Finding an answer has become easier. Deciding whether to trust it still takes judgment. A June 2026 Pew Research Center report found that 49% of U.S. adults use AI chatbots, while 42% of U.S. adults overall use them to search for information. That growing access makes the ability to evaluate an answer increasingly important. Before accepting a conclusion, readers still need to understand what supports it.

A 2025 study published in the CHI conference proceedings offers a reason to consider that responsibility. In a survey of 319 knowledge workers, greater confidence in generative AI was associated with less reported critical thinking. Greater confidence in participants’ own ability to complete a task was associated with more.

The findings reflect how participants reported approaching their work. They do not establish that AI causes a lasting decline in thinking skills. Still, they suggest that trust in a tool may influence how carefully someone examines its response. A useful question, then, is whether confidence in an answer comes from understanding its reasoning or simply trusting the system that produced it.

The study also found that critical thinking shifted toward checking information, incorporating AI responses into work, and overseeing tasks. This points to a continuing role for human judgment as technology takes on more of the work. An answer may be ready to use before its reader is ready to explain why it is sound.

Dr. Travis Corcoran, founder of TOPCHIRO, a chiropractic organization with practices in the Netherlands, argues this distinction deserves attention well beyond his profession. His work on critical thinking explores how people move from gathering information to forming a reasoned conclusion. “Many people believe they’re logical simply because they’re informed,” he says. In his view, familiarity with a subject does not necessarily mean someone has examined it carefully.

His approach draws on the classical trivium, traditionally comprising grammar, logic, and rhetoric. In his book, Restoring Reason, Corcoran interprets these disciplines as a practical approach to acquiring information, reasoning through it, and communicating a conclusion. He places particular emphasis on the reasoning stage, which he believes can be overlooked when people move quickly from receiving information to expressing an opinion.

He uses a food analogy to make the distinction accessible. “Just because food comes easily and readily doesn’t mean it’s nutritious,” Corcoran observes. He thinks information deserves similar consideration. For him, its value depends on more than availability. “Readers need to consider its quality, its relevance, and whether it provides a reasonable basis for the conclusion being offered,” he says.

Corcoran also distinguishes knowing about a skill from developing it. He points out that understanding what sumo wrestling is does not make someone a wrestler. Likewise, he argues, knowing the definition of logic does not make someone practiced in reasoning. That ability, in his opinion, requires repeated attention to evidence, assumptions, and the conclusions drawn from them.

His practical advice begins with reading. Corcoran values the opportunity to learn at a manageable pace, pause over difficult passages, and return to an idea before forming a view. He sees that time as an opportunity to follow an argument carefully, especially when it challenges an existing belief or introduces an unfamiliar perspective.

Writing provides another opportunity to examine understanding. Corcoran explains that constructing an argument requires people to organize their reasons and consider whether those reasons support their conclusion. He believes the process can reveal missing connections or inconsistent assumptions that might otherwise go unnoticed. In that sense, the effort of producing an explanation contributes to learning.

Corcoran sees thoughtful discussion as a way to practice expressing ideas clearly and explaining the reasoning behind them. His concern is that delegating both research and writing to AI may leave someone ready to repeat an answer without being prepared to explain it. For him, the question is whether the person remains actively involved in examining the ideas they intend to share.

“I would like readers to consider how much they care for, nurture, and cultivate their own mind,” Corcoran says. He sees reading, writing, and debate as practical ways to take that responsibility seriously. His wider message is that independent judgment requires participation. Even when technology supplies the answer, people still need to work through the reasons for accepting it.