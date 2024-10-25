In a year marked by global hostilities, from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war to the Israel-Hamas war and civil unrest in Sudan, Kate Robertson’s message at the One Young World Summit in Montreal rang clear: “Peace is possible.”

Robertson, who co-founded One Young World with David Jones, recently brought together young leaders from across the globe to tackle pressing issues, with peace emerging as a central theme at the organization’s annual gathering.

Other key themes included climate change, health equity, artificial intelligence, and water.

“For all the differences of geography and language, the values held are universal,” Robertson emphasizes. “The values are the same, and the values are worth a fight and worth a thought.”

The Montreal event, held in September, featured a diverse array of speakers and attendees, from leaders to activists and entrepreneurs. Robertson highlights the importance of providing a platform for varied perspectives without taking political sides.

“Our work is not to take a position on these conflicts,” Robertson explains, “but to encourage our young leaders to actually step forward to say, ‘This is my vision for peace, this is how I will work as a peacebuilder.’”

One Young World’s commitment to developing dialogue was evident in the summit’s programming. Robertson recalls a particularly impactful session featuring Palestinian and Israeli ambassadors. “The fact that we are able to deliver diplomacy on stage in a way that no one else is doing … I just sit there and I go, ‘My God. This is even more important than I thought it was 15 years ago,'” she shares.

The summit also included a “Peace Is Possible” panel featuring Nobel laureates Tawakkol Karman and Maria Ressa, along with a representative for professor Muhammad Yunus. Robertson notes the significance of bringing together such influential voices to discuss peace-building efforts.

Robertson points out, “For people to understand that peace is possible, that working for peace will be ongoing, that a peace agreement gets signed and there is still work to do — and understanding that there is work to do always.”

Robertson’s vision for One Young World extends beyond simply discussing peace. The organization aims to inspire concrete action among its budding change-makers. “What are you doing about making a world for everybody?” she poses as a central question guiding the summit’s discussions.

The event drew high-profile attendees, including Queen Rania of Jordan, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and singer and actress Cher. Robertson applauds the commitment of these figures, who didn’t just make brief appearances but engaged deeply with the fresh-faced ambassadors.

“These are people who, let’s face it, have got a big call on their time,” Robertson says. “And they were there, and they weren’t just there doing a 15-minute stint on stage; they stayed for hours or days and were totally involved.”

One Young World’s approach to peace-building is rooted in intergenerational dialogue. The event featured speakers ranging from octogenarian The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood to activists just beginning their careers. Robertson believes this mix of perspectives is crucial for addressing global challenges.

Robertson remains hopeful in her belief that young leaders can drive positive change. “The emotion and the inspiration level is the same,” she adds, comparing the 2024 summit to previous years. “After 14 summits, when you see it and you feel it, older people there are just as excited, just as jazzed.”

For Kate Robertson, One Young World’s mission goes beyond any single event or initiative. It’s about creating a global community united by shared values and a commitment to peace. ”Our mantra is that peace is possible,” she emphasizes. “If it was important then, it’s 28,000 times more important today because of the terrible atrocities unfolding in the Middle East, and also in Ukraine, Sudan, and other conflict zones around the world.”

Among the summit’s five key themes, peace discussions dominated conversations and rang out on the event’s final day.

Reaching across borders and ideologies is what One Young World is all about. Says Robertson, “The whole world in one space does matter. It’s as exciting as it ever was. The emotion and the inspiration level is the same.”

Indigenous Voices for Peace

This year’s summit spotlighted Indigenous perspectives, with Robertson noting the profound impact.

“These young Indigenous people carry the pride and wisdom of the ages,” she says. “It was a real honor to partner with them to bring Indigenous wisdom, particularly around climate and biodiversity, to our global audience.”

Throughout the summit, speakers emphasized the crucial role of hope in driving positive change.

“The fact is if you don’t see what peace might be, if you don’t believe that peace is possible, guess what? Violence is going to continue,” says Robertson.