A messy desk isn’t just an eyesore, it can make it harder to focus, find what you need, and even reduce your productivity. Whether you’re working from home, studying, or just trying to keep your personal admin in check, a cluttered desk filled is the fast track to feeling overwhelmed.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. A well-organised desk doesn’t just make your space look better, it makes you feel more in control. You’re more likely to get things done, find what you need without digging through drawers, and keep a clear head.

Here are five easy, practical and stylish ways to organise your stationer supplies and create a clutter-free desk you’ll actually want to sit at.

1. Use drawer organisers for extra storage

We all have that one drawer filled with a random jumble of pens, old batteries, receipts, and who-knows-what. Instead of letting your desk drawer become a mess, invest in drawer organisers — small trays or dividers that help separate items into categories.

You can create sections for:

Pens and pencils

Sticky notes

Paperclips and push pins

USBs and cables

Washi tapes or highlighters

You don’t have to spend much, even old takeaway tubs, biscuit tins or jewellery boxes can do the trick. The key is to group items by type so you can open your drawer and instantly find what you’re looking for.

If you want to go one step further, look for adjustable drawer dividers that can be customised to fit your drawer size and stationery collection.

2. Use vertical space: wall racks & pegboards

Why let your desk take all the clutter when your wall can lend a hand? Pegboards, wall-mounted racks, or magnetic strips are great for lifting stationery off the desk and putting it within arm’s reach.

You can hang:

Scissors and rulers

Tape dispensers

Notebooks and clipboards

Mini baskets for pens or markers

It not only clears your surface but also creates a visually appealing workspace. Plus, it’s easy to rearrange as your needs change, which is especially handy if you like to switch things up often. Try using hooks or small buckets that can be easily rearranged depending on your needs.

3. Sort by use, not just type

You might have the neatest containers in the world, but if you’re constantly reaching for things you’ve stashed at the back of a drawer, it can still feel frustrating. One clever approach? Organise your stationery based on how often you use it, not just what it is.

Break it down like this:

Everyday items: These are your go-to tools, favourite pens, a notepad, highlighters, sticky notes. Keep them front and centre, ideally in a desktop organiser, pen cup or a tray.

Occasional-use items: Think hole punches, rubber bands, correction fluid, spare staples. Keep them close, but tucked away. A drawer or small storage box works perfectly.

Rare-use items: Refills, archived files, or seasonal stationery like wrapping paper or spare folders. Store these in a labelled box, cupboard or filing cabinet.

This method ensures your workspace stays efficient and tailored to you, rather than cluttered with things you don’t need daily.

4. Use clear containers or label everything

It’s hard to stay organised when you have to rummage through multiple boxes to find a single item. The solution? Transparent storage or clear labelling.

Clear containers, like acrylic drawers, glass jars, or transparent stackable boxes let you see exactly what’s inside without opening them. They’re ideal for frequently used items or colourful supplies that double as desk décor.

If you prefer solid-colour storage (or simply want to keep things looking clean), then labelling is your new best friend. Use a label maker if you’ve got one, or go with simple sticky labels and neat handwriting.

Label ideas:

“Pens & Pencils”

“Post-It Notes”

“Cables & Chargers”

“Backup Supplies”

Labelling not only saves time but also helps everyone in the house respect your system — no more disappearing pens!

5. Create a rotating ‘declutter & restock’ routine

Organisation isn’t a one-time job. Your stationery stash will naturally grow, especially if you love buying new bits. To stay on top of things, set a reminder once a month to:

Toss dried-out pens or broken items

Refill sticky notes, staples, or printer paper

Decide whether items still deserve their space

Reorganise where needed

You’ll be surprised how a quick 15-minute session can keep your desk fresh, functional, and clutter-free.

Create a desk that works for you

A tidy desk leads to a tidy mind — and with the right tools and habits, staying organised doesn’t have to be complicated. From using drawer organisers to taking advantage of vertical space and rotating your supplies, these small changes can make a big difference.

By taking just a little time to set up your desk, you’ll create an environment that not only looks good but works beautifully for you.