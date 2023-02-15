Video Editor Pros & Cons, Features, Prices & More

Have you ever faced difficulty in editing videos? And are you looking for the best alternative how to edit videos without reducing their quality? You are at the right place. Filmora is an excellent video editing software offered by Wondershare. With this tool, you won’t face any difficulty in editing, as it has a simple interface. If you want to know all about the Wondershare Filmora Video Editor, give this guide a read!

What Is Filmora Video Editor

Filmora is a video editing software that supports various formats and types of editing. It is software from Wondershare which is used by different people and small businesses. This video editor has the highest rating with an approximate score of 9.1. It has a very simple UI which makes the editing of videos oversimple. Filmora supports many video formats and enables you to edit your videos in HD and 4k video formats. If you are new to video editing, you must look for easy-to-use software such as Filmora.

Why Choose Filmora Video Editor

Wondershare Filmora is a very helpful and powerful video editing software. It is supported on both Mac and PC. It helps you to create tutorial videos, and edit several videos from your camera or social media sites. If you are looking for a video editor for windows, Filmora is an ideal option for you to choose.

Filmora helps you to create impressive and captivating videos. It has a very clean UI and layout that offers various useful features that save you time and money. To use Filmora, you don’t need to have prior editing experience, you can easily create high-quality videos with the help of its features. Using Filmora, you can advance your editing efficiency even at a low cost. Many professionals and businesses choose Filmora over other windows video editor tools. Due to these reasons, and various free stock media as well as excellent video effects, you should always choose Filmora video editor for your windows and Mac.

Key Features

Filmora from Wondershare allows you to edit videos in a professional way with the help of its various features. Here are some of the key features offered by Filmora:

AI Smart Cutout:

It offers you an AI smart cutout by which you can edit the background or photoshop the images in videos. You can even paint or add different elements to videos flawlessly.

AI Audio Editing:

AI audio features also allow you to edit the soundtrack of your videos. Filmora offers you AI-based features such as auto-ducking, auto synchronization, and an audio visualizer that enhances the audio quality of your video. It has thousands of mixing, playing audios, and royalty-free music to offer its users.

Auto Voice Detector And Reframe:

Filmora also automatically detects the silence in the video. It allows you to increase or decrease the buffer timing too. It can help you denoise any audio that you want. You can stretch any particular audio to the point you want. Moreover, you can adjust the frame, crop or increase or adjust the motion speed of the video as per your preference.

Colour Grading & Correction:

You can do advanced color grading in your video with the use of Filmora. Color grading helps you to enhance the color and quality of the video. Moreover, color correction allows you to adjust the colors included in the video as per your choice. You can try out different colors and bring a beautiful change to your artwork.

Effects, Templates, And Stickers:

Filmora provides various effects, filters, titles, transitions, and stickers that help you create amusing videos. It has hundreds of templates that fulfill creators’ needs and bring out the best in the video.

UI And Layout:

This tool has a clean UI and simple layout that allows you to create videos with enhanced keyframes, motion tracking, speed ramping, etc. These elements increase the flexibility and efficiency of your editing.

System Requirements

The Filmora software is supported on almost every operating system. It can work seamlessly on windows 11 or below. To access Filmora on your device, you must fulfill its certain system requirements such as:

CPU should be at least Intel i5 with 2GHz or more.

4GB RAM; 8GB for creating 4k and HD videos.

GPU should be Intel HD graphics 5000 or better.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 700 or better.

AMD Radeon R5 or the updated graphics.

10GB hard-disk space or SSD

Price To Use Filmora

Filmora comes with a free version. You can use this tool as a trial too for a few days. To use its premium features and facilities, you need to get a subscription. For a monthly subscription, only USD 7.99 is required. And for one-time purchases and annual subscriptions, it charges USD 70 and USD 40 respectively.

Verdict: Pros And Cons Of Filmora Editor