Most stalled AI deployments were not badly built. One team bought them and handed them to another, and the handover happened after the contract was signed.

Walk the floor at any AI expo, and you will hear both halves of that story. The CX lead cannot understand why integration is taking two quarters. The platform engineer was shown the contract after someone signed it.

The tool is rarely the problem. Three groups who all have to live with the decision looked at it at different times, and one of them did not look at all.

Understand Why the Split Keeps Happening

Budgets are the first reason. Contact center software often sits under the CX or operations budget, while infrastructure and security sit under IT. Two budgets mean two buying processes, and nothing forces them to run in parallel.

Speed is the second. A CX director with a service level problem this quarter cannot wait four months for an architecture review. Buying the tool directly is faster, and for a while it works.

Vendors understand all of this. Selling to a line of business closes faster than selling to a platform team, because the buyer feels the pain daily and asks fewer questions about how the software is built. A good salesperson will happily run a pilot that never touches your production systems.

None of that makes the CX team wrong. The pilot answered the question it was designed to answer. It just was not the question IT was going to ask.

Know What IT Finds After the Contract Is Signed

“Integrates with” is the phrase that does the damage. It covers everything from a supported, maintained connector to a webhook and a page of documentation.

Hosting is usually the first thing to unravel. Ask where the model actually runs. If the answer is the vendor’s cloud, every call transcript leaves your environment and comes back, and you pay egress charges on the way out. The trip also adds delay, and on a live call that is long enough for the customer to hear it as a pause.

Then identity. Plenty of tools build their own user accounts rather than using the login system your company already runs, so somebody has to create, manage, and eventually delete those accounts by hand.

The one that causes arguments is accountability. Vendor documentation will describe accuracy at length and say nothing about who answers for it when the model tells a customer something wrong.

Any one of these is solvable. Three arriving at once, after the contract is signed and a go-live date has been promised, is a different situation.

What the Workaround Leaves Behind

A second copy of your customer records is still sitting there at the next audit. It got created months earlier, when the system would not connect properly, and somebody set up a scheduled export to keep the data flowing, which at the time was the only way to make any use of a tool that was otherwise sitting idle while engineers wrote connectors nobody had planned for.

None of this stops the contract from renewing.

Run One Evaluation Instead of Three

Approval stages will not fix this. Three groups, one vendor, one week will.

Agree on the questions in advance, and agree on them together. A list built by three teams separately is three lists, and the vendor will answer the easiest one.

Then have all three watch the same demonstration. A vendor answering a security question in front of the CX director, rather than three weeks later in an email, changes what the CX director hears.

This does slow the first two weeks of a purchase. It tends to save the two quarters that come afterward, though there are cases where the trade is not worth it. A small tool that touches no customer data and connects to nothing does not need a committee.

Use One Week to Do Three Months of Work

Getting a CX lead, a platform engineer, and a data governance owner into the same vendor conversation is difficult inside a company. Calendars rarely line up, and each one is already booked with something more urgent.

This is what an industry event is good for. Everyone is in one building for two days, including the vendors, and nobody has to schedule anything.

Ask “why attend Cloud Connect Expo“ or a similar event, and the honest answer for a platform engineer is rarely the keynote. It is the chance to ask a vendor a hosting question while the person who wants to buy the product is standing next to them.

Bring the shared question list with you. An expo floor is a poor place to make a decision and a very good place to eliminate options.

Frequently Asked Questions

Discover more information worth knowing about buying across CX, AI, and cloud teams below:

Why does CX software so often create work for IT later?

Separate budgets, mostly. CX buys from an operations line, IT from an infrastructure one, and the two processes never have to meet. By the time the integration work is scoped, the contract is already signed and the questions about hosting and identity arrive too late to influence anything.

What does “integrates with” really mean in a vendor demo?

Very little on its own. At one end it means a supported connector the vendor builds and maintains. At the other it means an API exists and you are welcome to use it. The question that separates them is which of their customers is running your exact combination in production today, and whether you can speak to that customer.

Who should be in the room when evaluating an AI tool?

Three people, and the third is the one who gets forgotten. The team using it daily. Someone from platform or infrastructure. And whoever answers for customer data, who in most companies is not in the meeting until the contract is at legal.

Is a joint evaluation worth the extra time?

Two weeks, against a deployment that stalls for two quarters. That trade is easy for anything touching customer data or live conversations. A scheduling tool that stores nothing and connects to nothing does not need any of this.

How can an industry event help with a buying decision?

By shortening the list. A show floor is a bad place to choose a vendor and a good place to work out which three are not worth a follow-up call. Bring the colleague who will ask the hosting question, because the answer given in front of everyone tends to differ from the one that arrives by email.

Buy It Together or Fix It Together

Nobody sets out to buy software that will stall for two quarters. It happens because the people who understand the customer problem and the people who understand the systems are asked at different points, and only one of them is in the room when the contract is signed.

Agreeing on a shared question list and putting all three groups in front of the vendor at once costs very little. It is far cheaper than discovering the gap after a go-live date has been promised to the business.

The next time a demo gets booked, the useful question is not whether the tool works. It is who is missing from the call.