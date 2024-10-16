This Halloween-themed slot game was released in 2023 by KA Gaming and encapsulates the spooky essence in an animated cartoon-like style. The layout of Trick or Treat is based on 6 reels with 4 rows that can form up to 30 paylines for players to land combinations on. It is a title which is popular amongst the online slots community and many more during the autumnal months surrounding Halloween. It has an RTP of 89.96% while wagering ranges can begin at 0.3 coins and reach a maximum of 150 coins.

KA Gaming Background

Based in Taiwan, KA Gaming has been a notable player in the game development industry since its inception in 2014, specialising in slot games for both online and land-based casinos. Utilising HTML5 technology, their slots are fully optimised for mobile devices, allowing players in over 27 countries to enjoy seamless gaming experiences with desktop and mobile devices. The company is certified by Gaming Labs International, ensuring their software is reliable and fast. Their diverse portfolio features a wide range of themes from classic fruit slots to science fiction and sports, showcasing their versatility and desire to appeal to a wide range of differing themes to stand out to various audiences.

Trick or Treat Game Design

Despite the lack of detail on the screen, the aesthetic of the slot game is clean and well-presented. The grid is set among what looks like an indoor manor room of a haunted building relating to the Halloween theme. At the same time, the playtable appears on a stone window ledge looking out onto the night sky, with each reel separated by iron bars and festive purple and green LED lights which decorate the stone ledges and complement the colours of multiple symbols on the reels. A playful and whimsical tune begins, which fits perfectly to a Halloween and light-hearted horror notion when the reels rotate for each spin, almost like a wind-up jukebox which kickstarts and then fizzles out when there is no activity.

Trick or Treat Slot Symbols

The symbols in Trick or Treat have been carefully crafted to capture the original manner of Halloween, with each one contributing its distinct character to the eerie atmosphere.

Lower Value:

Green Club

Red Heart

Blue Diamond

Purple Spade

Medium Value:

Skull

Eyeball

Hand

Higher Value:

Ghost

Green-Haired Animated Character

Purple-Haired Animated Character

Additional symbols such as a broom, a bat, a hat, and a candle all come into play during the free spins bonus feature, while a purple “W” wild card and a pumpkin scatter are visible throughout the slot game.

Trick or Treat Bonus Features

Trick or Treat is embedded with a range of bonus features designed to create an interesting gaming experience. The free spins feature is a central aspect, allowing players to spin the reels without additional cost and providing more gameplay opportunities. During this element, which is activated by landing three or more pumpkin scatter symbols, players could also unlock extra spins, extending the session further and adding to gameplay. Ten free spins are granted for landing three scatters, 18 for landing four scatters, 28 for landing five scatters, and 50 free spins could occur when six scatters appear on the grid.

During the free spins bonus game, four extra symbols come into play. A broom transforms low-value symbols into higher-value ones, and a bat turns at least two reels into wild symbols. The magical candle chooses a random symbol to expand, occurring on every reel the symbol appears on, and then it could return a range of values for all payline combinations it forms. The final hat bonus symbol presents a chance for one or more random symbols to turn into wild symbols.

Multipliers are another notable feature, potentially boosting the value of winning combinations in the free spins rounds; they could range from 2x for potential combinations during one spin to 10x for any returns on a single spin. The purple “W” wild symbol can substitute for other symbols except for the scatter, aiding in the formation of combinations, which adds another dynamic to the gameplay. These features provide depth and variety while offering a classic online casino experience.

Trick or Treat Mobile Play

Trick or Treat is designed for modern mobile devices, ensuring smooth gameplay on smartphones and tablets. By utilising JS and HTML5, this title provides accessibility across various platforms, allowing users to enjoy high-quality graphics and features with anything from a smartphone to a desktop PC.

Games Similar To Trick or Treat

For players who enjoy Trick or Treat, other Halloween-themed slots like Lucky Halloween by Red Tiger Gaming or Pumpkin Smash by Yggdrasil offer similar playful, spooky gameplay. Both titles blend colourful Halloween graphics with interesting gameplay elements.

Responsible Gambling

As with any online gaming experience, it’s essential for players to take part responsibly, set limits, and view gaming as a form of entertainment.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



