick a country or even play the skip-or-like game to meet someone special.

EasternHoneys became so popular due to its informative profiles and excellent features. Check out free ones:

Joining live streams

Contacting customer support

Sending winks

Scrolling news feed

Getting profile suggestions

Unlocking the first mail

EasternHoneys doesn’t belong to free dating sites over 50, but you won’t mind paying for the following options:

Chatting with women

Selecting virtual gifts and postcards

Using stickers

Opening photos and videos

Getting a girl’s phone number

EasternHoneys gives an excellent discount for newbies as they can buy the smallest package only for $2.99, and the next payment will be $9.99. Anyhow, the online dating scene of this mature platform is worth each penny, especially for older men searching for pretty young Asian women.

➕Pros:

Contact request feature allows users to exchange phone numbers

Donations are available in live streams

Texting in group chat is free

Newbies get welcome credits

Newsfeed displays all the latest posts

➖Cons:

Expensive virtual gifts

No organization of in-person events

⚙️Top features:

Instant messenger

Streams

Real gift delivery

💵Starting price: the cost ranges from $2.99 to $149.99

Older admirers of Asian beauty will be fond of the best dating app for over 50 men. On OrchidRomance, thousands of pretty girls from different regions want to communicate with older, experienced guys. They seek a senior match and create an informative online dating profile telling about their lifestyle, job, interests, etc. Of course, you also have an opportunity to create an attractive page by adding the same details.

OrchidRomance offers a range of interaction options available for free to enjoy your online dating game:

Creating a personal page

Seeking Asian women

Checking out profiles

Viewing photos

Sending media content through mail

Giving likes and winks

OrchidRomance is one of those senior dating sites providing members with cutting-edge paid features:

Using live chat

Adding stickers to messages

Sending gifts

Opening locked photos

Requesting email and phone number

To enjoy the online dating scene on OrchidRomance, you can choose the package that would be most convenient for you. Prices rise up to $150, so it’s up to you how much to spend on this platform. An excellent pricing system, helpful features, and a large female audience make OrchidRomance a perfect choice for an older man.

How does online dating work for singles over 50?

Normally, not many older people have used such platforms before. If you’re one of them, read the explanation on how the best dating sites for people over 50 work:

A user joins the service . Usually, registration doesn’t take much time and requires you to share some basic details, like your age, name, and email. After signing up, you may be asked to pass a personality test, but you can skip this step and add this information later.

The next step is editing your profile . To meet someone for serious relationships or communication, it’s necessary to provide interesting facts about yourself, including your hobbies, age, occupation, etc. You should also add a photo.

Search filters help find a perfect match . Dating sites for singles over 50 have a different range of parameters to choose from. While some have age and location criteria, others allow you to extend your criteria by specifying physical features and personality traits.

Members start to communicate with each other . The best dating apps have live chat, mail, and video connection. Additionally, you can use stickers, virtual gifts, templates, and other options to make your conversations more relaxed and fun.

You develop your relationship with a new girlfriend . If you want to take further steps in the online dating world, you can send a real gift to surprise your sweetheart or request her phone number to boost your communication.

The result of using senior dating platforms depends on you in many senses. For example, you might like the idea of meeting your partner in person. Once you visit her, you may even decide to marry her, so further romance development has many potential outcomes.

How to choose a senior dating site for people over 50?

Of course, you can choose one from the best online dating sites over 50 presented above. However, if you want to do research, follow these tips:

Check out testimonials and expert reviews . You should find success stories and discover some information about the quality of profiles and features.

Register on a website . It’s necessary to figure out whether it’s convenient for you.

Visit a couple of profiles . Since this option isn’t fee-based, you can check if girls provide information that is important to you.

Consider prices . There are no absolutely free dating sites over 55, and therefore you need to take into account your budget and the cost of offered services.

Find out more about the website features . First, you have to presume what communication method is the most convenient for you and make sure whether it’s provided.

Take into account safety measures . The best platforms offer 24/7 customer support and member verification.

With these hints in your mind, you’ll date online successfully and get the desired experience.

Important tips for using online dating app over 50

When you use the best dating sites for women over 50 or young girls, you should know certain guidelines to get an excellent result. Follow the most effective advice to find a perfect match:

Know what you want . You should decide whether you want communication, light flirt, or a long-term commitment and look for ladies with the same interests.

Pick the right dating scene . The number of variants is large as you can meet Latinas on top Mexican dating sites and search for Asian and Slavic girls through services specializing in the necessary audience.

Make your profile look great . Tell about yourself and create a photo album to show your favorite activities and interests.

Don’t be afraid of differences . Chances are you’ll meet ladies with hobbies that might seem weird to you, but communication with them may be even more interesting than with females who like things as you do.

Compliment women . Both young females dating singles over 50 and females of your age will be glad to know you think they’re beautiful or clever.

Ask questions . Keep the conversation going by trying to find out more about her life, expectations, and other stuff.

Diversify your communication . When you use only a free version, you don’t have access to all the wonderful features making the virtual love search successful.

The fact that you’re getting older doesn’t mean that you have to give up on love. Use the best dating apps for seniors to make new, exciting acquaintances and even feel younger. Besides, with a range of search parameters, you can meet women matching your criteria. So, leave all your doubts behind and give yourself a second chance!

FAQ

Do many people over 50 use online dating sites?

According to the Pew Research Center, 19% of 50-64-year-old people have ever used senior dating sites. Since the percentage isn’t large, you can benefit from this because many young women strive to build a relationship with an experienced man.

How much do senior dating sites cost?

Prices on the top online dating sites start at $3-$4 for a package. The average sum members pay per month is around $150.

Are there any free dating sites for people over 50?

There are no totally free dating apps. While some features are available as basic ones, communication requires users to pay some money.