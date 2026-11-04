We’ve arrived at a very interesting topic — the RevShare payment model. With this model, you earn a share of the advertiser’s profit — that is, a percentage of the player’s losses. When working with the RevShare model, you’re investing in the long term, and you’ll start seeing money from your traffic in a few months.

It’s a long process, unreliable, and scary — yes — but with trusted advertisers offering good terms, RevShare can provide passive income for years.

How Does RevShare Work in Gambling?

Working on a revenue-share basis in the gambling industry means earning a percentage only on players’ losses. Simply put, if a player wins, you won’t get anything. That’s the most challenging part of the job -– you can’t predict when or how much profit you’ll make.

STEP 1 — THE PLAYER MAKES DEPOSITS

STEP 2 — THE PLAYER LOSES MONEY AT THE CASINO

STEP 3 — THE ADVERTISER CALCULATES YOUR EARNINGS USING THE FORMULA

RevShare Formula: (FTD + RTD – Withdrawal – Casino Commission) * [RevShare percentage coefficient]

FTD — first deposits, RTD — repeat deposits, Withdrawal — withdrawals

For example, the RevShare percentage is 35%. If 100 referred players each generate $120 in monthly NGR, your payout would be $50,400 over a year, provided that revenue remains unchanged. Does the casino make more money? If so, your share may increase accordingly, depending on the agreement.

That said, RevShare is a fairly risky model that isn’t suitable if you don’t have a good understanding of traffic, ads, and affiliate programs. To avoid this, check the Big Betty RevShare breakdown, which compares RevShare with CPA and examines tracking, payout conditions, and long-term player value.

Why Do Affiliates Choose RevShare?

The main reasons for switching to RevShare:

Risks are shared between the product and the partner;

You can see the actual effectiveness of the traffic, and payment is based solely on results;

Both parties have a vested interest in driving high-quality, converting traffic, rather than simply focusing on volume.

Traffic Return and Retention

Retention rate shows how many customers return to a platform within a specified period. Day-7 and Day-30 figures can reveal whether initial interest lasts beyond the first visit.

A player who comes back twice in the first week isn’t necessarily one who stays active a month later. Affiliates need to compare cohorts, not just overall registration totals, to see who returns and whether that activity creates commission.

Bonus Program

One of the oldest and most effective ways to encourage players to return is through a bonus program. There are several ways this can work. Players may receive a deposit bonus or free spins. However, what all these bonuses have in common is the so-called wagering requirement (wager).

Bonuses can encourage another visit, but promotional costs can also affect net revenue calculations. Higher retention doesn’t automatically mean a higher commission.

What Are the Weaknesses of RevShare?

Now let’s talk about the weaknesses of RevShare.

01 There’s no fixed payment Which means greater uncertainty. It’s harder to predict traffic performance and plan volumes. 02 It’s difficult to scale marketing blindly With CPA, you can quickly test ad combinations and creatives. If you see a return, you keep running the campaign. With RevShare, you have to wait at least 2-3 weeks before drawing conclusions. This slows down the optimization cycle and requires more cash on hand for testing. 03 Rising costs for analytics and retention To earn more, it’s important to understand user behavior over the long term. You need to track LTV, retention, return channels, and cross-product activity — and that requires more analytical resources.

These are not minor operational details. A team might have an excellent conversion rate and still find itself short of working capital while waiting for a clearer picture of revenue.

To Sum Up: What Should Affiliates Check Before Signing?

Working with the RevShare model is always a long-term game, but how quickly your investment pays off and how effectively your referred traffic performs depend directly on the Retention Rate. This metric, in turn, is almost entirely in the hands of your chosen partner and depends on the quality of services provided to players.

Before choosing a project to collaborate with, pay close attention to the details. All you need to do is carefully read the casino’s terms and conditions, which are always publicly available. This simple step will help you make your affiliate business profitable as quickly as possible and build an asset that generates revenue over the long term.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



