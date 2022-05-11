3 Best Peer-to-Peer Bitcoin Exchanges

If you want to buy bitcoin anonymously, then this article is especially for you. We know that bitcoin was invented by Satoshi Nakamoto, and launched in 2009, and he designed it as a “P2P electronic cash system”. For many crypto investors, traders and holders to process multiple trades, the task is accomplished as an intermediary. Coinbase is one of the centralized exchanges on which it is heavily dependent. If privacy and security both matter most to you, P2P exchanges are considered to be a better option as compared to some of the same exchanges. Peer-to-peer exchanges offer a wide range of payment methods to buy or sell BTC as well as some anonymous methods. It should come as no surprise that the P2P marketplace has grown tremendously in just a few years. If you are interested in bitcoin trading visit NFT Profit

Wouldn’t it be good for you if we remove the middleman from this, also remove the ID verification process in it and also do business with anyone else without paying unnecessary fees involved in this?

3 Best P2P exchanges to buy and sell BTC

1. LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a P2P crypto exchange, based in Hong Kong. Which was established in the year 2017 by Nathan Worsely. LocalCoinSwap is an exchange that allows you to buy and sell crypto digital currencies without KYC verification. Most Peer-to-peer platforms support only bitcoin trading. With the LocalCoinSwap platform, you can trade some of the popular currencies such as Ethereum, Tether, Ripple, Dash and Dai Stablecoin. You can use Credit cards, Debit cards, Bank transfers, Skrill, PayPal, Alipay, Cash, and many more payment methods to buy and sell cryptocurrencies (while anonymously).

2. LocalBitcoins

LocalBitcoins is a P2P Bitcoin exchange, as well as considered the most trusted and largest exchange in the world. In the same year 2012, LocalBitcoins was said to be a trusted BTC exchange based in Helsinki, Finland and operational. Allows you to buy bitcoin and other currencies using many different payment options such as gift cards, prepaid cards, PayPal, wire transfers, cash deposits, altcoins and SEPA. Shortly before this, the service of in-person cash trading was removed. With the Watchdogs compliant LocalBitcoins platform, users are required to verify their email and phone number.

3. WhalesHeaven

If you are looking to buy and sell your Cryptocurrency or are looking for a popular way to do it, then this could be more headache-inducing for you. So why not now let’s move to tokens for direct trading in the blockchain through a simple swapping process, bypassing some of the requirements and with no rules. With WhalesHeaven you will be fully able to swap various tokens with the crypto network, such as trading bitcoins with any token with the BSC network and without providing personal information in it without setting up an account. In this, it is a safe and efficient platform for the buyer to do business without losing custody of his property.

Wrapping up

In this article, we have told you about the 3 best P2P bitcoin exchanges to buy and sell digital currencies anonymously and securely. Each trading platform has its different features, different interfaces and fees. In this, we tell you about P2P bitcoin exchanges, which are a good option for all those who want privacy, a high level of security, low fees and a variety of different payment options. Now it’s your turn, you necessitate to prefer the right choice for you, which will be your first step. For which you have to find a correct option, as well as get the information related to it. If you don’t do this, you won’t know completely how it works.