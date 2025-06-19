The Pin Up betting platform is designed specifically for sports fans in Bangladesh, and it’s getting more and more popular. What’s the secret to such a big success? The truth is that there’s no single ingredient that makes Pin-Up Bet stand out — it’s rather about the combination of factors. In particular, it’s about bonus policy, a wide range of sports, tens of thousands of events, and fast & secure payment methods offered at Pin Up Bet.

What is Pin Up Bet in Bangladesh

Pin-Up Bet is an online sportsbook in Bangladesh where a player can bet on traditional (both popular and niche) sports, eSports, and multiple live events. Also, it’s a great place for a local user considering the exceptional online cricket betting opportunities.

The platform offers over 50,000 at a time and boosts the experience for every user with an opportunity to claim 10+ great bonuses.

Here are a few more key facts you should know about this online betting website:

Year of foundation 2016 Official Name Pin-Up Bet Sports 40+ Number of events 50,000+ eSport, VSport Available Welcome bonus 125 % до 6,00,000 ৳ for the first deposit Minimum deposit ৳700 Cryptocurrencies 6+ options including BTC available Support Live chat, email ( [email protected] ), Telegram messenger

That’s what the Pin Up betting site is all about. As you can see, it’s not just a place where you can place one type of bet on limited events. It’s a multi-dimensional, multi-layered platform that works equally well for different categories of bettors.

How to Register and Login at Pin Up Bet in Bangladesh

Pin Up Bet registration is seamless and won’t take much time. You only need to provide basic information to get your Pin Up Bet login and password to be able to access the platform anytime and place some real bets. How exactly does that happen? Read on to find out.

Registration at Pin Up Bet

Pin Up Bet registration requires the following steps:

Find the red Registration button (available on any page of the site). Press it and enter your email or phone number (information must be valid). Create a strong password according to the requirements. Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy. Proceed to a new account.

As you can see, it’s not hard to complete the Pin Up registration procedure. Note that if you’re more into betting apps, you can use the same credentials to access the official application, too.

Login at Pin Up Bet

The Pin Up Bet login procedure is not complex or time-consuming, either. Here’s what you need to do to access your account on the site or via the betting app:

Enter your Pin Up login, email address or phone number. Enter your password. Confirm that you want to process to your account.

Note that if you want to restore your password, you’ll need to have access to your Pin-Up Bet login source. If you don’t have that access, you’ll need to contact the support team, notify them that access to your Pin Up login email or phone was lost and follow further instructions.

Features and Attributes of Pin Up Bet

As we’ve noted previously, diversity is one of the key benefits of Pin-Up Bet. You can choose between multiple formats, in particular, Single Bet, Accumulator / Parlay, and System, 50,000+ top sports events, bet on eSports, and watch live events right on the website.

Sports Betting

With over fifty disciplines, Pin-Up betting site offers one of the most extensive ranges of options for sports fans. Of course, you’ll find all the popular disciplines. There are dozens and hundreds of events for those who prefer football, volleyball, or cricket. However, Pin Up betting opportunities also cover the needs of those who prefer hurling, cycling, and even kabaddi!

eSports Betting

What would you prefer, Call of Duty, Dota 2, or Counter Strike 2? At the Pin Up eSports section, you can choose all and even more. There are dozens of eSports betting events. On top of that, there are some ultra-exclusive options like eCricket, so you can make your cricket betting prediction and take the experience to a whole new level with a new format. Those who prefer Pin-Up eSports betting can also access Bet History, create lists of Favorites, track results, and more.

Live Betting

If you prefer wagering in real time, Pin Up live betting has got you covered. It not only provides access to hundreds of live football, volleyball, basketball, or cricket betting opportunities, but also lets you watch streams right on the site. The system at large is built for your convenience with Favorites, calendar, history, statistics, and live results.

Sign Up Bonuses at Pin Up Bet

Modern online sports betting should come with some boosts, which is why the Pin Up Bet bonus system was designed. On this site, every bettor can get a generous Pin Up bonus that meets their specific needs.

Welcome Bonus

The Pin Up Bet welcome bonus is one of the most generous offers. All newly registered users who are going to top up their balance for the very first time can get up to 125% and 6,00,000 ৳. And that’s not all — 4 more bonuses for first deposits are available. Of course, they are given to both those who join via an online betting app and those who join through the website.

Cashback

Cashback at Pin Up Bet is also quite generous. In particular, you can get up to 2,30,000 ৳ if you had not the best week, let alone separate cashback offers, for instance, cashback on Multi Bets.

Pincoins

Everyone who joins the community automatically starts participating in the Pin Up loyalty programme. You earn pincoins and increase your level on the site, increasing the quality of your rewards. Also, you earn gift boxes with loads of FS, up to 1,000,000 bonus, and real money prizes.

Other Sports Bonuses

Pin Up Bet offers more than just traditional promos. In particular, bettors can now benefit from the following:

Double Monday sports betting bonus — double winnings on singles, accumulators, or system bets on any sport. Early payout — refunds on single bets on “Over X goals”, pre-match and live bets. Multi Bet of the Day — generous bonuses for pre-made Multi Bets. Cashback on Multi Bets — up to 55% of the amount returned. 100% bonus on accumulators — x2 boost for this very type of bets.

The site always has more to offer. For example, there might be special bonuses for those who are going to use Pin-Up Bet as the cricket betting app, special offers during big sports events like the good old Olympics, etc.

Pin Up Bet App

As noted before, every bettor can get the Pin-Up Bet app and enjoy the same experience. If you prefer betting online on a smaller screen, even on the go, you won’t have to sacrifice any quality or quantity of the events. Even live streams are available to Pin-Up Bet mobile app users.

How to Download Pin Up Bet app for Android

So, let’s say you decided that the Pin Up Bet app download is exactly what you need. In this case, you only need to do the following:

Find the Android icon next to the APK file at the bottom of the main page. Click download (allow downloads from unknown sources to ensure everything will go smoothly). Find the file in the downloads folder and install it. After the app is installed, enter your login and password or create an account.

As you can see, the Pin-Up Bet app download literally takes minutes but unlocks the best opportunities, including some special bonuses.

Pin Up Bet Payments in Bangladesh

There are multiple payment methods at Pin-Up Bet, but the option for deposits must be chosen carefully. It will be used for withdrawals, too.

At the moment, the options are as follows:

Nagad — deposit/withdrawal minimum amounts are ৳ 700 and ৳1,000, respectively.

BKash — deposit/withdrawal min amounts ৳700 and ৳1,000, respectively.

Rocket — deposit/withdrawal min amounts ৳700 and ৳1,000.

UPay — deposit/withdrawal min amounts ৳700 and ৳1,000.

Bitcoin — deposit/withdrawal min amounts ৳1 and ৳1,800.

Ethereum — deposit/withdrawal min amounts ৳1 and ৳1,800.

Tether — deposit/withdrawal min amounts ৳ 1,000 and ৳1,800.

TRON — deposit/withdrawal min amounts ৳ 1,000 and ৳1,800.

On the Pin Up betting site, max withdrawals range from ৳25,000 to ৳12,00,000 depending on the method.

Pin Up Bet Safety and Security

Pin-Up Bet operates legally, holds a Curacao gambling license, and meets regulatory compliance. On top of that, the platform uses the best data encryption software, offers safe methods (both traditional ones and cryptos), doesn’t disclose users’ information, and offers multiple responsible gambling tools. If you experience any difficulties or issues on the Pin Up betting platform, you can contact support 24/7/265 via live chat, Telegram messenger, or email.

FAQ

Which types of bets are available on the platform?

These are single, accumulator, or system bets available for all sections and types of games at Pin Up.

Is there a no-deposit bonus for bettors?

Yes, you can get such a bonus on your birthday. ৳550 will be credited to your account without any deposit required.

How long does a withdrawal take?

That will depend on the chosen payment method. Crypto payments are nearly instant, while more traditional methods usually take up to a day.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



