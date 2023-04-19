6 Tips to Keep Your Parents’ Belongings Safe

When a parent passes away, we often cling to their possessions to feel closer to them and as proof that they did exist. Going through a parent’s stuff might help provide closure after their passing.

However, deciding what to do with the most sentimental items can be difficult. The best way is to keep your parents’ belongings safe for their memories and the long-term use of their treasured things.

If you want to store your parent’s belongings, you must be strategic and not simply throw things in the basement, attic, or garage.

This article looks at how to keep your parent’s belonging’s safe.

1. Rent a Storage Unit

Consider getting a safe or locked storage to protect your parents’ jewelry, papers, and other valuables. Choose a spot that’s convenient for you but not for strangers.

Renting storage units is a quick and easy way to get rid of clutter, temporarily or permanently. This is a great way to save time and energy on a moving day by keeping everything in its proper place.

Most storage facilities provide a range of unit sizes and amenities to meet your needs

Many storage facilities have multiple unit sizes available, and many include climate control to protect your things from extreme temperatures. Security features like cameras and key cards help keep your valuables secure.

2. Create an Inventory in Advance

It’s easy to lose track of your parents’ possessions during a move, and it might take some time to unpack and arrange everything once you get there. This might be a problem if there are expensive items involved.

The best solution is to create an itemized list of your parent’s belongings and assign a number or other identifier to each item. It will keep track of their belongings and protect them from theft or loss.

In addition, create an inventory of your parent’s possessions and document them with pictures to use as evidence later. You’ll need these pictures to submit to your insurer in the event of a theft, fire, or other damage. Make an easy-to-read spreadsheet with sections for the item’s name, box number, arrival date, condition, and other details.

3. Label Boxes and Bins

Keep your parents’ belongings secure by clearly marking all containers. As a result, you won’t have to open every package to look for a single thing. Put a number on the side of each box, and then use that number to track what’s inside that box on an inventory sheet. Include the value of personal possessions and the retail price of excess inventory in the unit’s total inventory.

Label everything that belongs to your parents with their name or contact details. If their items are lost or misplaced, this will help them find them again. Always place labels outdoors, facing forward for maximum visibility. If you want the writing to last, use a permanent marker and sturdy adhesive.



4. Consider Insurance

Think about protecting your parents’ possessions with a policy of their own. This may help prevent them from being stolen or broken. Contact your agent to find out what your property insurance policy covers in the event of relocation. Additional coverage for high-value objects should be considered if they are being moved.

Several moving firms also offer coverage. Spend some time learning about your options so that you can be safe in the event of an emergency. The next step is to compare the sum of all the sheets to the unit’s insurance policy to see whether you have enough protection in the case of a loss.

5. Make Copies Of Important Documents

Prepare photocopies of your parents’ insurance policies, social security cards, and other vital documents. Put these extra copies away somewhere safe, or give them to a friend or relative you can trust.

If anything is taken off or added to the list, make it a practice to revise it. Home inventory apps make it simple to keep track of your belongings and make updates on the go. You may even use these applications to scan barcodes. After changing the chart, save and export it.

6. Pack Materials Appropriately

You wouldn’t want your parents’ stuff lost in a natural disaster like a fire or flood. Securely packing your items is essential. Even though it’s human nature to want to make the most of limited storage space, if you do so at the expense of airflow, mildew may grow, especially in humid climates. Leave half an inch of space between stacked boxes to promote airflow.

Invest in a metal rack to store your stuff on instead. This approach allows air to flow freely between the containers’ tops and bottoms. Make it simple to discover what you’re looking for by labeling your containers with both numbers and colors. If you want to locate your old catcher’s mitt, you won’t have to go through 20 different boxes to do so.

Bottom Line

Protecting your parents’ items in a secure storage facility can prolong the time you may enjoy them. Self-storage facilities provide a variety of unit sizes that are clean, safe, and well-maintained. They can also help you lay out your storage unit for maximum efficiency and safety. Locate a storage facility allowing you to preserve your memories and your parents’ items for as long as possible.