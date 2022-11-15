Social media has become a popular tool for marketing in this day and age. The renowned PR professional and media strategist Austin Rotter explains how small businesses can improve their social media presence in less time

The importance of social media cannot be emphasized enough especially when it comes to doing business online. One can do market research, engage customers across the globe, and build customer networks to multiply revenue. In a nutshell, this is where you can develop a brand and build customer loyalty. The same goes for small businesses who are often relying on social media to achieve their marketing goals.

Recent research shows that about 77% of small business owners (SBOs) use social media as a marketing tool. It provides them with multiple ways to connect with their target audience. The renowned media strategist and PR professional, Austin Rotter has explained how SBOs can grow their social presence to reap its benefits.

Below are 7 effective ways how small businesses can grow and strengthen their social media presence.

Choose the Right Platform

Establishing a presence on all social platforms is one big mistake that small businesses tend to make. The right way to grow on social media is to choose the right channels. As a small business owner, you should focus on social platforms where your audience likes to hang around.

Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram are some popular platforms where most of the audience is present. However, not every channel is suitable for every business and you must put some thought into it before creating your social accounts.

For example, Twitter and LinkedIn are more suitable for companies that are into B2B marketing. Similarly, Instagram, Snapchat, and Pinterest are ideal for fashion and home decor businesses. Likewise, Facebook and TikTok are for B2C businesses that sell services and products directly to their customers.

Create Strategy According to Your Goals

Businesses join social media channels for a number of reasons. Some want to create brand awareness while others wish to engage customers and sell products or services directly. Therefore, it is crucial for small businesses to come up with an effective strategy to meet their defined goals.

Small businesses should create an effective social media strategy considering their:

Target Audience

Brand Goals

Content Creation Plans

Revenue Objectives

Work on Your Content Creation Plan

Having a content creation plan can save you from many upcoming troubles. You’ll have a clear strategy, can post what your audience wants, and engage them to take the desired action. However, this also heavily relies on the type of platform, your industry, and your audience.

For example, if you are in the restaurant industry, the audience might want you to share recipe information. They’ll surely love how-to guides and visual (image and videos) content. You should share quality content on your selected social platforms to meet the audience’s needs.

That’s why it’s a must create a content plan according to the demographics of your target audience. And don’t forget to consider their age, location, interest, and needs.

Start With Organic Marketing

When it comes to social media engagement, paid advertisement has its perks. It offers quick results and can help small businesses establish their presence quickly. However, instead of falling into the temptation, it’s best if you start with organic marketing. This will allow you to assess your audience and how well your content can perform organically.

Invest in Tools to Automate Posts

If you are looking to improve productivity, social media tools can prove handy. Not only can you save time but can also automate your social posts. So investing in tools is a wise decision if you are managing multiple social media platforms.

Tools like Hootsuite and BuzzSumo provide creative freedom to small business owners. You can plan content for each platform at once and then schedule your posts for the whole week or month.

Ensure a Consistent Presence

Establishing social media presence isn’t an easy task as it takes time and effort. Consistency is the key here, so make sure you post content regularly. More importantly, ensure the posts you are sharing with your audience are of high quality, present your brand voice, and are useful for your audience.

Small businesses should follow the 80/20 rule if they want to strengthen their social presence. This means that only 20 percent of your posts should be promotional. The rest should be to inform, guide, or amuse your audience so that they don’t lose interest.

Use Metrics to Improve Performance

Social media channels are growing and it’s becoming difficult to understand their needs and desires. Therefore, it’s important to know what your audience is liking and what is forcing them to take action. This is where Analytics tools can help you measure your social media performance.

Big social platforms like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest have their own metrics. You can use them to evaluate your efforts and improve your performance to keep the audience engaged.

Takeaway Words

Social media has become an important part of the online world and greatly influences the buyer’s journey. The renowned media strategist, Austin Rotter suggests that small businesses can grow quickly if they understand which platforms are best for them. Posting valuable content, focusing on organic marketing, using tools to automate, and consistent posting are the keys to success.

