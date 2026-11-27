Artificial intelligence is becoming an important part of business growth in Saudi Arabia. From customer service and banking to healthcare, retail, logistics, and manufacturing, businesses are exploring AI to improve daily operations, understand customer behaviour, and make better decisions.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative is also encouraging innovation and the adoption of advanced technologies across different industries. As companies move towards digital operations, the demand for AI-powered applications, machine learning, generative AI, chatbots, and intelligent automation is increasing.

However, choosing the right AI development partner can be challenging. Some companies specialise in custom AI applications, while others focus on business automation, conversational AI, data analytics, or intelligent software platforms.

To make the selection easier, here are 10 AI development companies worth considering in Saudi Arabia in 2027. The list includes established development partners as well as smaller technology companies offering specialized AI capabilities.

Top AI Development Companies in Saudi Arabia – Quick Comparison

Company Best For Key Expertise Apptunix Custom AI applications and digital products Generative AI, AI apps, machine learning Siyada Tech Custom AI systems for businesses NLP, computer vision, generative AI CodeZal AI consulting and custom software AI strategy, AI systems, software development CodeDev Arabic AI and business automation AI applications, chatbots, automation Ajla AI-powered customer communication Conversational AI, business communication Resemble Systems Enterprise automation AI agents, workflow automation Nimble AppGenie AI-powered software products AI-powered applications, software development Bytes Technolab Business-focused AI integration AI/ML, custom software Synergy Labs Custom digital products AI-powered applications, software development Osiz Technologies AI and emerging technology solutions AI applications, machine learning, automation

1. Apptunix – Custom AI Development and Digital Solutions

Apptunix is a mobile app and software development company helping businesses turn their ideas into scalable digital products. With over 13 years of industry experience and 3,000+ successful projects, the company works with startups, growing businesses, and enterprises across different industries.

Its services cover AI-powered application development, machine learning, generative AI, intelligent automation, mobile app development, and custom software solutions. Businesses can work with Apptunix to develop AI-powered chatbots, recommendation systems, predictive analytics tools, and applications that automate everyday tasks.

Apptunix offers AI development services in Saudi Arabia designed around specific business requirements, helping companies introduce intelligent features into new products or improve their existing software systems. Its development approach covers planning, UI/UX design, development, testing, deployment, and ongoing support.

For businesses in Saudi Arabia looking to adopt AI as part of their digital transformation plans, Apptunix is worth considering for custom applications and business-focused technology solutions.

Key Strengths:

Custom AI Development

Generative AI Integration

Machine Learning Solutions

AI Chatbot Development

Intelligent Business Automation

Mobile and Web Application Development

Enterprise Software Solutions

Ongoing Maintenance and Support

2. Siyada Tech

Siyada TechI is a Saudi-based artificial intelligence and software development company headquartered in Riyadh. It works with businesses and government organisations to develop AI-powered systems that address specific operational and technical requirements.

The company’s capabilities include machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, generative AI, and financial AI. It also develops custom software, mobile applications, web platforms, and AI-powered dashboards.

Siyada Tech is worth considering for organisations that want to introduce intelligent features into their operations or develop specialised AI solutions. Its focus on Arabic-language AI also makes it relevant for businesses looking to create digital experiences for Arabic-speaking users.

Key Strengths:

Custom AI Development

Machine Learning Solutions

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Generative AI Applications

AI-Powered Business Dashboards

3. CodeZal

CodeZal is a Saudi technology company based in Jeddah that focuses on AI consulting and custom software development. It helps businesses understand where artificial intelligence can be useful and how it can be introduced into their existing workflows.

The company offers AI consulting, executive AI workshops, and custom AI and software development. Its approach focuses on understanding business processes before building technology solutions, helping organisations identify practical opportunities for AI adoption.

For businesses that are still exploring how to use AI or need a customised system based on their internal requirements, CodeZal can be an option to evaluate.

Key Strengths:

AI Consulting

Custom AI Development

Business Process Analysis

Custom Software Development

AI Adoption Planning

Workflow-Based Solutions

4. CodeDev

Code dev is a Saudi software and artificial intelligence company based in Al Khobar. It develops AI systems, custom software, and digital products for businesses looking to improve their daily operations.

