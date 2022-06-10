3 Cryptocurrencies That Will Boom In The Next 5 Years: Logarithmic Finance (Log), Internet Computer (Icp), And Iota (Miota)

Last year crypto markets matured and boomed, with many different sectors flourishing and vastly outperforming. Cryptocurrency provides people with the possibility of becoming overnight millionaires. We all know how the popularity of cryptocurrencies has soared, and many new ones are emerging all of the time. There is seemingly no such limit to how much you can easily make from this tech space. With crypto, you can invest as much or as little as you wish .

People’s interest in cryptocurrency has increased to the hot topic. This massive gain in popularity is due to seamless transaction payments within a brief period. Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a next-generation swapping protocol that connects innovators and investors seamlessly, allowing ICO-style peer-to-peer transactions without KYC. The roadmap and plans of Logarithmic Finance (LOG) have already attracted many investors. In addition, other cryptocurrencies like Internet Computer (ICP) and IOTA (MIOTA) will be discussed in detail.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Logarithmic Finance (LOG), a native token that landed on the market as Layer-III protocol, is a new generation swap protocol that offers swap solutions used by Web 3.0 technology. In addition, the Layer-III swap technology will also help in providing secure and fast transactions for DeFi platforms. It aims to create liquidity pools across all blockchain networks. It will start with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Solana (SOL), and many more. It is a next-generation coin that adopts a multi-chain network structure.

It is an excellent alternative to the established crypto. The team will also launch swap applications to its ecosystem, which will allow investors and creators to transact through Non-Fungible Token (NFT) sales on the platform. In addition, its developers guarantee all transactions in an exchange mechanism with a homomorphic encryption method.

Internet Computer (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) is a unique digital token blockchain that operates on web speed. Internet Computer (ICP) is based on Chain Key Technology, consisting of cryptographic protocols. The native token is mainly used for rewarding participants, network governance, and computing power. It is a decentralized, blockchain-driven protocol that allows developers and creators to launch applications. Internet Computers (ICP) has a clear use case within the platform. The token may be deflationary if it gains significant adoption in the long term. Internet Computers (ICP) allows people to build a new open internet, giving all of its users a better deal. This platform is utilized to build internet services, websites, enterprise systems, and applications.

IOTA (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) is a distributed ledger framework instead of a blockchain. It helps investors and organizations to monetize their data feeds from the IoT. IOTA (MIOTA) uses an innovative technology that is known as Tangle. It is the first cryptocurrency to employ the Tangle concept. It is a Direct Acyclic Graph (DAG) consensus algorithm to eliminate scalability issues and lower computing costs to make IoT devices more accessible to users. Moreover, it enables organizations to create a system that allows buying/selling and even trading diverse datasets through connected devices. With IOTA (MIOTA), there is no need to pay for gas or rewards miners to complete transactions. It provides users with faster transactions, adaptability to different use cases, a decentralization roadmap, and energy efficiency.

Final Verdict

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023. It is expected to attract more investors by enhancing its DeFi space. As a result, it is in persistent demand during its presale stage and has the potential to gain massive profits in the long run. Internet Computer (ICP) is not entirely permissionless or decentralized, which results in scalability issues in the long run. Moreover, in February 2020, hackers stole more than $1.6 million worth of IOTA (IOTA), and yet security issues remain .

Low transaction fees and cross-chain integrations make Logarithmic Finance (LOG) unique from other cryptocurrencies and attract crypto enthusiasts to invest in it. In addition, investing in presale cryptocurrencies has high volatility that might make you the next crypto millionaire. So, investing in Logarithmic Finance (LOG) could be your best investment for the next three years.