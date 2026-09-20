By Alexey Popovich

Countries want skilled professionals more than ever, but increasingly complex immigration systems mean successful relocation now requires strategy, not just eligibility.

Global mobility presents an odd contradiction. Governments are tightening immigration controls while simultaneously competing for founders, engineers, researchers and other highly skilled professionals.

After years working with international entrepreneurs and tech professionals on relocation, Alexey Popovich, CEO and co-founder at Relogate, sees a relatively simple explanation: opportunities for skilled migration have not disappeared, but predictability has. Qualifying for a visa is increasingly only the first step. Applicants also need to understand how rules are interpreted, whether a destination fits their long-term plans and how quickly today’s policies might change.

Why Do Countries Restrict Migration While Competing for Talent?

The numbers hardly describe a world in which international mobility is disappearing.

More than 304 million people live outside their country of birth, according to the UN’s international migration data. The OECD reported that its member countries recorded around 6.5 million new permanent immigrants in 2023, a record at the time.

What has changed is the way governments think about migration.

Two forces are operating simultaneously. Politically, immigration has become one of the most contentious issues across Europe and North America. Governments face pressure over irregular migration, asylum systems and border control.

Economically, however, many of those same countries need international talent. Ageing populations, labour shortages and competition in areas such as AI, semiconductors and biotechnology make engineers, scientists, founders and physicians strategically valuable.

The apparent contradiction is therefore less contradictory than it looks: countries increasingly want to reduce some forms of migration while competing more aggressively for others.

The pandemic accelerated this segmentation. Remote work weakened the relationship between employment and physical location, while governments discovered a new category of internationally mobile professional.

Spain, Italy, Portugal, Croatia and others developed or expanded routes for remote workers. At the same time, established programmes such as Britain’s Global Talent visa and France’s Talent Passport framework became part of a broader competition for skilled people.

The opportunity is still there. Accessing it has become more complicated.

Why Does Qualifying No Longer Guarantee Predictability?

Immigration systems look reassuringly objective from the outside. There are eligibility criteria, document lists, application forms and government guidance.

But published rules only tell part of the story.

Law usually changes slowly. Administrative practice can change much faster. Guidance is updated. Evidentiary expectations evolve. Different officials can interpret similar professional histories differently.

Britain provides a useful example. Global Talent remains an attractive route for scientists, engineers and technology leaders, but applicants must do more than establish that they have had a successful career. Their evidence needs to demonstrate why those achievements satisfy particular criteria.

The US illustrates the same issue differently. Categories such as O-1 continue to attract people with extraordinary ability, while USCIS has updated its Policy Manual as new industries and types of professional achievement emerge.

France adds another layer: meeting the substantive criteria for a talent route does not eliminate the administrative and consular stages that follow.

The practical distinction is important:

Traditional view of relocation Strategic view of relocation Do I qualify for the visa? How will my profile actually be evaluated? Which documents are required? Which evidence makes my case credible? How quickly can I move? Does this route work for my five-year plan? What does the law say today? How stable is the policy environment? Can my employer sponsor me? What happens if my career or business changes?

This is why two candidates with superficially similar achievements can experience very different outcomes.

Evidence matters. Narrative matters. Context matters.

One application presents a coherent explanation of professional impact. Another presents an impressive collection of achievements without showing how they relate to the criteria being assessed.

The difference may never appear in immigration legislation. It can still matter enormously in practice.

What Should Professionals Evaluate Before Choosing a Country?

This shift has changed the relocation decision itself.

A decade ago, a professional might first find an employer and then work out the immigration process. Increasingly, founders and highly skilled professionals compare countries before jobs.

And the visa should not be the only variable.

Before committing to a destination, I would examine at least five things:

Immigration: Do you merely qualify now, or does the route provide realistic options for permanent residence and family members?

Do you merely qualify now, or does the route provide realistic options for permanent residence and family members? Career or business: Does the country actually contain the employers, investors, customers or partners you need?

Does the country actually contain the employers, investors, customers or partners you need? Tax and regulation: What happens once you become resident, not merely when you receive the visa?

What happens once you become resident, not merely when you receive the visa? Family: Can your partner work? What are the implications for children, healthcare and education?

Can your partner work? What are the implications for children, healthcare and education? Policy risk: Is the programme politically stable enough to form the basis of a five- or ten-year plan?

The question therefore changes from “Where can I obtain a visa?” to “Where does obtaining this visa actually take me?”

That second question is harder. But it is also much more useful.

Does Professional Immigration Advice Actually Add Value?

The increasing complexity of these decisions explains the growth of immigration lawyers, relocation advisers and specialist mobility firms.

Their useful role is not simply completing forms.

Most applicants will go through a particular immigration procedure once or twice. A specialist may see dozens of comparable applications and observe where official requirements and administrative practice diverge.

That experience is most valuable when:

eligibility depends partly on qualitative assessment;

professional achievements need to be translated into formal evidence;

a business plan, recommendation letters or portfolio will be evaluated;

several countries or immigration routes appear viable;

a spouse, children, taxation or permanent residence affect the decision;

the cost of a refusal is significant in either time or money.

Not every applicant needs professional help. Straightforward applications can often be managed independently, and official government guidance should always be the starting point.

But the more discretionary the route, the more important it becomes to distinguish between being technically eligible and presenting an application that makes that eligibility obvious to the person assessing it.

That is a different skill.

How Should Skilled Professionals Approach Relocation Now?

The biggest mistake is treating immigration as the final administrative step after making every other decision.

It should be considered much earlier.

A useful sequence is:

Define the objective. Is the move primarily about career, business growth, family stability, taxation or long-term residence? Shortlist jurisdictions. Compare the countries that genuinely support that objective. Stress-test the immigration route. Look beyond initial eligibility to renewals, dependants and permanent residence. Assess execution risk. Consider processing times, evidentiary requirements and the degree of administrative discretion. Build a Plan B. If one application fails or policy changes, understand what alternative route or jurisdiction remains available.

This does not eliminate uncertainty. Immigration policy is too political and administrative practice too changeable for that.

It does, however, turn uncertainty into something that can be managed.

Conclusion

Globalisation has not gone into reverse, at least when it comes to migration. Countries still compete intensely for people who can build companies, conduct research, create technology and fill critical skills gaps.

What has changed is the nature of the decision facing those people. Eligibility is no longer enough; predictability, optionality and long-term fit matter too.

For skilled professionals and founders, relocation should therefore be treated less like obtaining permission to cross a border and more like any other consequential strategic decision: compare scenarios, understand downside risk and plan beyond the immediate approval.

The world has not closed.

But moving without a strategy has become a far riskier bet.

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