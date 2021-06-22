5 Simple Ways to Take Care of Your Nails in Quarantine

While we’re staying at home to save lives and in quarantine, it’s vital to be safe and sound. This care means we have to have excellent health care and a variety of routines that you can extend to experience more pleasure. Some of the best care you’ve received from professionals isn’t there. You only have only one option, and that’s to do it by yourself.

The days you relaxed in your favorite nail salon are all gone and now a distant memory — for the COVID-19 quarantine period, and you may not know where to find nail varnish sets for that perfect treat. Therefore, it would be best if you take matters into your own hands. With some expert advice, you can effortlessly learn to take care of your manicure at home. Here are five ways to take care of your nails in quarantine.

1. Getting ready for the session

It would be best to get into the zone before you take care of your nails in quarantine. Whether you’re a gel guru or a dip-dye hard, the key to having salon-worthy nails is good preparation.

It’s essential to choose a workstation at home that you can recreate into your little home-spa oasis. Preferably, you could choose a spot with a good quantity of natural light and a well-ventilated area. In most cases, depending on the free space you can accord for your session at home, it could be the living room table or the kitchen.

The essential tools you might require to get ready for the session include:

Nail clippers

Cotton swabs or pads and nail polish remover

Clear topcoat

Cuticle remover/callous

Nail buffer and emery board

Basecoat

Nail polish

2. Use a polish remover to clean your nails.

For you to have the best manicure at home, act as the professionals do. And, that’s by prepping enough for your nails as you would polish them. That means you have to use a good nail polish remover. It’ll swiftly remove all the polish, including the glitter on your nails. A different way that you might find helpful if you lack a polish remover is to clear your nails by rubbing alcohol on them. Alcohol is a solvent, and this means it’s perfect for breaking things down.

Applying alcohol or rubbing it to your nails with soaked cotton balls can dissolve the polish. It’s an excellent method of removing the polish without running to the store.

3. Moisturize your cuticles and hands.

It’s also essential to take care of the delicate skin around your nails. And that means you have to moisturize your hands and fingernails. Dermatologists recommend rubbing with cuticle cream, petroleum jelly, or vitamin E. The daily application of a hand balm or moisturizing cream on your nails will help keep them moist. And moisturizing products with lactic acid, phospholipids, or urea will help prevent cracks.

Eating calcium-rich foods can also help to take care of your nails in quarantine. Some beauty experts recommend using supplements of the B vitamin biotin in the treatment of brittle fingernails. However, there’s little scientific evidence to support the claims.

4. Cleaning with a nail brush

Most women risk having infections when they rigorously clean under their nails with long pointy tools at home. They diligently try to remove dirt under their nails to end up with a gap between the nail bed and their nails.

This type of aggressive care of the nails can open the doors to a fungal or bacterial infection. Optionally, it would be best to scrub with the old-fashioned nail brush to have healthy nails. Here’s how you can clean your hands with a nail brush:

Hold your nail brush under some warm water so that the bristles are wet.

Squirt an antibacterial soap or hand soap onto the nail brush.

Hold the nail brush as you place the strands under all your fingernails.

As you brush from side to side, be sure to cover all nails.

Ensure that the soap creates a lather as you scrub your nails.

Rinse your brush under some warm water after using the nail brush, then do the same on the other hand.

Repeat these steps with the other hand and dry your hands with a towel.

5. Wearing dish gloves in the kitchen

You don’t want to see your nails chip off when you do your chores after creating that perfect manicure. A constant immersion of hands in hot or soapy water while washing dishes can weaken even the most strong nails.

This process dries them out, including the rest of the skin around your nails and hands. Getting your nails wet to any degree shortens your manicure’s lifespan. It would be ideal for wearing gloves to protect your hands while scrubbing the frying pan or rinsing dishes.

Conclusion

In these uncertain times, we’re spending most of our day at home. And we may not have the capability of going to our favorite manicurist. For that reason, it would be best to take matters into your hands. The above simple ways to take care of your nails in quarantine will go a long way in helping you have that excellent experience you had before with the professionals.