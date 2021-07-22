Advantages For Choosing LED High Bay Light

LED high bay lights are LED UFO’s. Lepro is a LED company that provides LED UFO high bay light systems, which are the best-LED lighting system for warehouses because of their many benefits and features.

LEDs last over 50 times longer than traditional bulbs. Lepro uses only top-quality LED chips from Cree or Nichia to provide the brightest LED UFO light possible for your warehouse space. These advantages make LEDs an ideal choice for any warehouse looking to upgrade its current lighting system with something less expensive but more durable and efficient.

LEDs come with many benefits, but they’re not suitable for everyone: The upfront costs can be high. The installation process can get used to them because they don’t produce any heat as traditional incandescent lights do. They also require special equipment when installed outdoors to prevent them from getting damaged by rain or moisture.

Placing the LED High Bay Lights

If you have a high ceiling area, say 10 feet, for example, you’ll need to put up two light fixtures to cover it well. This will help keep all areas of your room sufficiently lit and free from shadows.

You will also kill the glare and reduce artificial shadows created by one single light alone.

LED High Bay lighting was used in our daily life, and it has the following advantages:

1. Economic Efficiency

LED UFO High Bay lightsare more economically efficient than traditional high bay lights, mainly because of their long lifespan and low power consumption. That means you’ll have to buy fewer replacements for your LEDs since they last much longer than fluorescent lamps. The average lifespan of a LED is up to 50,000 hours, so you’ll only need to replace less than 1% of your LEDs per year.

2. High Lumen Efficiency

It can emit much more lights than traditional lighting and even higher lumens per area unit. It’s because it comes with a high CRI (Colour Rendering Index), which can render the color of objects as vivid and bright when it’s illuminated.

3. Lifespan

LED High Bay has a long lifespan, much longer than traditional high bay lightings. The average lifetime is around 50,000 hours, so you don’t need to replace them for years.

4. Energy Saving

LED High Bay has lower power consumption than traditional high bay lights. Averagely, it is around 50% less.

5. Color Customization

You can choose from various colors and controlled independently via easily accessible software.

6. No Harmful Radiation

Traditional lighting contains mercury vapor which is harmful to people’s health. At the same time, LED High Bay lightings are free of such materials.

7. Maintenance Free

LED High bays don’t have to be regularly maintained, because especially in cold areas, the mercury lamps can’t work due to the high-temperature threshold. While LED bulbs are working fine even in extreme temperatures, you don’t have to worry about temperature changes.

8. Safety

LED High Bay is safer than traditional high bay lighting because of its lower fire and heat emission rate.

9. Space Saving

Compared with traditional high bay lights, LED High Bay lightis much smaller in size. So you can save more space for other applications.

10. Eco-Friendly

LEDs are free of hazardous materials such as lead, mercury, and metal halide. It only contains some metals that are safe for the environment.

LED High Bay Lights can be used in a house, factory, warehouse lighting, street lighting, airport runway lightings, and many other applications.

11. Lighting Performance

Finally, lighting performance is an important consideration when deciding whether or not to switch to a different lighting style. Lepro outperforms their HID equivalents in terms of brightness and efficiency.

LEDs have a multi-point design, which means they equally spread light across the target surface. As a result, light levels will fluctuate less between fixture mounting points across a given surface. LEDs are available in a variety of CCTs (correlated color temperatures) and so allow a variety of possibilities for increasing the visual experience of “brightness” in addition to the even dispersion of light.

Summary

LED UFO High Bay Lights have many advantages in choosing the best light for your warehouse space. LED bulbs are more economically efficient than traditional high bay lights, mainly because of their long lifespan and low power consumption. You will also kill the glare and reduce artificial shadows created by one single light alone with LED High Bay lighting. These benefits make LEDs an ideal choice for any warehouse looking to upgrade its current lighting system without sacrificing quality or efficiency while saving money in both installation costs and energy bills over time. LED High Bay can also be used as LED Outdoor Lights. If you contact stouch lighting today, then you will get the best service with our companies.