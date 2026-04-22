Svitlana Olieinikova, the Founder and CEO of Synergy Universe and Synergy Academy, organisations focused on fundraising strategy and grant profession training

Artificial intelligence is transforming grant writing. It is speeding up research, compressing timelines, and changing how proposals are developed. But it is not eliminating the need for human expertise. On the contrary, it is making strategic judgement more valuable.

For years, grant writing was often seen as a technical function: identifying opportunities, gathering evidence, drafting applications, coordinating inputs, and aligning budgets. Today, AI can accelerate many of these tasks. Research that once took weeks can now be completed in hours. Draft structures can be generated within minutes. A single specialist can do work that previously required several contributors.

That shift may appear disruptive. In reality, it is evolutionary. The profession is not disappearing. It is moving up the value chain.

From Writing Applications to Designing Funding Strategy

The central misconception about AI in grant writing is that proposals are primarily writing exercises. They are not. Strong grant applications are strategic documents. They require a clear understanding of donor priorities, institutional positioning, implementation capacity, regional context, and measurable impact.

AI can support the process, but it cannot interpret nuance in the way experienced professionals can. A machine can generate a credible problem statement for an education grant. But it cannot know that, in a particular rural region, the real barrier is not a shortage of teachers in general, but the lack of housing that prevents qualified staff from relocating. It cannot fully grasp that a donor formally funding education may, in practice, be more interested in youth employability, local resilience, or social mobility. This is where human expertise remains decisive: in reading between the lines, understanding the real priorities behind funding calls, and translating organisational reality into a compelling case for support.

How AI Should Be Used in Grant Development

Used well, AI can significantly strengthen grant development. Used poorly, it produces generic, unconvincing applications that experienced evaluators can recognise almost immediately.

The first principle is simple: AI should not be asked to write an entire proposal in one go. That usually results in vague, overly polished text with little operational value. A more effective approach is modular. Break the proposal into its core components and use AI step by step. Ask it first to analyse sector data, then to frame the problem from the perspective of beneficiaries, and then to connect those insights into a draft narrative. For methodology, begin with implementation stages and develop each stage separately. Precision produces better outputs than breadth.

The second principle is role assignment. AI becomes more useful when prompted to review a proposal from different perspectives: donor, evaluator, finance officer, programme manager, or beneficiary. That allows teams to stress-test logic, budgets, and delivery plans before submission.

The third is tool discipline. Not every task requires a new platform. For most teams, two or three tools are enough. One may be better for drafting and structuring text, another for research or information synthesis. What matters is not the number of tools, but whether they are integrated into a coherent workflow.

Verification Is No Longer Optional

If AI is part of the writing process, verification must become part of the operating model.

This is not only because AI can hallucinate facts, figures, or references, although it can. It is also because AI-generated text often sounds convincing while remaining detached from the organisation’s actual experience, capabilities, or voice. A rigorous review process should include at least three levels.

First, fact-checking: every statistic, date, or claim should be verified against primary or trusted sources.

every statistic, date, or claim should be verified against primary or trusted sources. Second, compliance review: every section should be checked against the donor’s eligibility rules, technical requirements, funding restrictions, and selection criteria.

every section should be checked against the donor’s eligibility rules, technical requirements, funding restrictions, and selection criteria. Third, contextual adaptation: language must be grounded in the organisation’s real work, priorities, and evidence. Generic phrasing should be replaced with details that demonstrate lived understanding and institutional credibility.

Without this level of review, AI does not create efficiency. It creates risk.

A New Professional Profile Is Emerging

What AI is ultimately changing is not simply workflow, but the profile of the grant professional.

Where one proposal might once have involved an analyst, a writer, a financial specialist, a coordinator, and an editor, the same process can now be handled by one highly capable specialist supported by AI. That does not make the work less valuable. In many cases, it makes expertise more valuable, not less.

A new type of professional is emerging: someone who combines four capabilities.

The first is analytical ability – working with data on funders, trends, and patterns across funding landscapes.

The second is technological fluency – knowing which tools to use, how to prompt them effectively, and how to validate the outputs.

The third is strategic thinking – understanding how grants fit into an organisation’s broader development model, not just how to win a single funding round.

The fourth is process leadership – coordinating contributors, maintaining quality, and building repeatable systems for proposal development.

This role is no longer that of a grant writer in the narrow sense. It is closer to that of a funding strategist or grant architect.

AI Raises the Bar – It Does Not Lower It

There is a temptation to view AI as a shortcut: a faster way to produce more applications with fewer resources. In practice, the opposite is often true.

AI reduces the time spent on routine tasks, but it increases the premium on judgement. As access to tools becomes widespread, the advantage no longer lies in simply using AI. It lies in using it well – with discipline, clarity, and strategic intent.

That is why AI should not be seen as a threat to the profession. It is better understood as a forcing mechanism: one that pushes grant professionals beyond execution and into higher-value work.

The future of grant writing will belong not to those who rely on AI to replace thinking, but to those who use it to enhance thinking.

Speed matters. But in grant development, strategy still matters more.