Velment’s Role in Shaping Greece’s Coastal Real Estate Future

As global investment habits evolve, a growing segment of high-net-worth individuals and internationally mobile professionals are shifting their focus toward real estate that serves more than just financial objectives. Today’s investors are seeking properties in Greece that align with lifestyle aspirations, offering wellness, flexibility and long-term quality of life. Nowhere is this shift more evident than along the Athenian Coastline, where a new class of lifestyle-led developments is transforming Greece’s coastal urban landscape.

The Rise of the Athenian Coastline

Historically underdeveloped compared to other Mediterranean hotspots, the Athenian Riviera has experienced a quiet renaissance over the past decade. Stretching from Piraeus to Cape Sounion, this impressive coastline blends proximity to the Greek capital with striking natural beauty.

With a refined focus on lifestyle-led investment, Velment has been instrumental in redefining the real estate landscape along the Athenian Coastline, an area increasingly favoured by international buyers seeking long-term value and elevated living. Once considered a quiet alternative to more developed Mediterranean locales, this area is now attracting discerning investors drawn by its proximity to Athens, natural beauty, and growing reputation for high-quality, residential-led development. This interest is further amplified by Greece’s Golden Visa program, which offers residency to non-EU investors purchasing qualifying real estate, making it especially attractive to globally mobile buyers seeking both access and returns.

Unlike high-density urban mega-projects, Velment’s approach centres on low-volume, high-impact properties that serve both personal lifestyle goals and long-term investment strategies. As a result, demand is being driven by a range of buyers, from investors and remote professionals to retirees and globally mobile individuals, seeking homes that offer architectural quality, location convenience and everyday comfort.

Marina View: A Case Study in Lifestyle-Led Development

One project that captures this transformation is Marina View Beachfront Residences, a beachfront development located in Porto Rafti, a rising destination on the Athenian Coastline. Designed for international investors and lifestyle buyers alike, Marina View consists of 15 residences, including 14 two-bedroom apartments and one one-bedroom unit. Among its offerings, one residence includes a private swimming pool, while all residents benefit from access to a communal pool and carefully landscaped outdoor areas.

Each unit at Marina View comes with a dedicated parking space, with most also offering private storage rooms, enhancing day-to-day practicality for residents. Sustainability is built into the project’s core, earning an A+ Energy Efficiency rating that reflects both environmental responsibility and lower operating costs. The architecture emphasises natural light, functional layouts, and sleek design, creating interiors that are as efficient as they are refined. Located just 15 minutes from Athens International Airport, 40 minutes from Athens’ centre and surrounded by important archaeological landmarks such as the Temple of Artemis at Brauron and the ancient site of Thorikos, Marina View offers a rare opportunity to combine modern coastal living with cultural richness.

The Future of Urban Coastal Development

Marina View is not an isolated example; it reflects a larger pattern emerging in Southern Europe, where coastal projects are being redefined as multifunctional lifestyle investments. These properties increasingly appeal to buyers who prioritise mobility, quality of life and access to Europe’s cultural and economic landscape.

This evolution carries significant implications for the future of urban coastal planning. Properties are no longer evaluated solely by price per square metre, but by their ability to deliver livability, flexibility and enduring value. Within this context, Velment’s Marina View sets a clear benchmark: a project shaped by client priorities, architectural integrity and long-term positioning.

As Europe adapts to shifting patterns of mobility, wealth distribution and work-life expectations, Velment stands out as a firm that understands the changing investor mindset and actively curates offerings that reflect it. Marina View Beachfront Residences, with its combination of design, location and investment logic, represents a forward-thinking approach to real estate, where lifestyle and asset performance go hand in hand.

