Key Takeaways

Safer Internet Day highlights the growing importance of digital security for businesses of all sizes.

Strong digital safety practices support trust, innovation, and long-term growth.

Employee education and product security play critical roles in mitigating online risks.

Businesses that prioritize internet safety are better positioned to protect customers and operations.

Safer Internet Day is an international initiative meant to promote safer and more responsible use of digital technology. While it originally focused on individual users, its relevance for modern businesses has grown significantly.

Shaunak Amin, CEO and Co-Founder of Stadium, a company that offers an employee recognition platform, says, “Modern businesses face constant pressure to secure data, protect users, and maintain compliance while continuing to innovate. Discussions around cybersecurity and digital responsibility often intersect with broader conversations about product design, workforce behavior, and long-term trust, particularly in industries that rely on secure digital commerce and online customer engagement.”

Recognizing the role digital safety plays in operational resilience and customer confidence enables businesses to use Safer Internet Day as an opportunity to reassess risks, strengthen protections, and align internal practices with evolving digital expectations.

1. Fraud Attempts Continue To Rise

Online fraud has become one of the most persistent threats facing modern businesses. Cybercriminals continue to refine their tactics, including phishing, impersonation, and payment fraud, targeting both organizations and their customers. These attacks often exploit trust, speed, and digital convenience, making them difficult to detect without proactive safeguards.

“Fraud attempts are no longer simple or opportunistic,” adds Frank Sorrentino, chairman and CEO of ConnectOne Bank (CNOB). “They’ve become smarter, more targeted, and powered by new technologies like artificial intelligence.”

Addressing fraud requires more than reactive measures. Safer Internet Day emphasizes awareness and prevention, encouraging businesses to review security protocols, authentication processes, and monitoring systems. Recognizing fraud trends early allows companies to implement effective defenses before incidents escalate into costly disruptions.

2. It’s an Opportunity To Develop Safer Products and Services

Safer Internet Day highlights the importance of building security into products and services from the outset. As businesses introduce new digital tools, platforms, and customer-facing solutions, they need to integrate security considerations into their development process, rather than making them an afterthought.

“Businesses can work to create products and services that are designed with children’s safety in mind. This can include filtering tools and parental controls, as well as age-appropriate content and privacy settings,” notes Murray Thorpe, founder of Cablers.

Embedding safety into design improves resilience and reduces the likelihood of vulnerabilities being exploited. Businesses that prioritize secure development practices are better equipped to innovate without compromising user protection, which reinforces trust while maintaining a competitive advantage.

3. Customer Trust Depends on Online Safety

Customer trust is directly linked to a business’s ability to protect personal information and manage online interactions effectively. Data breaches and security failures can quickly erode confidence, even among long-standing customers.

“Trust is built when customers feel confident that their data and online experiences are being handled responsibly and securely. Even a single lapse can cause long-term hesitation among users who expect consistent protection across digital touchpoints,” highlights Emily Greenfield, Director of Ecommerce at Mac Duggal, a company that offers prom dresses.

Safer Internet Day reinforces the connection between digital safety and reputation. Businesses that demonstrate commitment to protecting users are more likely to maintain loyalty and avoid reputational damage associated with security incidents.

4. Regulatory Expectations Continue To Increase

Governments and regulatory bodies are placing greater responsibility on businesses to safeguard digital environments. Regulations related to data protection, privacy, and cybersecurity continue to expand across industries and regions.

Justin Soleimani, Co-Founder of Tumble, a company known for its washable rug collection, says, “Regulatory standards around digital safety are evolving rapidly, making proactive compliance an essential part of modern business strategies. Organizations that wait to react often face higher costs and greater operational disruption.”

Safer Internet Day is a reminder to review compliance obligations and ensure that security practices align with current requirements. Staying ahead of regulatory changes reduces legal risk and demonstrates accountability to stakeholders.

5. Remote and Hybrid Work Expand the Attack Surface

The growth of remote and hybrid work models has also increased businesses’ exposure to cyber threats. Employees accessing systems from various locations and devices introduce new vulnerabilities that traditional security models may not be able to address.

“Distributed work environments require updated security strategies that account for diverse access points and user behavior,” notes Brianna Bitton, Co-Founder of O Positiv, a company that specializes in women’s vitamins. “Without clear safeguards, remote access can become one of the most common entry points for cyber incidents.”

It’s essential to encourage your organization to assess how work models impact security. On Safer Internet Day, remember that strengthening access controls, device policies, and employee awareness helps mitigate risk in flexible work environments.

6. Cybersecurity Awareness Starts With Education

Technology alone cannot prevent all cyber threats. Employee behavior plays a large role in maintaining digital safety, as many incidents originate from human error, such as clicking on malicious links or mishandling sensitive information.

“Security awareness training helps employees recognize threats and respond appropriately before incidents escalate,” contributes Erin Banta, Co-Founder and CEO of Pepper Home, a company that offers bedroom furniture. “Ongoing education helps reduce all the various risks associated with poor digital safety.”

Use Safer Internet Day as an opportunity to reinforce training initiatives and promote safer online practices across teams. Regular education, clear policies, and real-world examples help employees stay alert and support a culture of shared responsibility for digital safety.

7. Supply Chain and Vendor Risks Are Often Overlooked

Third-party vendors and partners can introduce vulnerabilities that extend beyond internal controls. A single security weakness within a connected provider can expose systems, data, and customers across multiple organizations, and these risks are often underestimated.

“Evaluating digital safety across vendor relationships is essential for reducing exposure to indirect cyber risks. Third-party security gaps can quickly become internal issues when systems and data are interconnected,” says Brittany Blass, GM of Medicine Mama, a company known for its vaginal suppository.

Establishing clear security expectations, conducting regular reviews, and maintaining visibility into vendor risk profiles help organizations reduce exposure. This will strengthen overall resilience on Safer Internet Day and beyond.

8. Brand Reputation Is Tied to Digital Responsibility

Public perception increasingly reflects how responsibly a business operates online. Security failures can impact customers, investors, partners, and employees alike.

“Digital responsibility has become a core component of brand credibility and long-term trust,” highlights Sanford Mann, CEO of American Hartford Gold, a company that specializes in gold IRA investing. “Customers and partners increasingly expect organizations to demonstrate accountability in how digital platforms and data are managed.”

Demonstrating commitment to online safety supports a positive brand image. Safer Internet Day reinforces the idea that security practices contribute directly to how a business is perceived.

9. Small and Mid-Sized Businesses Are Not Immune

Cybercriminals frequently target smaller organizations, assuming fewer defenses are in place. Limited resources can make recovery from incidents particularly challenging, especially when downtime, data loss, or reputational damage disrupts daily operations and customer relationships.

“Smaller organizations face the same cyber risks as larger enterprises, often with fewer resources to absorb the impact. Limited budgets and smaller teams can make recovery more difficult when incidents disrupt operations or customer trust,” notes Titania Jordan, CMO of Bark Technologies, a company known for its safe phone for kids, the Bark Phone.

Safer Internet Day highlights that digital safety is a universal concern for all businesses, regardless of their size. Proactive measures, such as regular risk assessments, employee training, and basic security controls, can help smaller organizations reduce exposure, strengthen their preparedness, and improve long-term resilience.

10. Incident Response Readiness Reduces Long-Term Damage

Even with strong prevention measures, security incidents can still occur. How quickly and effectively a business responds often determines the severity of long-term consequences, including financial loss, operational disruption, and reputational harm.

“Clear response plans allow organizations to act quickly and limit disruption when security incidents occur. Defined roles and communication processes help teams respond consistently under pressure,” says Jennifer Sprague, CMO of Hammitt, a company known for its shoulder bag collection.

Celebrating Safer Internet Day encourages businesses to review response strategies, communication protocols, and recovery processes. Regular testing of response plans, defined roles, and clear escalation paths helps organizations contain incidents faster and restore normal operations with greater confidence.

11. Digital Safety Supports Long-Term Business Growth

Sustainable business growth depends on secure digital foundations. Innovation, customer engagement, and expansion all rely on systems that protect data and maintain operational integrity over time.

“Long-term growth depends on building systems that protect users while supporting innovation,” adds Brandon Adcock, Co-Founder and CEO of Nugenix, a company known for its Instaflex Advanced joint supplement. “Without trust in digital environments, growth initiatives face increased risk.”

By prioritizing digital safety, businesses create stability that enables responsible scaling and strategic investment. Safer Internet Day emphasizes that security is not a barrier to growth, but rather a critical enabler of resilience, credibility, and long-term success.

Safer Internet Day as a Strategic Business Imperative

Safer Internet Day matters because it highlights the realities of operating in a connected digital economy. Fraud risks, regulatory expectations, workforce changes, and customer trust all intersect with online safety. For modern businesses, digital responsibility is a core component of resilience, credibility, and growth.

By using Safer Internet Day as an opportunity for reflection and action, organizations can enhance protections, educate their teams, and align strategies with evolving threats. Businesses that prioritize internet safety as an ongoing commitment, rather than a one-time observance, are better equipped to protect their operations and the people they serve.