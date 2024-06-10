The last semifinal match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich on 8 May determined the Spanish team to play in the finals of the UEFA Champions League against Borussia Dortmund. The final match is scheduled for 1 June 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London. Many bettors currently place bets at Pin-Up Bet on potential outcomes of the game between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Thus, we’ve decided to recap what happened before this moment.

Round Of 16

The Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/24 season offered some of the most exciting matches. No wonder, these were the teams that met on the football field:

Porto vs. Arsenal;

Napoli vs. Barcelona;

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Sociedad;

Inter Milan vs. Atlético Madrid;

PSV vs. Borussia Dortmund;

Lazio vs. Bayern Munich;

Copenhagen vs. Man City;

Leipzig vs. Real Madrid.

The first legs were played on 13, 14, 20, and 21 February, while the second legs occurred on 5, 6, 12, and 13 March 2024. Here’s a short recap of the results:

Match 1st Leg 2nd Leg Results Porto vs. Arsenal Porto 1–0 Arsenal Arsenal 1–0 (a.e.t.) Porto 1–1. Arsenal won 4–2 on penalties Napoli vs. Barcelona Napoli 1–1 Barcelona Barcelona 3–1 Napoli 2–4 Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Sociedad PSG 2–0 Real Sociedad Real Sociedad 1–2 PSG 4–1 Inter Milan vs. Atlético Madrid Inter Milan 1–0 Atlético Madrid Atlético Madrid 2–1 (a.e.t.) Inter Milan 2–2. Atlético Madrid won 3–2 on penalties PSV Eindhoven vs. Borussia Dortmund PSV Eindhoven 1–1 Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund 2–0 PSV Eindhoven 1–3 Lazio vs. Bayern Munich Lazio 1–0 Bayern Munich Bayern Munich 3–0 Lazio 1–3 Copenhagen vs. Manchester City Copenhagen 1–3 Manchester City Manchester City 3–1 Copenhagen 2–6 RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid RB Leipzig 0–1 Real Madrid Real Madrid 1–1 RB Leipzig 1–2

Some matches were the definition of “nerve-wracking,” as fans of their respective clubs had to hope that their teams win the penalty shootouts.

Quarter Finals

The quarter-finals have increased the tensions, but on the bright side, football fans enjoyed the action a lot. Notable games were between Arsenal and Bayern Munich, as the clubs’ first encounters led to 2–2 draws. However, Bayern Munich managed to come out victorious in the second leg.

Another interesting match was between Real Madrid and Manchester City, which ended in a 3-3 draw. Still, in their second encounter, Real Madrid won against Manchester City through a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Lastly, Paris Saint-Germain won 4-1 against Barcelona.

Semi-Finals

Let’s get into the most exciting part so far: Borussia Dortmund won against Paris Saint-Germain. Thus, Borussia Dortmund will play against Real Madrid. The first match in April led to a 2-2 draw between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Therefore, the winning outcome of the second match against PSG determined Borussia Dortmund’s right to fight in the finals.

To conclude, the upcoming final match of the tournament will be exciting, regardless of who gets a chance to show their talent. The format of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League will be different — 36 teams will compete against each other for the valuable trophy.

