The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing how consumers find local businesses. Traditional search algorithms rely heavily on backlinks and proximity signals, but the new generation of search interfaces operates differently. For marketing professionals, this shift means that traditional local search strategies must evolve into Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO). The core challenge is no longer just building links or stuffing keywords. Instead, AI search is turning business visibility into an information accuracy problem, where large language models demand pristine, structured data to confidently recommend a brand.

As consumer behaviour shifts toward conversational interfaces, martech stacks must be adapted to feed these models exactly what they need. Agencies and local businesses must adapt their client campaigns to meet these regional demands. For instance, when executing AI search experience optimisation in Sydney, digital marketing teams are focusing heavily on regional entity grounding. This requires a technical pivot from standard on-page optimisation to dynamic data management, ensuring that local listings, entity relationships, and schema markup speak the exact language that generative engines understand.

The Rise of Generative Engine Optimisation

The urgency of this transition is supported by a landmark 2024 study from Princeton University, Georgia Tech, and the Allen Institute for AI. Researchers tested thousands of search queries and found that applying specific GEO techniques could improve a brand’s AI search visibility by up to 40 percent. They discovered that adding robust statistics, citing authoritative sources, and structuring data cleanly were highly rewarded. Conversely, legacy tactics like keyword stuffing actively degrade content retrieval in large language models.

This shift is not a future hypothetical, as it is actively dominating regional search results right now. Recent primary research from Whitespark demonstrates that AI Overviews now appear in roughly 68 percent of local business-related queries. The study also found that for hybrid-intent local queries, such as searching for specific service costs in a city, AI answers trigger an overwhelming 97 percent of the time. This makes modernising local data management an immediate necessity rather than an optional upgrade.

Why Structured Data is Your New Local Currency

Generative search interfaces process standardised entity data to generate immediate, zero-click answers. When a business’s structured data conflicts with its external profiles or on-page text, AI search systems do not attempt to guess the correct information. Instead, they simply discount the markup and ignore the entity entirely.

To prevent this, marketing teams must configure their martech tools to prioritise the following infrastructure updates:

Strict NAP Consistency: Name, address, and phone number data must be perfectly aligned across every directory, as AI models use these exact points to triangulate and verify local businesses.

Comprehensive JSON-LD Implementation: Embedding LocalBusiness and FAQ schema as JSON-LD is vital. This code helps AI parse the relationships between business locations, specific services, and localised expertise.

Centralised Listings Management: Businesses should use listing manager platforms that offer dynamic schema injection and real-time syncing across all third-party citations to eliminate data discrepancies.

Evidence-Based Content: Generating visibility requires feeding models with factual, statistic-backed content rather than fluff, ensuring the brand is viewed as a definitive primary source.

Executing a Localised AI Strategy

Consumer adoption of these new search tools is accelerating rapidly. By late 2025, nearly two-thirds of Australians were using at least one AI application, with 70 percent of those users engaging with generative platforms on a weekly basis. Interestingly, search behaviour data indicates that 45 percent of Millennial SME business owners in Australia are actively utilising generative AI. This creates a highly competitive landscape for local business-to-business search visibility in major metropolitan markets.

By cleaning up legacy citations and implementing hyper-local schema markup, marketers ensure that language models can confidently place a business in a specific geographic context. Ultimately, website visitors arriving via these AI answer engines convert at approximately 4.4 times the rate of standard organic search traffic.

Despite this immense potential, industry data shows that 88 percent of local businesses currently have no active strategy to optimise for AI search results. By adapting your martech stack to prioritise data accuracy, structured schema, and factual content, you can capture this high-converting traffic and secure a definitive edge in the new era of generative search.