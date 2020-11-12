7 Health Benefits and Uses of CBD Oil

Cannabidiol or CBD has become very popular recently due to its many benefits. These benefits are largely as a result of its non-psychoactive nature, unlike THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). THC is another popular derivative compound of the cannabis plants known for giving psychoactive effects when consumed.

CBD is gotten in large quantities from the CBD flowers of the Cannabis sativa plant and in smaller amounts from the Cannabis indica species. However, only the CBD obtained from the hemp strain of Cannabis sativa can be legally harvested, possessed, sold, or bought in the United States and most countries in the world.

In recent times, manufacturers have experimented a lot on CBD. It has been made available in different forms, including tinctures, capsules, sprays, topical, vapes, edibles, and oil, which remains one of the well-known forms. CBD oil is produced by mixing the CBD extract with a carrier oil. Manufacturers use different inert carrier oils that add to the benefits and flavor. Examples of carrier oils are hemp seed oil, olive oil, and coconut oil.

CBD oil has been used by many people all over the world, and most of them have given positive feedback about the product, although not all can be backed with evidence yet. More research continues to spring up on CBD oil’s health benefits, and below are the scientifically confirmed ones.

1. Neuroprotective Properties

CBD remains widely studied for treating neurological disorders such as epilepsy, seizure, Alzheimer’s disease, etc. It is believed that the effects of CBD on the endocannabinoid and signaling system may be beneficial for those with those disorders. This is one of the most researched benefits, and many findings have already been made.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a CBD drug known as Epidiolex in 2018. Epidiolex is used to treat seizures that come as a result of Dravet syndrome or Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in children who are two years old or younger.

Other studies were carried out on multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, etc. Although the findings were promising, more research may be needed to find out more about the pros and cons.

2. Reduction of Anxiety and Depression

CBD has shown great promises as far as its effects against anxiety and depression are concerned. These are two serious mental health disorders that devastatingly affect many people worldwide. Investigations in the last decade on man and animal subjects have all shown that CBD is a great treat for these conditions.

CBD is even believed to be better than treatments such as therapy and pharmaceutical medications. This is because, unlike CBD, drugs leave side effects, and therapy may be very slow. It has been used to successfully treat cases of anxiety, depression, and symptoms such as insomnia.

Another popular reason why CBD is preferred for these conditions is how fast the effects are felt. Those who use CBD before a test or public speaking appear calmer.

3. Pain Relief

Pain relief is another popular case treated with CBD due to its ability to act on the endocannabinoid system (ECS) and reduce inflammation. Marijuana is popular for relieving pain, but multiple studies in animal subjects have also shown that CBD reduced various pains and inflammation.

A CBD drug, Sativex, was proven to safely reduce muscle spasm in patients with multiple sclerosis. Different studies have been carried out to confirm these positive benefits, with one in which 75% of those tested experienced a reduction in their muscle spasm.

4. Heart Health

Findings in recent years have proved that CBD could help improve heart health and against high blood pressure, which is linked to conditions such as heart attack and stroke. It has also been suggested that CBD’s benefit may not be unrelated to its ability to reduce stress and anxiety.

Therefore, those who have hypertension complications resulting from stress and anxiety can get better heart health through CBD use. A study showed how CBD helped nine men lower their blood pressure even after going through stress tests.

5. Quitting Addiction

Those suffering from addiction may also find benefit in treatments with CBD. More research would be required to learn more about the effects it has on nicotine and cannabis addiction. Still, there are already positive signs for those addicted to cocaine, opioid, methamphetamine, etc.

6. Reduction of Cancer Related Symptoms

Different symptoms, such as pain, vomiting, and nausea, are related to cancer. Investigations are in its early stages, but the National Cancer Institute (NCI) has come out to give a hint of possible good news regarding the treatment of cancer symptoms with CBD. It has shown great promises for pain relief and symptoms experienced after chemotherapy.

7. Acne Treatment

Acne is a condition that is caused by the inflammation of the skin’s sebaceous gland. When too much sebum is produced, it leads to acne. Fortunately, studies reveal that CBD’s topical application can help reduce sebum production since it has anti-inflammatory properties. Consequently, many creams and lotions now have CBD as one of their ingredients.

Conclusion

CBD continues to gain popularity with different health benefits as more research discovers more of the uses. Currently, it is used for cases of pain, anxiety and depression, cancer-related symptoms, high blood pressure, brain diseases, epilepsy, seizure, among others.

While we expect that more specifics would be discovered soon, CBD is one chemical compound that many have grown to love and use, and the indications are that the number would continue increasing.