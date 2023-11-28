Introduction

Opening CS2 cases can bring some thrill and enhance your gameplay. However, with the abundance of options available, it can be challenging to decide where to begin. This article will provide you with useful information about case opening sites. It will allow you to choose a site easily and enjoy growing your CS2 skin collection.

Let’s get this show on the road.

Best CS2 Case Opening Sites

We have collected the top 5 best case opening sites that will give you a pleasant experience and a full inventory.

Hellcase

Let’s start with the most interesting and largest of the presented sites – Hellcase. The site offers a variety of activities, including CS2 case openings, skin Upgrader, Case Battles, and much more.

Hellcase distinguishes itself from other sites by its large community of players, over 12 million of whom have chosen it for its constant discounts, large giveaways, interesting monthly events, and clear and concise design.

Also, Hellcase has high standards for protecting players’ personal information using SSL technology that will not transfer your personal data to anyone.

Key-Drop

Key-Drop is another CS2 case site where you can find incredibly beautiful cases, but most importantly, it has a very wide range. All cases have a nice and stylish visual look, are divided into different categories, and are filled with interesting things. Key-Drop also has small giveaways, nice discounts, and a friendly interface. Key-Drop is one of the big sites you can trust, as it has over 10 million registered players.

Dmarket

An interesting project is also Dmarket, a website specializing in the trade of virtual items, and is more suitable if you want to buy or sell an item. Also interesting is that DMarket is in the TOP 3 marketplaces based on blockchain.

Originally, the site was created for traders actively involved in trading. The site has various price and popularity charts for items. However, over time, more and more gamers learned about the site, and now the site has become very popular, with very positive reviews. If you want to buy or sell, you choose DMarket.

CSGOcases

CSGOcases is a good website that is only gaining popularity. The site already has many cases to choose from, as well as an Upgrader that allows you to upgrade your skin to a better one, and daily free cases and giveaways. Among the site’s advantages is a pleasant and stylish design that will be understandable to any user.

CSGO-skins

CSGO-skins is a nice and good website that, like the previous one, is not yet very popular but has a lot of interesting things. You will find cases, Upgrader, Case Battle, and Exchanger on the site. Over 3 million players have chosen the site for its simplicity and cute and simple design.

Also, it is interesting that you can get up to 3 free cases for simple conditions, for example, adding your Discord or posting a story on Instagram and tagging CSGO-skins. CSGO-skins also often hosts various thematic events and giveaways.

Are Third-Party Case Opening Sites Better Than Valve?

The answer is a resounding yes. Now, we will explain why.

First, many cases presented on third-party websites have interesting thematic content, such as, for example, Halloween cases that contain black skins or cases that contain only AK-47s, so the choice becomes larger and easier to choose what you want.

Second, such sites often offer discounts, which can help you save well and get what you want.

Are CS2 case opening sites legal?

In most countries, CS2 case opening sites is legal. However, there are some regions where it may be prohibited. Therefore, it is important to check your local laws and regulations.

Can you open CS2 cases only with knives?

Of course, you can choose a case that only contains knife skins. Also, many sites make cases dedicated to one type of weapon, for example, AWP, Deagle, or AK-47. So, if you want to customize a particular weapon, look for these cases.

Are CS2 case opening sites backed up by Valve?

No, Valve does not support or endorse CS2 case opening sites. It is mostly because such sites are in direct competition with Valve. As you know, these sites offer a variety of activities, discounts, giveaways, and more, which significantly surpasses the simple opening from Valve. As a result, Valve believes that these sites can be harmful to the game’s economy.

Wrapping It Up!

There are many websites with case openings, but we have discussed which are worth your attention today, so we hope we have helped you choose the best one. So don’t waste time. Choose one of the presented websites and dive into the exciting world of case openings.