Its services include AI development, automation, Arabic and English chatbots, mobile applications, web platforms, and business management systems. The company also works on its own technology products, including solutions for legal information and customer rights-related services.

Code Dev can be considered by businesses looking for practical AI applications, especially those interested in Arabic-language solutions, business automation, and custom digital platforms.

Key Strengths:

AI Development and Automation

Arabic and English Chatbots

Custom Software Development

AI-Powered Business Applications

Mobile and Web Development

Business Intelligence and Dashboards

5. Ajla

Ajla is a technology company with a presence in Jeddah that focuses on business communication and customer experience. The company is transitioning towards the Azeer brand as it develops its customer operations platform.

Its technology focuses on helping organisations manage customer conversations across communication channels. AI-powered communication systems can help businesses handle customer enquiries, organise conversations, and improve the way support teams interact with users.

Companies looking to improve customer communication and automate parts of their support operations can explore its offerings. Businesses should confirm the current product name and available AI capabilities before starting a project.

Key Strengths:

AI-Powered Customer Communication

Conversational AI Solutions

Customer Support Automation

Business Communication Systems

Customer Experience Technology

Integrated Communication Platforms

6. Resemble Systems

Resemble Systems is a technology consulting and digital transformation company serving businesses in the Middle East. It works with organisations that want to modernise their business systems, automate operations, and improve how different software platforms work together.

Its capabilities include AI agents, intelligent automation, cloud infrastructure, enterprise integration, and workflow management. These technologies can support businesses in areas such as customer communication, internal processes, and enterprise operations.

Resemble Systems is worth considering for organisations that want to introduce automation into their existing business processes rather than build an entirely new software platform.

Key Strengths:

AI Agent Development

Intelligent Process Automation

Enterprise System Integration

Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions

Business Workflow Automation

AI-Powered Customer Communication

7. Nimble AppGenie

Nimble AppGenie positions itself as a leading AI mobile app development company through its specialized expertise, industry recognition, and enterprise-grade tech stack. The key factors comprise an AI-powered solution, global presence and compliance, as well as certifications & partnerships.

The core engineering strengths of Nimble AppGenie comprise reliable, current data, transparent and measurable AI functions. Its specified expertise is in AI-native architecture, regulatory compliance, and its proven track record. Additionally, it does offer advanced AI fraud detection, along with compliance-first development.

Key Strengths:

Generative AI Development

AI Agent Development

Enterprise LLM Integration

Machine Learning Solutions

Computer Vision

Custom Software Engineering

8. Bytes Technolab – AI Integration and Software Solutions

Bytes Technolab is a software development company offering technology solutions for businesses looking to build or modernise digital products. Its service areas include AI and machine learning, web and mobile application development, eCommerce, and custom software.

The company can be considered for projects where AI capabilities need to work alongside existing business applications. For example, organisations may explore AI integration for customer support, data analysis, business automation, and digital platforms.

Its combination of software engineering and AI-related capabilities makes it an option for businesses that want to develop a broader digital solution rather than a standalone AI tool.

Key Strengths:

AI and Machine Learning

Custom Software Development

Web and Mobile App Development

eCommerce Solutions

Digital Product Development

AI Integration

9. Synergy Labs

Synergy Labs is a digital product development company that works on custom mobile applications, web platforms, and software solutions. It helps businesses develop digital products from the initial idea through design and development.

For AI-related projects, businesses can discuss specific requirements such as machine learning integration, intelligent recommendations, chatbots, and automated workflows. It is important to confirm the team’s experience with the particular AI use case before selecting it.

Its product development focus can be useful for organisations looking to combine application development with selected AI features.

Key Strengths:

Custom Mobile App Development

Web Application Development

Digital Product Design

Software Development

AI Feature Integration

10. Osiz Technologies

Osiz Technologies is a software development company offering services across artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other emerging technologies. Its development capabilities make it an option for businesses exploring custom technology platforms and automation-based solutions.

