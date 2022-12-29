Which Sports Will Be Legal to Bet on in Ohio?

Thanks to its sizable population (11.7 million), legions of rabid sports fans, and a sizable number of professional sports and university athletic teams, the Buckeye State has long been one of the most alluring legal sports betting marketplaces in the nation. The light at the end of the tunnel is now in sight after years of work.

According to a statement made by the Ohio Casino Control Commission, sports betting will begin in Ohio on January 1, 2023. Mike DeWine, the governor of Ohio, has already ratified the legislation. Now, the regulatory framework must be established before the deadline of January 2023.

Many sportsbooks will be joining the fray in the coming days, but you can already find Ohio sports betting bonuses and promo codes by PickBoss here. And you will be able to find further information with even the greatest deals in this article as they join the dispute only days before the launch.

Update from Ohio Betting Status

The quest to legalize sports betting in Ohio began, as it did in many other states, after the Supreme Court declared the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) to be unconstitutional. This indicated that Ohio might set its own regulations regarding sports betting.

Although legal, Ohio does not currently have live online sports betting. Beginning January 1, 2023, sports betting apps will be available throughout the state.

The proposed framework for legal retail and online sports betting is now undergoing public comment in Ohio. This will enable the rules to be adjusted and ultimately approved, enabling the licensing process to start.

The Buckeye State can have plenty of time to complete its plans before the deadline for bringing sports betting to the state because the official debut date is January 1, 2023.

Ohio welcomes sportsbooks

In February 2022, a significant agreement was reached between a professional sports team and an online sportsbook. In exchange for building a 3,000-square-foot sports bar at the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse venue, Fubo has agreed to become the team’s exclusive mobile sports betting partner.

When the time comes, the process for launching sportsbooks in Ohio has already begun, with the application period for licenses beginning in mid-June. The applications for sports betting licenses have already been submitted, with sportsbooks asking for retail licenses.

With the signing of sports betting deal with MLS team Cincinnati FC, SuperBook is the most recent sports betting service to consent to Ohio market access. The relationship designates SuperBook Sports as the Orange and Blue, who play their home games at Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium, as the team’s sole official sports betting partner.

On January 1st, up to 18 online sportsbooks may welcome consumers, just in time for a flurry of football action.

Betting on college sports in Ohio

Players will be able to wager on college sports, even though the finer points of the rules governing Ohio’s legalized sports betting are still being worked out. This means that when sports betting is fully legalized by January 2023, spectators will be able to wager on the famous Ohio State Buckeyes.

Matt Schuler, the executive director of the Ohio Casino Commission, verified this when the sports betting laws were passed in December 2021.

Teams that will be legal to bet on Ohio

Along with the powerful Ohio State Buckeyes football and men’s basketball teams, Ohio is one of just 13 states possessing franchises from all of the major sports leagues.

The list of the teams that will be legal to bet on Ohio as of January 2023 are:

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Guardians

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Cavaliers

Columbus Crew

FC Cincinnati

Columbus Blue Jackets

Ohio State Buckeyes