In 2025 and beyond, content marketing remains the single most important generator of brand value, customer inquiries, and closed deals for cybersecurity vendors, all other things being equal.

A great cybersecurity solution or service without great content surrounding it to help buyers decide that it is a) the solution they need and b) it fits their environment and situation, will fail.

The cybersecurity market is filled with dozens of alternative solutions for every possible cybersecurity niche.

If you neglect content marketing, your competitors will gain visibility at your expenses.

Most cybersecurity companies know this at some level. That’s why it’s hard to find a company that does not have a blog, whitepapers, case studies, or other content marketing assets.

But content marketing is much more than these fundamentals.

As a cybersecurity content marketing agency, we’ve seen content marketing evolve at light speed in the last few years.

Here are three features of a modern cybersecurity content marketing strategy that most brands miss:

1. Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) Strategy

Google is still the biggest traffic driver by a long shot. But it’s no longer the only player.

A growing proportion of buyers are using AI search engines like ChatGPT and Perplexity to find vendors and answers to complex security challenges.

Right now, we see gen AI queries making up between 1% and 3% of all traffic, but also representing a growing proportion of MQLs. If your content strategy isn’t aimed at ranking in AI search engines, you’re neglecting a large market segment.

A strong piece of content in this space doesn’t just explain – it defers to experience. Get direct quotes from professionals with titles that mean something (CISO, Head of Threat Intel, Principal Researcher). If you wouldn’t trust them with your infrastructure, don’t quote them.

Here’s what you need to do to boost your chances of appearing in GEO queries:

Get more mentions of your brand on credible third-party websites in association with your product category, e.g., “best CTEM solution.”

in association with your product category, e.g., “best CTEM solution.” Ensure your content includes expert quotes (ideally from people with public credibility).

(ideally from people with public credibility). Use fresh data to back up points . Use cybersecurity statistics from 2024 or 2025, not outdated stuff from 2022. Make sure you cite original sources, too.

. Use cybersecurity statistics from 2024 or 2025, not outdated stuff from 2022. Make sure you cite original sources, too. Use structured formatting: H2s, H3s, lists, and tables – the stuff that’s easy for machines to read and parse. Don’t hide important data in JPEG images (seriously).

2. Reddit Presence

The growth of Reddit is one of the largest marketing trends we are seeing right now. Reddit’s /r/cybersecurity subreddit alone has over 1.2 million members.

Cybersecurity vendors are on there every day, engaging with questions surrounding their use cases and advertising directly via Reddit ads.

We strongly recommend vendors get active on Reddit as soon as possible.

Here’s how:

Search for posts that align with your domain. Are people talking about the same problems your product solves? Jump in only if you can offer genuine advice.

Are people talking about the same problems your product solves? Jump in only if you can offer genuine advice. No fake personas, no hard sells. Reddit users will sniff out self-promotion, but they don’t mind if you’re honest. Tell people “vendor here” while you answer their questions.

Reddit users will sniff out self-promotion, but they don’t mind if you’re honest. Tell people “vendor here” while you answer their questions. Take Reddit with a grain of salt. Use Reddit to inform blog post angles, social media commentary, or even product messaging, but be mindful that Reddit can give you relatively extreme opinions.

3. A System for Turning SME Insights Into Content

SME-led content marketing is critical right now. Everyone, including your buyers, is placing a premium on real expertise in a world where generic AI content is common.

But you can’t have your developers, product managers, salespeople, or other industry SMEs writing content 9-5. That’s not their job.

So here’s what we recommend you do instead to connect your cybersecurity content writer with SME insights:

Set up monthly content calls. Set up a 30-minute meeting with one of your security SMEs once a month. Just one. Record it, transcribe it, and mine it for gold. Don’t wing it – prep questions in advance that tie into upcoming themes, campaign goals, or recent news.

Set up a 30-minute meeting with one of your security SMEs once a month. Just one. Record it, transcribe it, and mine it for gold. Don’t wing it – prep questions in advance that tie into upcoming themes, campaign goals, or recent news. An extraction-to-production workflow. Use those SME insights to fuel blog posts, LinkedIn posts, sales enablement pieces, or gated content. In our experience, you can usually turn one quote into a whole asset or even an entire campaign.

Use those SME insights to fuel blog posts, LinkedIn posts, sales enablement pieces, or gated content. In our experience, you can usually turn one quote into a whole asset or even an entire campaign. Build your SMEs into visible thought leaders. Tag them in posts. Attribute ideas. This builds trust with your audience and keeps your experts invested in the content program.

Win with Cybersecurity Content In 2025

The best cyber security content in 2025 will be pulled from real conversations, designed for visibility on different channels, and presented to readers in a way that search engines and real readers will trust.