Companies considering Osiz for AI projects can discuss requirements such as machine learning models, intelligent applications, data processing, and AI-powered business workflows.

Before choosing the company, businesses should review relevant case studies and confirm its experience with the proposed AI application and industry.

Key Strengths:

Artificial Intelligence Solutions

Machine Learning Development

AI-Powered Applications

Business Automation

Blockchain Development

Custom Software Solutions

How to Choose the Right AI Development Company in Saudi Arabia?

Selecting an AI development company is an important decision because the right technology partner can influence your product’s performance, security, and long-term growth.

Here are a few factors businesses should consider before making a choice.

1. Understand Your Project Requirements

Start by identifying what you want AI to achieve. Do you need a chatbot, an AI-powered mobile application, predictive analytics, or an automated business system? Having a clear objective will help you shortlist companies with relevant experience.

2. Review Their AI Development Experience

Check the company’s previous AI projects, case studies, and technical capabilities. Look for practical experience in machine learning, generative AI, natural language processing, computer vision, or other technologies relevant to your project.

3. Check Data Security and Privacy Practices

AI applications may process sensitive customer and business information. Make sure the development partner understands relevant data protection requirements, including Saudi Arabia’s Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL), where applicable.

4. Evaluate Integration Capabilities

Your AI solution may need to connect with existing software, databases, payment systems, or enterprise platforms. Choose a company that can handle these integrations without creating unnecessary complexity.

5. Consider Scalability and Ongoing Support

Your AI application should be able to handle growing users, larger data volumes, and changing business needs. Also, discuss maintenance, performance monitoring, updates, and technical support before starting the project.

Why Is AI Development Growing in Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabia’s focus on digital transformation and Vision 2030 is creating opportunities for businesses to adopt artificial intelligence across different industries.

Some important areas of growth include:

Banking and Fintech: AI can help with fraud detection, risk analysis, and customer support.

Healthcare: AI-powered systems can support medical workflows, appointment management, and healthcare data analysis.

Retail and eCommerce: Businesses can use AI for product recommendations, demand forecasting, and personalised shopping.

Logistics: AI can help improve route planning, inventory management, and delivery operations.

Manufacturing: Predictive maintenance and computer vision can help businesses monitor equipment and improve production processes.

As these applications become more common, businesses will need development partners who understand both AI technology and practical industry requirements.

Final Thoughts

Artificial intelligence is creating new opportunities for businesses in Saudi Arabia, from improving customer experiences to automating complex operations. However, the right development partner depends on the type of solution a company wants to build, its budget, technical requirements, and long-term business goals.

The companies covered in this list offer different capabilities, including custom AI applications, machine learning, generative AI, enterprise automation, and digital product development. Before making a decision, compare their experience, project portfolios, technical expertise, security practices, and post-launch support.

Whether you are a startup planning your first AI-powered product or an established business looking to modernise existing systems, choosing a development partner that understands your requirements can help turn your AI idea into a practical solution.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which are the best AI development companies in Saudi Arabia?

Apptunix, Siyada Tech, CodeZal, Code dev, and Resemble Systems are among the companies businesses can consider for AI development projects serving the Saudi market. The best choice depends on project scope, industry, and technical requirements.

2. What services do AI development companies provide?

AI development companies may offer custom AI application development, machine learning, generative AI, chatbot development, computer vision, predictive analytics, AI integration, and business process automation.

3. How much does it cost to develop an AI application in Saudi Arabia?

The cost depends on the application’s complexity, data requirements, AI models, integrations, security needs, and development timeline. A basic AI-powered feature will generally require a different budget from a complete enterprise AI platform. Businesses should request a project-specific estimate.

4. Which industries in Saudi Arabia can benefit from AI development?

Banking, healthcare, retail, logistics, education, manufacturing, and real estate can all benefit from AI solutions. Common applications include automation, predictive analytics, intelligent customer support, and personalised digital experiences.

5. What should businesses check before hiring an AI development company?

Businesses should review the company’s AI project portfolio, technical expertise, data security practices, integration experience, scalability approach, pricing, and post-launch support.

The photo in the article is provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and used with permission.

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