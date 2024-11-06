On Thursday, OpenAI launched a new set of search functions within its popular language model ChatGPT, integrating web search capabilities directly into the chatbot rather than creating a separate search product. This move places OpenAI in direct competition with tech heavyweights like Alphabet’s Google and Microsoft’s Bing, as well as emerging search-focused AI services such as Perplexity, backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Nvidia.

The new “ChatGPT search” feature enables the AI to dynamically decide when to search the web based on user queries, providing fast responses with links to relevant sources. “ChatGPT search leverages third-party search providers and content from our partners to deliver the information users need,” OpenAI stated in a blog post. The feature, built on a fine-tuned version of the GPT-4 model, is now accessible to ChatGPT Plus and Team users, with a broader rollout planned for enterprise, educational, and free-tier users over the coming months.

To strengthen its search function, OpenAI has established partnerships with prominent publishers, including Condé Nast, Time magazine, and Axel Springer, allowing publishers to control their appearance in ChatGPT search results.

This update follows OpenAI’s selective launch of SearchGPT in July, as well as a recent $6.6 billion funding round that values the company at $157 billion, making it one of the world’s most valuable private firms. The integration of search marks a significant step as OpenAI aims to reshape how users interact with real-time information in AI chatbots.

Related Readings: