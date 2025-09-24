The automotive market is changing faster than ever: customers expect convenient service, and companies are forced to simultaneously manage sales, service, and supply chain. For dealers, distributors, and service centers, this means a constant search for a balance between the speed of work and the quality of interaction with the client. One of the practical tools here is the no-code CRM from Banza based on Creatio. It helps to collect disparate processes into one system: from the first customer requests to after-sales service. As a result, companies waste less time on manual operations and can focus on what is really important – sales and customer retention.

Tackling Automotive Industry Challenges

The automotive industry often faces operational hurdles that slow growth and frustrate customers. Instead of working within a single environment, many companies juggle disconnected systems: one for sales, another for service, and yet another for marketing. The «patchwork» approach, described on the https://banzait.com/industry/automotive/ website, usually means lost communication history, incomplete client profiles, and errors that affect both staff and customers. Research suggests that nearly two-thirds of clients will leave after a poor experience, so consistency in service is more than a nice-to-have – it is critical for survival. Traditional automation projects add to the problem, dragging on for years and driving up costs, while managers still lack the analytics they need to make quick, informed decisions.

Banza’s no-code platform offers an alternative. By bringing all workflows into a single hub, it helps companies avoid the typical pitfalls of siloed tools. Among the most noticeable benefits are:

Faster onboarding of employees and easier training.

Reduced wait times for customers.

Centralized communication across all channels.

The ability to launch personalized offers based on real data.

A recent project with Birmarket illustrates this in practice: after centralizing its contact center on Creatio, the company cut response times and saw measurable gains in customer satisfaction.

Driving Business Goals with No-Code Flexibility

Many automotive companies today look for tools that help them work faster and stay closer to their customers. A no-code platform gives dealerships and retailers the chance to adjust processes without hiring extra staff or investing in long IT projects. For instance, Astana Motors shared that they could quickly update their chatbot scenarios themselves, which made both customer support and internal communication easier.

The same flexibility helps when scaling. One retailer, Aurora, expanded its partner network by more than 90% in a short period, relying on automation instead of additional overhead. Built-in analytics also proved useful: managers noted that decisions became more grounded in numbers, while targeted offers encouraged clients to buy more often and engage with loyalty programs.

Why No-Code Matters

Banza’s no-code solutions help companies quickly launch processes without excessive dependence on IT. A manager can set up a chatbot for customer service or automate document verification without waiting for developer support. In banks, such flexibility is especially valuable: it reduces the time it takes to review applications and reduces the load on call centers. One of the clients noted that now a loan decision takes not half an hour, but only a few minutes. Banza supports projects not only at the implementation stage, but also after launch, which is appreciated by more than 200 companies.

The Competitive Edge

In the automotive business, it is important to quickly respond to customer requests and keep their attention. Banza’s no-code platform helps streamline processes and simplify daily work. Thanks to this, employees are less distracted by routine, and companies can adapt to changes faster and build long-term relationships with customers.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



